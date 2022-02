Synchronize files or folders locally, with a watch option

Install

npm i -g sync-files

Usage

In your package.json

You may have some build script in your package.json involving mirroring folders (let's say, static assets), that's a good use-case for sync-files :

{ "scripts" : { "build" : "cp -rf src/images dist/" , "watch" : "???" } } { "devDependencies" : { "sync-files" : "^1.0.3" }, "scripts" : { "build" : "sync-files src/images dist/images" , "watch" : "sync-files --watch src/images dist/images" } }

Sample