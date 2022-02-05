Synchronous wrapper around the Fetch API. Uses node-fetch under the hood, and for some input-parsing code and test cases too.

Install

npm install sync-fetch

Use

const fetch = require ( 'sync-fetch' ) const metadata = fetch( 'https://doi.org/10.7717/peerj-cs.214' , { headers : { Accept : 'application/vnd.citationstyles.csl+json' } }).json()

Limitations

