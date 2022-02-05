Synchronous wrapper around the Fetch API. Uses
node-fetch under the hood, and for some input-parsing code and test cases too.
npm install sync-fetch
const fetch = require('sync-fetch')
const metadata = fetch('https://doi.org/10.7717/peerj-cs.214', {
headers: {
Accept: 'application/vnd.citationstyles.csl+json'
}
}).json()
// json(), arrayBuffer(), text() and buffer() supported
Streams (or
FormData) as input bodies since they cannot be read or serialized synchronously
Blobs as input bodies since they're too complex
agent option as its value cannot be serialized
XMLHttpRequest is pretty limited. Supported are:
method
body
headers
credentials (but not
omit)
timeout