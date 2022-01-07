sync-directory can sync files from src directory to target directory.
Cli and API using are supported.
We have two ways to sync files:
hardlink and
copy.
If type is
copy,
sync-directory will copy files from src directory to target directory.
If type is
hardlink,
sync-directory can create hardlink files in target directory from src directory.
Apparently, the type
hardlink is quicker than type
copy, and
sync-directory uses
hardlink by default.
npm i sync-directory -g
syncdir <from> <to> [options]
Example:
syncdir aaa bbb -w
options:
-w, --watch
Watch changes.
false as default.
Same as api
watch.
--quiet
Disable unnecessary logs.
-do, --deleteOrphaned
Delete orphaned files/folders in target folder.
false as default.
Same as api
deleteOrphaned.
-c, --copy
Sync with type
copy,
hardlink as default.
Same as api
type: 'copy'.
-symlink, --symlink
support symlink while sync running.
false as default.
Same as api
supportSymlink.
const syncDirectory = require('sync-directory');
syncDirectory.sync(srcDir, targetDir, {
afterEachSync({ eventType, nodeType, relativePath, srcPath, targetPath }) {
},
});
(async () => {
const syncDirectory = require('sync-directory');
const delay = (time = 2000) => new Promise(r => setTimeout(r, time));
console.log('start'); // time a
// wait several 2s: 2 * file number
await syncDirectory.async(srcDir, targetDir, {
async afterEachSync({ eventType, nodeType, relativePath, srcPath, targetPath }) {
await delay(2000); // delay 2s after one file/folder was synced
},
});
console.log('end'); // time a + 2 * (file number)
})()
const syncDirectory = require('sync-directory');
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir[, config]);
|Function
|Returns
|Syntax
|Block the thread?
syncDirectory()
syncDirectory.sync()
undefined or chokidar watcher
|Synchronous
|Yes
syncDirectory.async()
Promise
async / await
Promise.then()
|No
const watcher = syncDirectory(A, B);
watcher is
undefined.
const watcher = syncDirectory(A, B, {
watch: true
});
watcher is a chokidar watcher.
|name
|description
|type
|values
|default
|can be
async ?
srcDir
|src directory
|String
|absolute path
|-
|-
targetDir
|target directory
|String
|absolute path
|-
|-
config.watch
|watch file changes
|Boolean
|-
|false
|-
config.chokidarWatchOptions
|watch options (chokidar is used for watching)
|Object
|-
{}
|-
config.type
|way to sync files
|String
'copy' \| 'hardlink'
'hardlink'
|-
config.stayHardlink
|files at targetDir stay to be the srcDir files' hardlink when srcDir files change. Details as below.
|Boolean
|-
false
|-
config.deleteOrphaned
|decide if you want to delete other files in targetDir when srcDir does not have it
|Boolean
|-
false
|-
config.afterEachSync
|callback function when every file synced
|Function
|-
|blank function
|Yes when
syncDirectory.async()
config.supportSymlink
|ensure symlink in target if src has symlinks
|Boolean
|-
|false
|-
config.exclude
|declare files that should not sync to target directory
|RegExp / String / Array (item is RegExp / String)
|-
|null
|-
config.forceSync
|some files must be synced even though 'excluded'
|Function
|-
(file) => { return false }
|No
config.filter
|allback function to filter which src files should be synced. Sync file when returning
true
|Function
|-
(absoluteSrcFilePath) => true
|No
config.onError
|callback function when something wrong
|Function
|-
(err) => { throw new Error(err) }
|Yes when
syncDirectory.async()
watch
Type:
true | false
Default:
false
For: watch file changes.
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
watch: true
});
chokidarWatchOptions
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
For: watch options (chokidar is used for watching).
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
chokidarWatchOptions: {
awaitWriteFinish: {
stabilityThreshold: 2000,
pollInterval: 100
}
},
});
afterEachSync
Type:
Function
Default:
() => {}
For: callback function when every file synced.
syncDirectory.sync(srcDir, targetDir, {
afterEachSync({ eventType, nodeType, relativePath, srcPath, targetPath }) {
}
});
await syncDirectory.async(srcDir, targetDir, {
async afterEachSync({ eventType, nodeType, relativePath, srcPath, targetPath }) {
}
});
// "eventType": "init:hardlink" / "init:copy" / "add" / "change" / "unlink" / "unlinkDir" / "addDir"
// - init type: "init:hardlink" / "init:copy"
// - watch type: "add" / "change" / "unlink" / "unlinkDir" / "addDir"
// "nodeType": "file" / "dir"
// "relativePath": relative file/folder path
// "srcPath": absolute src file/folder path
// "targetPath": absolute target file/folder path
type
Type:
'copy' | 'hardlink'
Default:
'hardlink'
For: way to sync files.
copy
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
type: 'copy'
});
hardlink (default)
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir);
stayHardlink
Type:
true | false
Default:
false
By default with
type: 'hardlink'(default), after initialized, the targetDir files will be hardlink of srcDir files.
When srcDir file changes, targetDir files will be changed to the copied version rather than staying at hardlink.
If
stayHardlink: true, the targetDir files will stay to be hardlink.
deleteOrphaned
Type:
true | false
Default:
false
For: decide if you want to delete other files in targetDir when srcDir does not have it.
For instance:
srcDir:
dir1/
1.js
2.js
targetDir:
dir2
1.js
2.js
3.js
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
deleteOrphaned: true,
});
// dir2/3.js will be removed
exclude
Type: RegExp / String / Array (item is RegExp / String)
Default:
null
For: declare files that should not sync to target directory.
For instance, exclude
node_modules:
String
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
exclude: 'node_modules'
});
RegExp
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
exclude: /node\_modules/
});
Array
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
exclude: [/node\_modules/]
});
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
exclude: ['node_modules']
});
forceSync
Type:
Function
Default:
(file) => { return false }
For: some files must be synced even though 'excluded'.
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
exclude: 'node_modules',
forceSync(file) {
// all files in "node_modules" will be synced event though "exclude" is configed
return /node_modules/.test(file);
}
});
supportSymlink
Type:
true | false
Default:
true
For: ensure symlink in target if src has symlinks.
// srcFolder:
// a/ a is symlink
// 1.js
// targetFolder:
// a/ a is not symlink
// 1.js
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
supportSymlink: false,
});
// srcFolder:
// a/ a is symlink
// 1.js
// targetFolder:
// a/ a is the same symlink
// 1.js
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
supportSymlink: true,
});
filter
Type:
Function
Default:
(absoluteSrcFilePath) => true
For: callback function to filter which src files should be synced. Sync file when returning
true.
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
filter(absoluteSrcFilePath) {
return true;
}
});
onError
Type:
Function
Default:
(err) => { throw new Error(err) }
For: callback function when something wrong.
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
onError(err) {
console.log(err.message);
},
});
MIT