sd

sync-directory

by hoperyy
4.0.7 (see all)

sync two directories by copying or creating hardlink.

Overview

Readme

Description

sync-directory can sync files from src directory to target directory.

Cli and API using are supported.

We have two ways to sync files: hardlink and copy.

If type is copy, sync-directory will copy files from src directory to target directory.

If type is hardlink, sync-directory can create hardlink files in target directory from src directory.

Apparently, the type hardlink is quicker than type copy, and sync-directory uses hardlink by default.

Cli

npm i sync-directory -g

syncdir <from> <to> [options]

Example: syncdir aaa bbb -w

options:

  • -w, --watch

    Watch changes. false as default.

    Same as api watch.

  • --quiet

    Disable unnecessary logs.

  • -do, --deleteOrphaned

    Delete orphaned files/folders in target folder. false as default.

    Same as api deleteOrphaned.

  • -c, --copy

    Sync with type copy, hardlink as default.

    Same as api type: 'copy'.

  • -symlink, --symlink

    support symlink while sync running. false as default.

    Same as api supportSymlink.

API Example

sync

const syncDirectory = require('sync-directory');

syncDirectory.sync(srcDir, targetDir, {
    afterEachSync({ eventType, nodeType, relativePath, srcPath, targetPath }) {

    },
});

async

(async () => {
    const syncDirectory = require('sync-directory');

    const delay = (time = 2000) => new Promise(r => setTimeout(r, time));

    console.log('start'); // time a

    // wait several 2s: 2 * file number
    await syncDirectory.async(srcDir, targetDir, {
        async afterEachSync({ eventType, nodeType, relativePath, srcPath, targetPath }) {
            await delay(2000); // delay 2s after one file/folder was synced
        },
    });

    console.log('end'); // time a + 2 * (file number)
})()

Pick Your API

const syncDirectory = require('sync-directory');
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir[, config]);

Syntax

FunctionReturnsSyntaxBlock the thread?
syncDirectory()
syncDirectory.sync()		undefined or chokidar watcherSynchronousYes
syncDirectory.async()Promiseasync / await
Promise.then()		No

Returns

const watcher = syncDirectory(A, B);

watcher is undefined.

const watcher = syncDirectory(A, B, {
    watch: true
});

watcher is a chokidar watcher.

Params

Some confusing params

image

Params Overview

namedescriptiontypevaluesdefaultcan be async ?
srcDirsrc directoryStringabsolute path--
targetDirtarget directoryStringabsolute path--
config.watchwatch file changesBoolean-false-
config.chokidarWatchOptionswatch options (chokidar is used for watching)Object-{}-
config.typeway to sync filesString'copy' \| 'hardlink''hardlink'-
config.stayHardlinkfiles at targetDir stay to be the srcDir files' hardlink when srcDir files change. Details as below.Boolean-false-
config.deleteOrphaneddecide if you want to delete other files in targetDir when srcDir does not have itBoolean-false-
config.afterEachSynccallback function when every file syncedFunction-blank functionYes when syncDirectory.async()
config.supportSymlinkensure symlink in target if src has symlinksBoolean-false-
config.excludedeclare files that should not sync to target directoryRegExp / String / Array (item is RegExp / String)-null-
config.forceSyncsome files must be synced even though 'excluded'Function-(file) => { return false }No
config.filterallback function to filter which src files should be synced. Sync file when returning trueFunction-(absoluteSrcFilePath) => trueNo
config.onErrorcallback function when something wrongFunction-(err) => { throw new Error(err) }Yes when syncDirectory.async()

Params Details

  • watch

    Type: true | false

    Default: false

    For: watch file changes.

    syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
    watch: true
});

  • chokidarWatchOptions

    Type: Object

    Default: {}

    For: watch options (chokidar is used for watching).

    syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
    chokidarWatchOptions: {
        awaitWriteFinish: {
            stabilityThreshold: 2000,
            pollInterval: 100
        }
    },
});

  • afterEachSync

    Type: Function

    Default: () => {}

    For: callback function when every file synced.

    syncDirectory.sync(srcDir, targetDir, {
    afterEachSync({ eventType, nodeType, relativePath, srcPath, targetPath }) {

    }
});

await syncDirectory.async(srcDir, targetDir, {
    async afterEachSync({ eventType, nodeType, relativePath, srcPath, targetPath }) {
        
    }
});

// "eventType": "init:hardlink" / "init:copy" / "add" / "change" / "unlink" / "unlinkDir" / "addDir"
//          - init type: "init:hardlink" / "init:copy"
//          - watch type: "add" / "change" / "unlink" / "unlinkDir" / "addDir"
// "nodeType": "file" / "dir"
// "relativePath": relative file/folder path
// "srcPath": absolute src file/folder path
// "targetPath": absolute target file/folder path

  • type

    Type: 'copy' | 'hardlink'

    Default: 'hardlink'

    For: way to sync files.

    • copy

      syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
    type: 'copy'
});

    • hardlink (default)

      syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir);

  • stayHardlink

    Type: true | false

    Default: false

    By default with type: 'hardlink'(default), after initialized, the targetDir files will be hardlink of srcDir files.

    When srcDir file changes, targetDir files will be changed to the copied version rather than staying at hardlink.

    If stayHardlink: true, the targetDir files will stay to be hardlink.

  • deleteOrphaned

    Type: true | false

    Default: false

    For: decide if you want to delete other files in targetDir when srcDir does not have it.

    For instance:

    srcDir:

dir1/
    1.js
    2.js

targetDir:

dir2
    1.js
    2.js
    3.js

    syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
    deleteOrphaned: true,
});

// dir2/3.js will be removed

  • exclude

    Type: RegExp / String / Array (item is RegExp / String)

    Default: null

    For: declare files that should not sync to target directory.

    For instance, exclude node_modules:

    • String

      syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
    exclude: 'node_modules'
});

    • RegExp

      syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
    exclude: /node\_modules/
});

    • Array

      syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
    exclude: [/node\_modules/]
});

      syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
    exclude: ['node_modules']
});

  • forceSync

    Type: Function

    Default: (file) => { return false }

    For: some files must be synced even though 'excluded'.

    syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
    exclude: 'node_modules',
    forceSync(file) {
        // all files in "node_modules" will be synced event though "exclude" is configed
        return /node_modules/.test(file);
    }
});

  • supportSymlink

    Type: true | false

    Default: true

    For: ensure symlink in target if src has symlinks.

    // srcFolder:
//     a/     a is symlink
//      1.js

// targetFolder:
//     a/     a is not symlink
//      1.js
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
    supportSymlink: false,
});

    // srcFolder:
//     a/     a is symlink
//      1.js

// targetFolder:
//     a/     a is the same symlink
//      1.js
syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
    supportSymlink: true,
});

  • filter

    Type: Function

    Default: (absoluteSrcFilePath) => true

    For: callback function to filter which src files should be synced. Sync file when returning true.

    syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
    filter(absoluteSrcFilePath) {
        return true;
    }
});

  • onError

    Type: Function

    Default: (err) => { throw new Error(err) }

    For: callback function when something wrong.

    syncDirectory(srcDir, targetDir, {
    onError(err) {
        console.log(err.message);
    },
});

LICENSE

MIT

