Syn

Syn lets you simulate user behavior like typing, clicking, moving, and dragging exactly how a real user would perform those actions.

Syn.click( 'hello' ) .type( 'Hello World' ) .drag( 'trash' );

Install

Install Syn via the command line with npm:

npm install syn

or bower:

bower install syn

Or by downloading it here.

Inside the download, npm package and bower package, there are the following folders:

Setup

The following walk you through how to load Syn into various environments.

Node / Browserify

Assuming you installed with npm , simply require("syn") like the following:

var syn = require ( "syn" ); syn.click( document .getElementById( 'hello' ));

StealJS

If you installed via NPM or Bower and are using the npm or bower module for configuration, you can use import, require, or define to load the syn module without any configuration.

import syn from "syn" ; syn.click( document .getElementById( 'hello' ));

AMD / RequireJS

Add the following package configuration:

require .config ({ packages : [{ name : 'syn' , location : 'PATH/TO/syn/dist/amd' , main : 'syn' }] });

PATH/TO should be the path from your baseUrl to the location of the syn folder. Once this is properly configured, you should be able to write:

define([ 'syn' ], function ( syn ) { syn.click( document .getElementById( 'hello' )); });

Script Tag / Standalone

If you don't use a module loader, you can simply add the following to your page:

< script src = 'PATH/TO/dist/syn.js' > </ script >

PATH/TO should be the path to the installed syn folder.

Use

syn.click( element [, options][, callback] )

syn.dblclick( element [, options][, callback] )

syn.type( element, text [, callback] )

syn.key( element, key [, callback] )

syn.drag( element, optionsOrTarget [, callback])

Contributing

Check out the contribution guide.