Synopsis

Sympact runs a script and profiles its execution time, CPU usage, and memory usage. Sympact then returns an execution report containing the averages of the results.

How it works

sympact spawns a separate process and runs your script in an isolated node process and then collects statistics about the system's resource used by your script.

The data are collected using pidusage in combination with pidtree.

The main difference between other projects is that sympact will also "profile" processes spawned by your script or by any of its children.

Finally a report of the samples taken is computed and returned to you.

Install

npm install --save sympact

Usage

const impact = require ( 'sympact' ); const report = await impact( ` let r = 2; let c = 10e7; while (c--) r = Math.pow(r, r); return r; ` , { interval : 125 }); console .log(report.times.execution.end - report.times.execution.start); console .log(report.stats.cpu.mean); console .log(report.stats.memory.mean);

CLI

To make it more usable, a CLI is bundled with the package allowing for an aesthetically pleasing report.

npx sympact "console.log('Hello World')"

You can even require other files.

npx sympact " const {spawn} = require('child_process'); let childno = 10; let childs = []; for (let i = 0; i < childno; i++) { childs.push(spawn('node', ['-e', 'setInterval(()=>{let c=10e3;while(c--);},10)'])); } let c = 10e6; let m = {}; while (c--) m[c] = c; for (let i = 0; i < childno; i++) { childs[i].kill(); } "







Report object

The object returned by the promise will look like this.

{ "times" : { "sampling" : { "start" : 1521666020917 , "end" : 1521666036041 }, "execution" : { "start" : 1521666020958 , "end" : 1521666036006 } }, "stats" : { "cpu" : { "mean" : 74.17368421052636 , "median" : 75.1 , "stdev" : 11.820700343128212 , "max" : 94.7 , "min" : 0.7 }, "memory" : { "mean" : 1080202186.1052632 , "median" : 1327509504 , "stdev" : 416083837.44653314 , "max" : 1327513600 , "min" : 23441408 } }, "samples" : { "period" : 125 , "count" : 114 , "list" : { "39" : { "cpu" : 0.7 , "memory" : 23441408 , "processes" : [{ "cpu" : 0.7 , "memory" : 23441408 , "ppid" : 837 , "pid" : 839 , "ctime" : 6000 , "elapsed" : 1000 , "timestamp" : 1521666020955 }] }, "205" : { "cpu" : 14.8 , "memory" : 55685120 , "processes" : [{ "cpu" : 14.8 , "memory" : 55685120 , "ppid" : 837 , "pid" : 839 , "ctime" : 15000 , "elapsed" : 2000 , "timestamp" : 1521666021122 }] }, [...] "15124" : { "cpu" : 81.2 , "memory" : 878133248 , "processes" : [{ "cpu" : 81.2 , "memory" : 878133248 , "ppid" : 837 , "pid" : 839 , "ctime" : 47600 , "elapsed" : 17000 , "timestamp" : 1521666036041 }] } } } }

API

Measures the impact of running a certain script on your system. Monitors the cpu and memory usage of the whole tree of processes generated by the script provided.

Returns: Promise.<Object> - An object containing the results.

Param Type Default Description code string The source code to test. [options] Object Optional configurations. [options.interval] number 125 Sampling interval in milliseconds. [options.cwd] string "caller path" CWD for the script.

Contributing

Contributions are REALLY welcome and if you find a security flaw in this code, PLEASE report it.

Please check the contributing guidelines for more details. Thanks!

Authors

Simone Primarosa - Follow me on Github (:octocat:@simonepri) and on Twitter (🐦@simonepri)

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the license file for details.