Symlink a file or directory to another place. Fall back to copying on Windows. Made for use with Broccoli plugins, for "do what I mean" behavior.
npm install --save symlink-or-copy
const symlinkOrCopySync = require('symlink-or-copy').sync;
symlinkOrCopySync('src_dir/some_file.txt', 'dest_dir/some_file.txt');
symlinkOrCopySync('src_dir/some_dir', 'dest_dir/some_dir');
symlinkOrCopySync(srcPath, destPath);
Create a symlink at
destPath pointing to
srcPath.
On Windows, we may fall back to copying
srcPath to
destPath, preserving
last-modified times. However, do not rely on always getting a copy on
Windows (see Notes below).
If you pass a relative
srcPath, it will be resolved relative to
process.cwd(), akin to a copy function. Note that this is unlike
fs.symlinkSync,
whose
srcPath is relative to
destPath.
If
srcPath does not exist or is a broken symlink, we might throw an
exception, or we might create a broken symlink.
When we fall back to copying, symlinks at or beneath
srcPath will be
dereferenced, and broken symlinks will cause exceptions.
We will throw an exception if
destPath already exists. Thus in contrast to
Unix
cp or
ln, the following will fail:
// dest_dir already exists, and we might expect dest_dir/some_dir to be
// created. This does not work; pass 'dest_dir/some_dir' instead.
symlinkOrCopySync('src_dir/some_dir', 'dest_dir');
It is an error if the parent directory of
destPath does not already exist.
When we symlink, if the file at
srcPath is a symlink as well, it will be
dereferenced before symlinking, to avoid runaway symlink indirection.
Symlinks technically work on Windows, but they require special rights. For users with those rights, symlinks are used, but when not available, a combination of junctions and copying is used to mimic the behavior somewhat performantly.
There intentionally isn't an asynchronous version. It's not clear that we need or want one. Before sending a patch to add an async version, please share your use case on the issue tracker.