Cross-platform directory symlinking

Always uses "junctions" on Windows. Even though support for "symbolic links" was added in Vista+, users by default lack permission to create them

Any file or directory, that has the destination name, is renamed before creating the link

Installation

<pnpm|yarn|npm> add symlink-dir

CLI Usage

Lets suppose you'd like to self-require your package. You can link it to its own node_modules:

symlink-dir . node_modules/my-package

API Usage

const symlinkDir = require ( 'symlink-dir' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) symlinkDir( 'src' , 'node_modules/src' ) .then( result => { console .log(result) return symlinkDir( 'src' , 'node_modules/src' ) }) .then( result => { console .log(result) }) .catch( err => console .error(err))

API

symlinkDir(src, dest): Promise<{ reused: boolean, warn?: string }>

Creates a symlink in dest that points to src .

Result:

reused - boolean - is true if the symlink already existed pointing to the src .

- boolean - is if the symlink already existed pointing to the . warn - string - any issues that happened during linking (it does mean a failure).

License

MIT © Zoltan Kochan