Cross-platform directory symlinking
<pnpm|yarn|npm> add symlink-dir
Lets suppose you'd like to self-require your package. You can link it to its own node_modules:
# from -> to
symlink-dir . node_modules/my-package
'use strict'
const symlinkDir = require('symlink-dir')
const path = require('path')
symlinkDir('src', 'node_modules/src')
.then(result => {
console.log(result)
//> { reused: false }
return symlinkDir('src', 'node_modules/src')
})
.then(result => {
console.log(result)
//> { reused: true }
})
.catch(err => console.error(err))
symlinkDir(src, dest): Promise<{ reused: boolean, warn?: string }>
Creates a symlink in
dest that points to
src.
Result:
reused - boolean - is
true if the symlink already existed pointing to the
src.
warn - string - any issues that happened during linking (it does mean a failure).