A jQuery plugin that manages adding, deleting and moving elements from a Symfony collection
This is not really difficult to manage your collections using the
data-prototype Symfony provides. But
after using several times collections, it appeared useful to me to create a jQuery plugin to do this job.
This is even more true when you need your elements to be moved up and down or added at a specific position: as the form will be proceeded using field names, we should swap field contents or field names instead of moving fields themselves to get the job done. That's not really friendly in javascript, so this plugin also aims to deal with that.
Demo of this plugin is available live at: http://symfony-collection.fuz.org
Demo source code is here: https://github.com/ninsuo/symfony-collection-demo
This plugin is a set of 2 files:
the jquery plugin itself, it should be located with your assets
a twig form theme that will ease use of it, it should be located in your views
To automate the plugin download and installation, edit composer.json and add:
"require": {
...
"ninsuo/symfony-collection": "dev-master"
},
"scripts": {
"post-install-cmd": [
...
"Fuz\\Symfony\\Collection\\ScriptHandler::postInstall"
],
"post-update-cmd": [
...
"Fuz\\Symfony\\Collection\\ScriptHandler::postUpdate"
]
}
Files will be automatically installed at:
symfony-collection form theme will be installed in
app/Resources/views
symfony-collection jquery plugin will be installed in
web/js.
Tips:
Replace
dev-master by the current stable version.
Put script handlers before Symfony's installAssets if you wish to benefit from your assets optimizations.
Add
app/Resources/views/jquery.collection.html.twig and
web/js/jquery.collection.js to your
.gitignore
If you prefer to install the plugin manually, you can use:
composer require ninsuo/symfony-collection
You'll have to move:
vendor/ninsuo/symfony-collection/jquery.collection.js in your assets (for example in
web/js)
vendor/ninsuo/symfony-collection/jquery.collection.html.twig in your views (for example in
app/Resources/views)
npm install ninsuo/symfony-collection
You'll have to move:
node_modules/symfony-collection/jquery.collection.js in your assets (for example in
web/js).
node_modules/symfony-collection/jquery.collection.html.twig wherever you want in your views (for example in
app/Resources/views)
bower install ninsuo/symfony-collection
You'll have to move:
bower_components/symfony-collection/jquery.collection.js in your assets (for example in
web/js)
bower_components/symfony-collection/jquery.collection.html.twig in your views (for example in
app/Resources/views)
Your collection type should contain
prototype,
allow_add,
allow_remove options (depending on which buttons
you require of course). And a class that will be used as a selector to run the collection plugin.
->add('myCollection', 'collection',
array (
// ...
'allow_add' => true,
'allow_remove' => true,
'prototype' => true,
'attr' => array(
'class' => 'my-selector',
),
))
Then, render your form after applying the given custom theme:
{% form_theme myForm 'jquery.collection.html.twig' %}
{{ form(myForm) }}
Finally, put the following code at the bottom of your page.
<script src="{{ asset('js/jquery.js') }}"></script>
<script src="{{ asset('js/jquery.collection.js') }}"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
$('.my-selector').collection();
</script>
Most of the time, you will need to create a form theme that will help you render your collection and its children in a fancy way.
getBlockPrefix() method and return a good name.
// Fuz/AppBundle/Form/AddressType.php
<?php
namespace Fuz\AppBundle\Form;
use Symfony\Component\Form\AbstractType;
use Symfony\Component\Form\FormBuilderInterface;
use Symfony\Component\OptionsResolver\OptionsResolver;
class AddressType extends AbstractType
{
// ...
public function getBlockPrefix()
{
return 'AddressType';
}
}
{% block AddressType_XXX %}). Replace
XXX by
widget,
error or
row according to what you want to do (read the Symfony doc
for more details).
{# FuzAppBundle:Advanced:addresses-theme.html.twig #}
{% block AddressType_row %}
<div class="col-md-3">
{{ form_label(form) }}
{{ form_errors(form) }}
{{ form_widget(form) }}
</div>
{% endblock %}
{% block AddressType_widget %}
{{ form_widget(form) }}
<br/>
<p class="text-center">
<a href="#" class="collection-up btn btn-default"><</a>
<a href="#" class="collection-remove btn btn-default">-</a>
<a href="#" class="collection-add btn btn-default">+</a>
<a href="#" class="collection-down btn btn-default">></a>
</p>
{% endblock %}
Then, use both form themes using:
{%
form_theme myForm
'FuzAppBundle:Advanced:addresses-theme.html.twig'
'jquery.collection.html.twig'
%}
There are many examples using form themes in the Advanced menu of the demo website, don't hesitate to look at them.
Always put
jquery.collection.html.twig form theme below the other you use, to avoid the settings getting overwritten.
A collection is no more than an array of objects, so by default, this plugin move element positions in this array. For example, if you have A, B and C in your collection and move B up, it will contain B, A, C.
But when Doctrine persists your collection, it will keep existing entities, and simply update their content. For example, if you have a collection containing A, B, C with ids 1, 2 and 3, you will end up with a collection containing B, A, C, but still ids 1, 2 and 3.
In most cases, that's not a problem. But, if you have other relations attached to each of your collection elements, you should never unlink id and value. You'll use a position field on your database table, and it will manage the position.
Something like:
/**
* @ORM\Column(name="position", type="integer")
*/
private $position;
This plugin supports this case; you need to create a
position field in your form (with hidden type),
mapped to your entity, and give it a class that will serve as a selector:
$builder->add('position', HiddenType::class, [
'attr' => [
'class' => 'my-position',
],
]);
Then, use the
position_field_selector option to provide it to the plugin:
$('.my-selector').collection({
position_field_selector: '.my-position'
});
If you wish to create several collections on the same page, you'll need to change the collection prefix in order for the plugin to trigger the right actions for the right collection.
For example:
$('.collectionA').collection({
'prefix': 'first-collection'
});
$('.collectionB').collection({
'prefix': 'second-collection'
});
Then if you want to edit those collections form theme, you'll need to replace
collection-add by
first-collection-add on your add buttons for example.
<a href="#" class="first-collection-add btn btn-default">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-plus-sign"></span>
</a>
See this sample for a working example.
Customize rendered links (demo)
You can customize displayed links by setting
up,
down,
add,
remove and
duplicate options.
Default values are:
$('.collection').collection({
up: '<a href="#">▲</a>',
down: '<a href="#">▼</a>',
add: '<a href="#">[ + ]</a>',
remove: '<a href="#">[ - ]</a>',
duplicate: '<a href="#">[ # ]</a>'
});
You can also use the following classes:
collection-add for an add button
collection-remove for a remove button
collection-up for a move up button
collection-down for a move down button
collection-duplicate for a duplicate button
And:
collection-action for any of the above action
collection-action-disabled same, but when a button is disabled (no "up" at the top, etc.)
Note that
collection prefix can be changed using the
prefix option.
Disable links (demo)
You can disable some buttons by using
allow_up,
allow_down,
allow_add,
allow_remove
and
allow_duplicate options. By default, all buttons except
duplicate are enabled.
For example, if you do not want your elements to be moved up and down, use:
$('.collection').collection({
allow_up: false,
allow_down: false
});
If you are using the given form theme,
allow_add,
allow_remove and
allow_duplicate are automatically
set following your form type configuration.
Set minimum and maximum of elements in the collection (demo)
You can set the minimum of elements allowed in the collection by using the
min option. By default, it is disabled (set to 0).
$('.collection').collection({
min: 0
});
You can set the maximum of elements allowed in the collection by using the
max option. By default, it is set to 100.
$('.collection').collection({
max: 100
});
You can initialize your collection with a minimum of elements created (even if they do not exist on the data object) (demo).
$('.collection').collection({
init_with_n_elements: 3
});
Only one add button at the bottom (demo)
If you prefer having only one
add button at the bottom of the collection instead of one add button per collection element, use the
add_at_the_end option:
$('.collection').collection({
add_at_the_end: true
});
Customise add button location (demo)
If you want to set a specific location for your add button (not close to each collection element, nor at the bottom of the collection),
you can use the
custom_add_location option.
JS:
$('.collectionA').collection({
custom_add_location: true
});
HTML:
<button
data-collection="collectionA"
class="collection-action collection-add btn btn-success"
>Add element to collection</button>
Hide useless buttons (demo)
By default,
move up button is hidden on the first item, and
move down button on the last one. You can make them appear
anyway by setting
hide_useless_buttons to
false. This can be useful if you want to beautify them using CSS, for example.
$('.collection').collection({
hide_useless_buttons: true
});
Events (demo)
There are
before_* and
after_* options that let you put callbacks before and after adding, deleting or moving
elements in the collection.
before_up,
before_down,
before_add and
before_remove are called before modifying the collection.
The modification will be cancelled if the callback you gave returned
false, and will proceed if it returned
true
or
undefined.
after_up,
after_down,
after_add and
after_remove are called after modifying the collection.
The modification will be reverted if the callback you gave returned
false.
before_init and
after_init are called when a collection is initialized. No return value is expected.
Callback functions receive two arguments:
collection references the div that contains your whole collection (the symfony2 field)
element is the element in the collection that have been added (or moved/deleted)
$('.collection').collection({
after_add: function(collection, element) {
// automatic backup or whatever
return true;
}
});
Using the plugin without form theme (demo)
The form theme aims to reduce the number of options required when activating the plugin. This is really useful when you are dealing with collections of form collections. But you can still do it manually if you want, using the following equivalents:
$('.my-selector').collection({
prototype_name: '{{ myForm.myCollection.vars.prototype.vars.name }}',
allow_add: false,
allow_remove: false,
name_prefix: '{{ myForm.myCollection.vars.full_name }}'
});
Note that only
name_prefix option is mandatory, all other ones have default values.
Fade in & Fade out support (demo)
By default, when adding or removing an element,
fade animation will make element movements smoother.
You can still disable this option by using
fade_in and
fade_out options.
$('.my-selector').collection({
fade_in: true,
fade_out: true
});
Drag & drop support (demo)
If you are using Jquery UI and have the
sortable component available in your application, the
drag_drop option is
automatically enabled and let you change your element positions using drag & drop. You can disable this behaviour by explicitly
setting
drag_drop option to false.
If required, you can customize
sortable by overloading options given to
jQuery.ui.sortable using the
drag_drop_options option.
By default, your collection is initialized with the following options:
$('.collection').collection({
drag_drop: true,
drag_drop_options: {
placeholder: 'ui-state-highlight'
}
});
Note that you should not overload
start and
update callbacks as they are used by this plugin, see
drag_drop_start and
drag_drop_update options in advanced usage below for more details.
Change the children selector
By default, Symfony writes each element of a collection in a div below the collection itself. So
this plugin considers
> div as a default value to get collection elements. But, you may need
to display each element of your collection in a table, so you can change this value.
$('.collection').collection({
elements_selector: '> div'
});
You may use
> tr,
thead > tr or more specifically
tr.item or just
.item if you set
class="item" at the top
of your item's form theme. The goal is to reference each item in the collection whatever the markup.
Change the parent selector
To be able to add elements to the collection, this plugin should be aware of the dom object that will contain them.
By default, your collection elements will be located just below your collection, for example:
<div id="collection">
<div id="child_0">(...)</div>
<div id="child_1">(...)</div>
<div id="child_2">(...)</div>
</div>
But you may need to put elements deeper in the dom, for example when you put elements in a table:
<table id="collection">
<tbody>
<tr id="child_0">(...)</tr>
<tr id="child_1">(...)</tr>
<tr id="child_2">(...)</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
In that example, a parent selector should be
table.collection tbody.
Note that you can use
%id% inside
elements_parent_selector, it will be automatically replaced by the
collection's id. This is particularly useful when you're dealing with nested collections.
Example:
$('.collection').collection({
// ...
children: [{
// ...
elements_parent_selector: '%id% tbody'
}]
});
Default value:
$('.collection').collection({
elements_parent_selector: '%id%' // will be the collection itself
});
Do not change field names
Symfony uses field names to order the collection, not the position of each element on the dom.
So by default, if you delete an element in the middle, all following elements will have their
index decreased of 1 (
field[3] will become
field[2] and so on) and if you add some elements
in the middle, all subsequent elements will see their index increase to leave the space for the
new one.
With this implementation, you're sure to keep the right positions when clicking "move up" and "move down" for example. But in some situations, you may not want to overwrite indexes, most probably to maintain Doctrine relationships.
Set the
preserve_names option to
true to never touch field names. But be aware that this
option will disable
allow_up,
allow_down,
drag_drop options and will enforce
add_at_the_end to true.
Default value:
$('.collection').collection({
preserve_names: false
});
Changing the action container tag
By default, without form theme, all actions are put inside a
<div>. You
can overwrite this by setting the
action_container_tag option, for
example if you want to put actions in a
<td> instead.
Default value:
$('.collection').collection({
action_container_tag: 'div'
});
Changing action's positions (demo)
By default :
add,
move up,
move down and
remove are located in this order below each collection's element
add button can be located at the bottom of the collection using
add_at_the_bottom option
You can change those button's positions by creating them manually anywhere in your form theme.
You can use any custom clickable element as soon has it has one action class:
collection-add for an
add button
collection-remove for a
remove button
collection-up for a
move up button
collection-down for a
move down button
Warning:
collection is taken from the
prefix option: if you change the plugin's prefix, you should change this class too.
Example:
If we have a collection of text fields and want to display actions at the right side of each value instead of below, we will use something like this:
{% block MyType_label %}{% endblock %}
{% block MyType_errors %}{% endblock %}
{% block MyType_widget %}
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-8">
{{ form_widget(form.value) }}
</div>
<div class="col-md-2">
<a href="#" class="collection-up btn btn-default">Move up</a>
<a href="#" class="collection-down btn btn-default">Move Down</a>
</div>
<div class="col-md-2">
<a href="#" class="collection-remove btn btn-default">Remove</a>
<a href="#" class="collection-add btn btn-default">Add</a>
</div>
</div>
{% endblock %}
Note : do not forget to set the
add option when enabling the plugin, because if your collection is emptied,
the plugin will generate an
add button based on the plugin's configuration.
Tip: when
add buttons are put inside the collection's elements, a new element is created next to the clicked
element instead of at the end of the collection.
Advanced drag & drop support (demo)
If you need to listen for
start and/or
update events from
jQuery.ui.sortable in your collection,
you should not overload the
start and
update options in
drag_drop_options, but use the built-in
drag_drop_start and
drag_drop_update options instead:
$('.collection').collection({
drag_drop_start: function (event, ui, elements, element) {
// ...
},
drag_drop_update: function (event, ui, elements, element) {
// ...
}
});
Notes:
event and
ui come from
jQuery.ui.sortable
start callback.
elements contains all elements from the impacted collection
element is the moved element in the collection
Collection of collections (demo)
This plugin has the ability to manage a collection of form collections, but to avoid collisions, you should:
In your form type:
prototype_name option and selector class for each of your collections
->add('collections', 'collection',
array (
'type' => 'collection',
'label' => 'Add, move, remove collections',
'options' => array (
'type' => 'text',
'label' => 'Add, move, remove values',
'options' => array (
'label' => 'Value',
),
'allow_add' => true,
'allow_remove' => true,
'prototype' => true,
'prototype_name' => '__children_name__',
'attr' => array (
'class' => "child-collection",
),
),
'allow_add' => true,
'allow_remove' => true,
'prototype' => true,
'prototype_name' => '__parent_name__',
'attr' => array (
'class' => "parent-collection",
),
))
In the plugin options:
use a distinct collection prefix, so clicking
add button on a collection will add an item to the right collection
define children's selector in the
selector attribute of
children option (must select the root node of your children collections)
$('.parent-collection').collection({
prefix: 'parent',
children: [{
selector: '.child-collection',
prefix: 'child'
// ...
}]
});