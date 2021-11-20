Symbology

A Node.js module that generates barcode images. Supports 50+ different 1D or 2D symbologies in png, eps, or svg formats.

Introduction

This Node.js module will allow you to generate over 50+ different types of 1D or 2D symbologies, including barcodes for books, grocery, shipping carriers, healthcare, and international codes.

It can create a PNG, SVG, or EPS image file, or return a string containing SVG, PostScript, or base64-encoded PNG data.

Documentation

Quick start

yarn add symbology

Quick Examples

Code 11 Example

import { SymbologyType, createStream } from 'symbology' ( async () => { const { data } = await createStream({ symbology: SymbologyType.CODE11 }, '8765432164' ) console .log( 'Result: ' , data) })()

This will log:

{ "data" : " [...] eFd==" , "message" : "Symbology successfully created." , "code" : 0 }

And the base64 PNG generated will look like:

MaxiCode Example

import { SymbologyType, createFile } from 'symbology' ( async () => { const { data } = await createFile({ symbology: SymbologyType.MAXICODE, option1: 2 , primary: '999999999840012' , fileName: 'maxiCodeExample.svg' }, 'Secondary Message Here' ) console .log( 'Result: ' , data) })()

This creates maxiCodeExample.svg which looks like:

USPS Example

import { SymbologyType, createFile } from 'symbology' ( async () => { const { data } = await createFile({ symbology: SymbologyType.ONECODE fileName: 'uspsExample.eps' }, '01234567094987654321-01234' ) console .log( 'Result: ' , data) })()

This creates uspsExample.eps which looks like:

License

GPL-3.