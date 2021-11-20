A Node.js module that generates barcode images. Supports 50+ different 1D or 2D symbologies in png, eps, or svg formats.
This Node.js module will allow you to generate over 50+ different types of 1D or 2D symbologies, including barcodes for books, grocery, shipping carriers, healthcare, and international codes.
It can create a PNG, SVG, or EPS image file, or return a string containing SVG, PostScript, or base64-encoded PNG data.
yarn add symbology
import { SymbologyType, createStream } from 'symbology'
(async () => {
const { data } = await createStream({
symbology: SymbologyType.CODE11
}, '8765432164')
console.log('Result: ', data)
})()
This will log:
{
"data": " [...] eFd==",
"message": "Symbology successfully created.",
"code": 0
}
And the base64 PNG generated will look like:
import { SymbologyType, createFile } from 'symbology'
(async () => {
const { data } = await createFile({
symbology: SymbologyType.MAXICODE,
option1: 2,
primary: '999999999840012',
fileName: 'maxiCodeExample.svg'
}, 'Secondary Message Here')
console.log('Result: ', data)
})()
This creates
maxiCodeExample.svg which looks like:
import { SymbologyType, createFile } from 'symbology'
(async () => {
const { data } = await createFile({
symbology: SymbologyType.ONECODE
fileName: 'uspsExample.eps'
}, '01234567094987654321-01234')
console.log('Result: ', data)
})()
This creates
uspsExample.eps which looks like: