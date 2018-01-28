Provides support for ES6 Symbol API in ES5 for older JS environments i.e. older browsers or NodeJS.

ES6 Symbol polyfill in pure ES5.

Install

NPM

Install it from npm and require it before any other modules:

$ npm install --save symbol-es6

require ( "symbol-es6" );

CDN

If you prefer CDN, then just insert it into your HTML page on the top of other scripts:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/symbol-es6/dist/symbol-es6.min.js" > </ script >

Examples

; var ES6 = require ( "symbol-es6" ); console .log( Symbol ( "bar" ) === Symbol ( "bar" )); var sym = Symbol .for( "bar" ); var sym2 = Symbol ( "bar" ); console .log( Symbol .for( "bar" ) === sym); console .log(sym === sym2); console .log( Symbol .keyFor(sym)); console .log( Symbol .keyFor(sym2)); console .log( Array .from( "Hello" )); var it = [ 1 , 2 ].entries(); console .log(it.next()); console .log(it.next()); console .log(it.next()); it = [ 1 , 2 ].keys(); console .log(it.next()); console .log(it.next()); console .log(it.next()); function Bar ( ) { } console .log( Object .prototype.toString.call( new Bar())); Bar.prototype[ Symbol .toStringTag] = "Bar" ; console .log( Object .prototype.toString.call( new Bar())); it = "Bar" [ Symbol .iterator](); console .log(it.next()); console .log(it.next()); console .log(it.next()); console .log(ES6.isSymbol({})); console .log(ES6.isSymbol(sym)); function Baz ( ) { } console .log(ES6.instanceOf( 89 , Baz)); Object .defineProperty(Baz, Symbol .hasInstance, { value : function ( value ) { return typeof value === "number" ; } }); console .log(ES6.instanceOf( 89 , Baz)); ES6.forOf([ 1 , 2 ], function ( v ) { console .log(v); }); console .log(ES6.spreadOperator([]).spread( "Bar" ).array()); function TestSpread ( ) { return Array .prototype.reduce.call( arguments , function ( acc, currvalue ) { return acc + currvalue; }, 0 ); } console .log(ES6.spreadOperator(TestSpread).spread([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]).call()); function Student ( name, roll ) { this .name = name; this .roll = roll; } console .log(ES6.spreadOperator(Student).spread([ "Ariyan" , 10 ]).new().name);

Polyfills

Symbol for() keyFor @@hasInstance @@isConcatSpreadable @@iterator @@toStringTag Symbol.prototype.toString() Symbol.prototype.valueOf()

Function Function.prototype[@@hasInstance]()

Array Array.prototype.concat() (ES6 version, addition of @@isConcatSpreadable support) Array.prototype[@@iterator]() Array.from() Array.prototype.entries() Array.prototype.keys()

Object Object.prototype.toString() (ES6 version, addition of @@toStringTag support)

String String.prototype[@@iterator]()



Limitation

Some ES6 features can't be implemented in ES5 natively like spread operator , for..of loop, ES6 version of instanceOf operator etc. So this module exports a object named ES6 globally, that provides some approximate equivalent implementation of those features.

ES6 Object

This object provides,

isSymbol() (It can be used as equivalent API of: typeof symbol === 'symbol' )

(It can be used as equivalent API of: ) instanceOf() (Provides ES6 version of instanceOf )

(Provides ES6 version of ) forOf() (This method behaves exactly same as ES6 for...of loop)

(This method behaves exactly same as ES6 loop) spreadOperator (Gives same functionality of the spread operator of ES6)

