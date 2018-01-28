Provides support for
ES6 Symbol API in
ES5 for older JS environments i.e. older browsers or NodeJS.
ES6 Symbol polyfill in pure ES5.
Install it from
npm and
require it before any other modules:
$ npm install --save symbol-es6
require("symbol-es6");
If you prefer CDN, then just insert it into your HTML page on the top of other scripts:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/symbol-es6/dist/symbol-es6.min.js"></script>
"use strict";
var ES6 = require("symbol-es6");
console.log(Symbol("bar") === Symbol("bar")); //false
var sym = Symbol.for("bar");
var sym2 = Symbol("bar");
console.log(Symbol.for("bar") === sym); //true
console.log(sym === sym2); //false
console.log(Symbol.keyFor(sym)); //bar
console.log(Symbol.keyFor(sym2)); //undefined
console.log(Array.from("Hello")); //[ 'H', 'e', 'l', 'l', 'o' ]
var it = [1, 2].entries();
console.log(it.next()); //{ done: false, value: [ 0, 1 ] }
console.log(it.next()); //{ done: false, value: [ 1, 2 ] }
console.log(it.next()); //{ done: true, value: undefined }
it = [1, 2].keys();
console.log(it.next()); //{ done: false, value: 0 }
console.log(it.next()); //{ done: false, value: 1 }
console.log(it.next()); //{ done: true, value: undefined }
function Bar() {
}
console.log(Object.prototype.toString.call(new Bar())); //[object Object]
Bar.prototype[Symbol.toStringTag] = "Bar";
console.log(Object.prototype.toString.call(new Bar())); //[object Bar]
it = "Bar"[Symbol.iterator]();
console.log(it.next()); //{ done: false, value: 'B' }
console.log(it.next()); //{ done: false, value: 'a' }
console.log(it.next()); //{ done: false, value: 'r' }
console.log(ES6.isSymbol({})); //fasle
console.log(ES6.isSymbol(sym)); ///true
function Baz() {
}
console.log(ES6.instanceOf(89, Baz)); //false
Object.defineProperty(Baz, Symbol.hasInstance, {
value: function (value) {
return typeof value === "number";
}
});
console.log(ES6.instanceOf(89, Baz)); //true
ES6.forOf([1, 2], function (v) {
console.log(v);
});
//1
//2
console.log(ES6.spreadOperator([]).spread("Bar").array()); //[ 'B', 'a', 'r' ]
function TestSpread() {
return Array.prototype.reduce.call(arguments, function (acc, currvalue) {
return acc + currvalue;
}, 0);
}
console.log(ES6.spreadOperator(TestSpread).spread([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]).call()); //15
function Student(name, roll) {
this.name = name;
this.roll = roll;
}
console.log(ES6.spreadOperator(Student).spread(["Ariyan", 10]).new().name); //Ariyan
Symbol
for()
keyFor
@@hasInstance
@@isConcatSpreadable
@@iterator
@@toStringTag
Symbol.prototype.toString()
Symbol.prototype.valueOf()
Function
Function.prototype[@@hasInstance]()
Array
Array.prototype.concat() (ES6 version, addition of
@@isConcatSpreadable support)
Array.prototype[@@iterator]()
Array.from()
Array.prototype.entries()
Array.prototype.keys()
Object
Object.prototype.toString() (ES6 version, addition of
@@toStringTag support)
String
String.prototype[@@iterator]()
Some
ES6 features can't be implemented in
ES5 natively like
spread operator,
for..of loop,
ES6 version of
instanceOf operator etc. So this module exports a object named
ES6 globally,
that provides some approximate equivalent implementation of those features.
ES6 Object
This object provides,
isSymbol() (It can be used as equivalent API of:
typeof symbol === 'symbol')
instanceOf() (Provides ES6 version of
instanceOf)
forOf() (This method behaves exactly same as ES6
for...of loop)
spreadOperator (Gives same functionality of the
spread operator of ES6)
Your PRs and stars are always welcome.
Please, try to follow:
develop branch.
$ git clone https://github.com/rousan/symbol-es6.git
$ cd symbol-es6
$ git checkout develop
$ npm i
$ npm run build