Sylvanas

A tool to convert TypeScript to JavaScript with human-like code style.

How to use

npm install --save-dev sylvanas

const sylvanas = require ( 'sylvanas' ); const files = glob.sync( '**/*.@(ts|tsx)' ); const fileList = sylvanas(files); fileList.forEach( ( { data } ) => { console .log( 'Trans:' , data); });

Option

cwd - string

The current working directory in which to search. Defaults to process.cwd() .

action - none | write | overwrite

Default none . Set what will Sylvanas do with files:

write : Write new file with name of suffix .js or .jsx .

: Write new file with name of suffix or . overwrite : Like write but will remove origin files.

outDir - string

Set the write file folder. Defaults to cwd .

decoratorsBeforeExport - boolean

Same as babel decoratorsbeforeexport.