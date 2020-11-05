A tool to convert TypeScript to JavaScript with human-like code style.
npm install --save-dev sylvanas
const sylvanas = require('sylvanas');
const files = glob.sync('**/*.@(ts|tsx)');
const fileList = sylvanas(files);
fileList.forEach(({ data }) => {
console.log('Trans:', data);
});
The current working directory in which to search. Defaults to
process.cwd().
none |
write |
overwrite
Default
none. Set what will Sylvanas do with files:
write: Write new file with name of suffix
.js or
.jsx.
overwrite: Like
write but will remove origin files.
Set the write file folder. Defaults to
cwd.
Same as babel decoratorsbeforeexport.