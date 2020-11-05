openbase logo
sylvanas

by umijs
0.6.1 (see all)

Convert TypeScript to JavaScript

Downloads/wk

14.2K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Sylvanas

A tool to convert TypeScript to JavaScript with human-like code style.

How to use

npm install --save-dev sylvanas

sylvanas(files: string[], option?: Option)

const sylvanas = require('sylvanas');

const files = glob.sync('**/*.@(ts|tsx)');

const fileList = sylvanas(files);

fileList.forEach(({ data }) => {
  console.log('Trans:', data);
});

Option

cwd - string

The current working directory in which to search. Defaults to process.cwd().

action - none | write | overwrite

Default none. Set what will Sylvanas do with files:

  • write: Write new file with name of suffix .js or .jsx.
  • overwrite: Like write but will remove origin files.

outDir - string

Set the write file folder. Defaults to cwd.

decoratorsBeforeExport - boolean

Same as babel decoratorsbeforeexport.

