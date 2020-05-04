Sylphy is an advanced, efficient and highly customisable framework for Discord command bots written in Node.js
As the bot framework extends the Eris client, please refer to the docs here.
The full Sylphy documentation can be found here.
$ npm install --save sylphy
const Bot = require('sylphy')
const client = new Bot({
token: 'your token here',
modules: 'path/to/modules',
// Eris client options here
})
client.register('commands', 'path/to/commands')
client.run()
To view the API, please visit the wiki.
Copyright (C) 2018 Pyraxo
This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Affero General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.
This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Affero General Public License for more details.