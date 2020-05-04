Sylphy

Sylphy is an advanced, efficient and highly customisable framework for Discord command bots written in Node.js

Getting Started

Requirements

Node.js 8.0.0+

As the bot framework extends the Eris client, please refer to the docs here.

The full Sylphy documentation can be found here.

Usage

$ npm install --save sylphy

Example

const Bot = require ( 'sylphy' ) const client = new Bot({ token : 'your token here' , modules : 'path/to/modules' , }) client.register( 'commands' , 'path/to/commands' ) client.run()

Documentation

To view the API, please visit the wiki.

Examples

Yui - by pyraxo

Satomi - by envyist

Sagiri - by Kiru

License

Copyright (C) 2018 Pyraxo

This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Affero General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Affero General Public License for more details.