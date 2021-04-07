syllable

Syllable count in JavaScript.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install syllable

API

This package exports the following identifiers: syllable . There is no default export.

import {syllable} from 'syllable' syllable( 'syllable' ) syllable( 'unicorn' ) syllable( 'hi' ) syllable( 'hihi' ) syllable( 'mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm' ) syllable( 'wine' ) syllable( 'bottle' ) syllable( 'wine-bottle' ) syllable( 'Åland' )

CLI

Usage: syllable [options] <words...> Syllable count in an English word Options: -h, --help output usage information -v, --version output version number Usage: # output syllables $ syllable syllable unicorn # 6 # output syllables from stdin $ echo "syllable unicorn banana" | syllable # 9

Inspiration

Based on the syllable functionality found in Text-Statistics (PHP), in turn inspired by Lingua::EN::Syllable (Perl).

Support for word-breaks, non-ASCII characters, and many fixes added later.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer