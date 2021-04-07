openbase logo
syllable

by words
5.0.0 (see all)

Syllable count in JavaScript

Overview

Readme

syllable

Build Coverage Downloads Size

Syllable count in JavaScript.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install syllable

API

This package exports the following identifiers: syllable. There is no default export.

import {syllable} from 'syllable'

syllable('syllable') // 3
syllable('unicorn') // 3
syllable('hi') // 1
syllable('hihi') // 2
syllable('mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm') // 1
syllable('wine') // 1
syllable('bottle') // 2
syllable('wine-bottle') // 3
syllable('Åland') // 2

CLI

Usage: syllable [options] <words...>

Syllable count in an English word

Options:

  -h, --help           output usage information
  -v, --version        output version number

Usage:

# output syllables
$ syllable syllable unicorn
# 6

# output syllables from stdin
$ echo "syllable unicorn banana" | syllable
# 9

Inspiration

Based on the syllable functionality found in Text-Statistics (PHP), in turn inspired by Lingua::EN::Syllable (Perl).

Support for word-breaks, non-ASCII characters, and many fixes added later.

  • automated-readability — Formula to detect ease of reading according to the Automated Readability Index (1967)
  • buzzwords — List of buzzwords
  • coleman-liau — Formula to detect the ease of reading a text according to the Coleman-Liau index (1975)
  • cuss — Map of profane words to a rating of sureness
  • dale-chall — List of easy American-English words: The New Dale-Chall (1995)
  • dale-chall-formula — Formula to find the grade level according to the (revised) Dale–Chall Readability Formula (1995)
  • fillers — List of filler words
  • flesch — Formula to detect the ease of reading a text according to Flesch Reading Ease (1975)
  • flesch-kincaid — Formula to detect the grade level of text according to Flesch–Kincaid Grade Level (1975)
  • gunning-fog — Formula to detect the ease of reading a text according to the Gunning fog index (1952)
  • hedges — List of hedge words
  • profanities — List of profane words
  • smog-formula — Formula to detect the ease of reading a text according to the SMOG (Simple Measure of Gobbledygook) formula (1969)
  • spache — List of familiar American-English words (1974)
  • spache-formula — Uses a dictionary, suited for lower reading levels
  • weasels — Formula to detect the grade level of text according to the (revised) Spache Readability Formula (1974)

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

