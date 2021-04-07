Syllable count in JavaScript.
This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported
instead of
required.
npm:
npm install syllable
This package exports the following identifiers:
syllable.
There is no default export.
import {syllable} from 'syllable'
syllable('syllable') // 3
syllable('unicorn') // 3
syllable('hi') // 1
syllable('hihi') // 2
syllable('mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm') // 1
syllable('wine') // 1
syllable('bottle') // 2
syllable('wine-bottle') // 3
syllable('Åland') // 2
Usage: syllable [options] <words...>
Syllable count in an English word
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-v, --version output version number
Usage:
# output syllables
$ syllable syllable unicorn
# 6
# output syllables from stdin
$ echo "syllable unicorn banana" | syllable
# 9
Based on the syllable functionality found in
Text-Statistics (PHP),
in turn inspired by
Lingua::EN::Syllable (Perl).
Support for word-breaks, non-ASCII characters, and many fixes added later.
