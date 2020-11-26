A simple node.js wrapper around a Java application that provides easy access to Sybase databases via jconn3. The main goal is to allow easy installation without the requirements of installing and configuring odbc or freetds. You do however have to have java 1.5 or newer installed.
git clone git://github.com/rodhoward/node-sybase.git
cd node-sybase
node-gyp configure build
npm install sybase
var Sybase = require('sybase'),
db = new Sybase('host', port, 'dbName', 'username', 'pw');
db.connect(function (err) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
db.query('select * from user where user_id = 42', function (err, data) {
if (err) console.log(err);
console.log(data);
db.disconnect();
});
});
The api is super simple. It makes use of standard node callbacks so that it can be easily used with promises. here is the full list of arguments:
new Sybase(host: string, port: int, dbName: string, username: string, password: string, logTiming?: boolean, javaJarPath?: string, options?: SybaseOptions)
Where the SybaseOptions interface includes:
SybaseOptions {
encoding: string, // defaults to "utf8"
extraLogs: boolean // defaults to false
}
There is an example manually setting the java jar path:
var logTiming = true,
javaJarPath = './JavaSybaseLink/dist/JavaSybaseLink.jar',
db = new Sybase('host', port, 'dbName', 'username', 'pw', logTiming, javaJarPath);
The java Bridge now optionally looks for a "sybaseConfig.properties" file in which you can configure jconnect properties to be included in the connection. This should allow setting properties like:
ENCRYPT_PASSWORD=true