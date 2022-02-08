Component & Style Library for Angular by Swimlane.

Installing

npm i @swimlane/ngx-ui --S

Install the project's peer dependencies (moment, moment-timezone, ngx-moment, ng-in-viewport, codemirror, angular/cdk, resize-observer-polyfill)

Add NgxUIModule and IconModule to your application module

and to your application module Add the ngx-ui theme in the angular.json file ( node_modules/@swimlane/ngx-ui/index.css )

Building ngx-ui

Run npm run build:lib to build ngx-ui. This must be done prior to building the demo.

Development server

Run npm run start to serve the demo at http://localhost:4200/ . The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Building

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory.

Running tests

Run npm run test to execute unit tests

to execute unit tests Run ng cypress to execute the end-to-end tests via Cypress.

Release