Component & Style Library for Angular by Swimlane.
npm i @swimlane/ngx-ui --S
NgxUIModule and
IconModule to your application module
node_modules/@swimlane/ngx-ui/index.css)
Run
npm run build:lib to build ngx-ui. This must be done prior to building the demo.
Run
npm run start to serve the demo at
http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
Run
ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ directory.
npm run test to execute unit tests
ng cypress to execute the end-to-end tests via Cypress.
git checkout master)
git pull)
npm ci)
npm test)
git checkout -b release/X.Y.Z
projects/swimlane/ngx-ui/package.json.
projects/swimlane/ngx-ui/CHANGELOG.md
git commit -am "(release): X.Y.Z"
git tag X.Y.Z
git push origin HEAD --tags
npm run publish:lib