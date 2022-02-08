openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

swui

by swimlane
3.0.2 (see all)

🚀 Style and Component Library for Angular

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

612

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-ui

Component & Style Library for Angular by Swimlane.

Installing

  • npm i @swimlane/ngx-ui --S
  • Install the project's peer dependencies (moment, moment-timezone, ngx-moment, ng-in-viewport, codemirror, angular/cdk, resize-observer-polyfill)
  • Add NgxUIModule and IconModule to your application module
  • Add the ngx-ui theme in the angular.json file (node_modules/@swimlane/ngx-ui/index.css)

Building ngx-ui

Run npm run build:lib to build ngx-ui. This must be done prior to building the demo.

Development server

Run npm run start to serve the demo at http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Building

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory.

Running tests

  • Run npm run test to execute unit tests
  • Run ng cypress to execute the end-to-end tests via Cypress.

Release

  • Checkout master (git checkout master)
  • Pull master (git pull)
  • Refresh node modules (npm ci)
  • Run tests (npm test)
  • Examine log to determine next version (X.Y.Z)
  • Run git checkout -b release/X.Y.Z
  • Update version in projects/swimlane/ngx-ui/package.json.
  • Update changelog in projects/swimlane/ngx-ui/CHANGELOG.md
  • Run git commit -am "(release): X.Y.Z"
  • Run git tag X.Y.Z
  • Run git push origin HEAD --tags
  • Run npm run publish:lib
  • Submit PR

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial