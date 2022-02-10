:toc: macro :toc-title:

== Introduction

A UI for the Swift-Sunshine Istio Observability Project

== Technologies

React.js

== Quick Start

npm install

npm start

A new browser window should automatically open. But, if it doesn't then use: http://localhost:3000

This launches a development environment that instantly reloads any changes to the browser for rapid development.

== Developing

When developing, is usual to run this application outside of https://github.com/swift-sunshine/swscore[swscore].

Is possible to proxy the API requests without having to push the changes to swscore. Add the https://github.com/facebook/create-react-app/blob/master/packages/react-scripts/template/README.md#proxying-api-requests-in-development[proxy] property to package.json with the url of the swscore.

{ "name": "swsui", "version": "0.2.1", "proxy": "http://sws-istio-system.127.0.0.1.nip.io", "bugs": {

Run npm start and try it!

$ curl -u jdoe:password http://localhost:3000/api Namespaces: [default istio-system kube-public kube-system myproject openshift openshift-infra openshift-node]

Namespace: default Services [docker-registry kubernetes router]

Service Name: docker-registry Service Labels: docker-registry = default Type: ClusterIP

WARNING: The proxy will only serve requests without the text/html accept header, using the browser directly won't work.

== Production Builds Use npm run build which will bundle the build artifacts using webpack into the build directory.

== Directory Structure

src : Source and test code

src/assets : Images and other assets

src/components : Stateless components (pure functions)

src/pages : Top level pages and nested components

stories : Storybook files

build : Production build output

public : home of index.html

== Styling PatternFly is the main UI components framework. It defines style based on SASS preprocessor. All Patternfly build assets are copied to src . The App.scss file will include all PatternFly Sass along with PatternFly React Sass extensions. Once Sass compiles, the resulting CSS can be found in src/css/App.css .

Note: Only static assets which are import 'ed into your application will be included in your resulting build output.

== Testing To run the tests:

npm test

Note: for OS/X users testing requires watchman to be installed

brew install watchman

== For Storybook Components

npm run storybook

== General

This project was bootstrapped with https://github.com/facebookincubator/create-react-app[create-react-app]

== License and Copyright See the link:./LICENSE[LICENSE file].