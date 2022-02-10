:toc: macro :toc-title:
toc::[] = SWS UI image:https://coveralls.io/repos/github/swift-sunshine/swsui/badge.svg?branch=master[Coverage Status, link=https://coveralls.io/github/swift-sunshine/swsui?branch=master]
== Introduction
A UI for the Swift-Sunshine Istio Observability Project
== Technologies
== Quick Start
npm install
A new browser window should automatically open.
But, if it doesn't then use:
http://localhost:3000
This launches a development environment that instantly reloads any changes to the browser for rapid development.
== Developing
When developing, is usual to run this application outside of https://github.com/swift-sunshine/swscore[swscore].
Is possible to proxy the API requests without having to push the changes to swscore.
Add the https://github.com/facebook/create-react-app/blob/master/packages/react-scripts/template/README.md#proxying-api-requests-in-development[proxy]
property to
package.json with the url of the swscore.
{ "name": "swsui", "version": "0.2.1", "proxy": "http://sws-istio-system.127.0.0.1.nip.io", "bugs": {
Run
npm start and try it!
$ curl -u jdoe:password http://localhost:3000/api Namespaces: [default istio-system kube-public kube-system myproject openshift openshift-infra openshift-node]
Namespace: default Services [docker-registry kubernetes router]
Service Name: docker-registry Service Labels: docker-registry = default Type: ClusterIP
WARNING: The proxy will only serve requests without the text/html accept header, using the browser directly won't work.
== Production Builds
Use
npm run build which will bundle the build artifacts using webpack into the
build directory.
== Directory Structure
src : Source and test code
src/assets : Images and other assets
src/components : Stateless components (pure functions)
src/pages : Top level pages and nested components
stories: Storybook files
build: Production build output
public: home of index.html
== Styling
PatternFly is the main UI components framework. It defines style based on SASS preprocessor.
All Patternfly build assets are copied to
src. The
App.scss file will include all PatternFly Sass along with
PatternFly React Sass extensions. Once Sass compiles, the resulting CSS can be found in
src/css/App.css.
Note:
Only static assets which are
import 'ed into your application will be included in your resulting build output.
== Testing To run the tests:
Note: for OS/X users testing requires watchman to be installed
== For Storybook Components
npm run storybook
== General
This project was bootstrapped with https://github.com/facebookincubator/create-react-app[create-react-app]
== License and Copyright See the link:./LICENSE[LICENSE file].