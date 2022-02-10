openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

swsui

by kiali
0.2.10-SNAPSHOT.479 (see all)

Frontend part of Kiali (use github.com/kiali/kiali to report issues)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

210

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

15

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

:toc: macro :toc-title:

toc::[] = SWS UI image:https://coveralls.io/repos/github/swift-sunshine/swsui/badge.svg?branch=master[Coverage Status, link=https://coveralls.io/github/swift-sunshine/swsui?branch=master]

== Introduction

A UI for the Swift-Sunshine Istio Observability Project

== Technologies

  • React.js
  • TBD

== Quick Start

[source,shell]

npm install

npm start

A new browser window should automatically open. But, if it doesn't then use: http://localhost:3000

This launches a development environment that instantly reloads any changes to the browser for rapid development.

== Developing

When developing, is usual to run this application outside of https://github.com/swift-sunshine/swscore[swscore].

Is possible to proxy the API requests without having to push the changes to swscore. Add the https://github.com/facebook/create-react-app/blob/master/packages/react-scripts/template/README.md#proxying-api-requests-in-development[proxy] property to package.json with the url of the swscore.

[source, json]

{ "name": "swsui", "version": "0.2.1", "proxy": "http://sws-istio-system.127.0.0.1.nip.io", "bugs": {

...

Run npm start and try it!

[source, bash]

$ curl -u jdoe:password http://localhost:3000/api Namespaces: [default istio-system kube-public kube-system myproject openshift openshift-infra openshift-node]

Namespace: default Services [docker-registry kubernetes router]

Service Name: docker-registry Service Labels: docker-registry = default Type: ClusterIP

...

WARNING: The proxy will only serve requests without the text/html accept header, using the browser directly won't work.

== Production Builds Use npm run build which will bundle the build artifacts using webpack into the build directory.

== Directory Structure

  • src : Source and test code
  • src/assets : Images and other assets
  • src/components : Stateless components (pure functions)
  • src/pages : Top level pages and nested components
  • stories: Storybook files
  • build: Production build output
  • public: home of index.html

== Styling PatternFly is the main UI components framework. It defines style based on SASS preprocessor. All Patternfly build assets are copied to src. The App.scss file will include all PatternFly Sass along with PatternFly React Sass extensions. Once Sass compiles, the resulting CSS can be found in src/css/App.css.

Note: Only static assets which are import 'ed into your application will be included in your resulting build output.

== Testing To run the tests:

[source,shell]

npm test

Note: for OS/X users testing requires watchman to be installed

[source,shell]

brew install watchman

== For Storybook Components

[source,shell]

npm run storybook

http://localhost:6006

== General

This project was bootstrapped with https://github.com/facebookincubator/create-react-app[create-react-app]

== License and Copyright See the link:./LICENSE[LICENSE file].

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial