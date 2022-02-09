openbase logo
Readme

SWR


Introduction

SWR is a React Hooks library for data fetching.

The name “SWR” is derived from stale-while-revalidate, a cache invalidation strategy popularized by HTTP RFC 5861. SWR first returns the data from cache (stale), then sends the request (revalidate), and finally comes with the up-to-date data again.

With just one hook, you can significantly simplify the data fetching logic in your project. And it also covered in all aspects of speed, correctness, and stability to help you build better experiences:

  • Fast, lightweight and reusable data fetching
  • Transport and protocol agnostic
  • Built-in cache and request deduplication
  • Real-time experience
  • Revalidation on focus
  • Revalidation on network recovery
  • Polling
  • Pagination and scroll position recovery
  • SSR and SSG
  • Local mutation (Optimistic UI)
  • Built-in smart error retry
  • TypeScript
  • React Suspense
  • React Native

...and a lot more.

With SWR, components will get a stream of data updates constantly and automatically. Thus, the UI will be always fast and reactive.

View full documentation and examples on swr.vercel.app.


Quick Start

import useSWR from 'swr'

function Profile() {
  const { data, error } = useSWR('/api/user', fetcher)

  if (error) return <div>failed to load</div>
  if (!data) return <div>loading...</div>
  return <div>hello {data.name}!</div>
}

In this example, the React Hook useSWR accepts a key and a fetcher function. The key is a unique identifier of the request, normally the URL of the API. And the fetcher accepts key as its parameter and returns the data asynchronously.

useSWR also returns 2 values: data and error. When the request (fetcher) is not yet finished, data will be undefined. And when we get a response, it sets data and error based on the result of fetcher and rerenders the component.

Note that fetcher can be any asynchronous function, you can use your favourite data-fetching library to handle that part.

View full documentation and examples on swr.vercel.app.


Authors

This library is created by the team behind Next.js, with contributions from our community:

Contributors

Thanks to Ryan Chen for providing the awesome swr npm package name!


License

The MIT License.

Vasily ShelkovDorset45 Ratings46 Reviews
February 1, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

This strongly typed library came along around the time that hooks were becoming less experimental in React. It feels very intuitive and makes interacting with your apis really a breeze to reflect the ever so standard states of the responses you can get. It's doing for Rest APIs what apollo client has done for development with graphql apis. It makes you think about errors as part of the api which is invaluable. In fact it also can be used with graphql which was great for us because it allowed us to interact with some legacy rest APIs as well as our graphql api. That's where it ends for me though, if you want a more complex caching system and to optimise your interaction with your apis in the client then great. Unfortunately in our case, we didn't really need that and so it was more sophisticated than our needs which made it feel a bit wasted for us. Still there's no doubt in the quality of the library!

2
Smiter15
davymacca
Tristan MarshAustralia50 Ratings53 Reviews
Front End Developer in Melbourne, Australia
August 26, 2020
Great Documentation
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

Another beautiful library from Vercel that brings a little job to your work. Use it as a wrapper around your existing data fetching calls to create a cache that revalidates intelligently. Plus a bunch of other goodies and options to ensure UI's feel snappy while staying up to date with changes in remote data.

0
Tymoteusz Czechdigital nomad, Null Island35 Ratings34 Reviews
Self-taught full-time coder
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers

It helped me and my team to deliver a project on time, without prior experience with it. Very intuitive to use. For more complex use cases I gravitate towards react-query, but if you need a React fetching abstraction for REST API that *just works*, I would use it again.

0
ankush-singh56 Ratings58 Reviews
2 months ago

This is very similar to react query but provides less options to manage the API but nonetheless very good API. The documentation is the best part, not as famous as react query. But Smaller footprint the reason why I use this.

0
Getúlio StrapazzonPorto, Portugal2 Ratings1 Review
Front End Developer
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

The best, most performative, and versatile for caching. Write a fetch method, and that's it; whatever those method returns are cached. If you need to invalidate the cache, call the mutate method. It's magnificent.

0

