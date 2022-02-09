SWR is a React Hooks library for data fetching.
The name “SWR” is derived from
stale-while-revalidate, a cache invalidation strategy popularized by HTTP RFC 5861.
SWR first returns the data from cache (stale), then sends the request (revalidate), and finally comes with the up-to-date data again.
With just one hook, you can significantly simplify the data fetching logic in your project. And it also covered in all aspects of speed, correctness, and stability to help you build better experiences:
...and a lot more.
With SWR, components will get a stream of data updates constantly and automatically. Thus, the UI will be always fast and reactive.
View full documentation and examples on swr.vercel.app.
import useSWR from 'swr'
function Profile() {
const { data, error } = useSWR('/api/user', fetcher)
if (error) return <div>failed to load</div>
if (!data) return <div>loading...</div>
return <div>hello {data.name}!</div>
}
In this example, the React Hook
useSWR accepts a
key and a
fetcher function.
The
key is a unique identifier of the request, normally the URL of the API. And the
fetcher accepts
key as its parameter and returns the data asynchronously.
useSWR also returns 2 values:
data and
error. When the request (fetcher) is not yet finished,
data will be
undefined. And when we get a response, it sets
data and
error based on the result
of
fetcher and rerenders the component.
Note that
fetcher can be any asynchronous function, you can use your favourite data-fetching
library to handle that part.
This library is created by the team behind Next.js, with contributions from our community:
Thanks to Ryan Chen for providing the awesome
swr npm package name!
The MIT License.
This strongly typed library came along around the time that hooks were becoming less experimental in React. It feels very intuitive and makes interacting with your apis really a breeze to reflect the ever so standard states of the responses you can get. It's doing for Rest APIs what apollo client has done for development with graphql apis. It makes you think about errors as part of the api which is invaluable. In fact it also can be used with graphql which was great for us because it allowed us to interact with some legacy rest APIs as well as our graphql api. That's where it ends for me though, if you want a more complex caching system and to optimise your interaction with your apis in the client then great. Unfortunately in our case, we didn't really need that and so it was more sophisticated than our needs which made it feel a bit wasted for us. Still there's no doubt in the quality of the library!
Another beautiful library from Vercel that brings a little job to your work. Use it as a wrapper around your existing data fetching calls to create a cache that revalidates intelligently. Plus a bunch of other goodies and options to ensure UI's feel snappy while staying up to date with changes in remote data.
It helped me and my team to deliver a project on time, without prior experience with it. Very intuitive to use. For more complex use cases I gravitate towards react-query, but if you need a React fetching abstraction for REST API that *just works*, I would use it again.
This is very similar to react query but provides less options to manage the API but nonetheless very good API. The documentation is the best part, not as famous as react query. But Smaller footprint the reason why I use this.
The best, most performative, and versatile for caching. Write a fetch method, and that's it; whatever those method returns are cached. If you need to invalidate the cache, call the mutate method. It's magnificent.