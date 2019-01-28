A very lightweight write only Node.js ORM, with support for:
See changelog.md
npm install sworm
Then install a database driver, one of:
npm install mssql
npm install pg
npm install mysql
npm install oracledb
npm install sqlite3
There's no need to install a driver for Web SQL, sworm will pick it up from the
window object.
See sworm in NPM.
The features in this module are mostly for writing graphs of related entities. Querying, on the other hand, is done with raw SQL so you can do it fast. See the query API for details.
This ORM avoids some of the largest issues experienced in other ORMs:
Just write SQL, you know how.
var person = db.model({table: 'people'});
var address = db.model({table: 'addresses'});
var bob = person({
name: 'bob',
address: address({
address: 'Fremantle'
})
});
bob.save()
Produces:
-------- people ----------
| id | name | address_id |
--------------------------
| 11 | bob | 22 |
--------------------------
------- addresses ------
| id | address |
------------------------
| 22 | Fremantle |
------------------------
Connect:
db.connect(config? : {}, fn? : () -> Promise);
config database connection configuration, see below
fn if passed,
connect() will connect to the database, run the function, then disconnect. Ensure that
fn returns a promise.
You can pass connection configuration to the
sworm.db() function, or to the
db.connect() function.
var sworm = require('sworm');
var db = sworm.db({
driver: 'pg',
config: {
user: 'user',
password: 'password',
host: 'localhost',
database: 'databasename'
}
});
var person = db.model({table: 'people'});
var bob = person({name: 'Bob'});
// sworm connects at the first database interaction
bob.save();
Or define models then connect:
var sworm = require('sworm');
var db = sworm.db();
var person = db.model({table: 'people'});
db.connect({
driver: 'mssql',
config: {
user: 'user',
password: 'password',
server: 'localhost',
database: 'databasename'
}
}).then(function () {
...
});
Or connect, run some code and then disconnect:
var sworm = require('sworm');
var db = sworm.db(config);
var person = db.model({table: 'people'});
db.connect(function () {
// connected
var bob = person({name: 'bob'});
return bob.save().then(function () {
...
});
}).then(function () {
// disconnected
});
sworm.db(options)
sworm.db(url)
url, see urls for databases in respective section below
options.driver, one of
'mssql',
'mysql',
'pg',
'oracle',
'sqlite' or
'websql'.
options.config see configuration for databases in respective section below
url a connection URL, the following are supported
pg -
postgres://user:password@host:5432/database. See the
pg url format.
oracle -
oracle://user:password@host:1521/sid&maxRows=100000&pool=true
setupSession a function that is passed the
db to setup the session before any queries are run.
setupSession: function (db) {
return db.query("alter session set time_zone = 'UTC'");
}
log: either
true to log SQL statements with
console.log()
Can also be a function for custom logging:
function (sql, params) {
// sql == 'select * from people where name = @name'
// params == {name: 'bob'}
}
Defaults to
false, no logging.
mysql
See: https://github.com/felixge/node-mysql#connection-options
{
driver: 'mysql',
config: {
user: 'username',
password: 'password',
host: 'localhost',
database: 'database name'
}
}
mssql
See: https://github.com/patriksimek/node-mssql#configuration-1
{
driver: 'mssql',
config: {
user: 'username',
password: 'password',
server: 'localhost',
database: 'databaseName'
}
}
postgres
URL:
postgres://user:password@host:5432/database. See the
pg url format.
See: https://github.com/brianc/node-postgres/wiki/pg#connectstring-connectionstring-function-callback
The driver will use connection pooling if you pass
pool: true.
{
driver: 'pg',
config: {
user: 'username',
password: 'password',
host: 'localhost',
database: 'database name',
pool: true
}
}
oracle
URL:
oracle://user:password@host:port/sid&maxRows=100000&pool=true
See: getConnection()
For
options see Oracledb Properties
The driver fetches
maxRows rows at a time, defaulting to 100. You may want to adjust this value if you expect large result sets, higher values can be faster but use more memory.
The driver will use connection pooling if you pass
pool: true.
By default the driver is set to
autoCommit = true, you can pass
options: { autoCommit: false} to turn this off again.
{
driver: 'oracle',
config: {
user: 'username',
password: 'password',
connectString: 'localhost/XE',
pool: true,
options: {
// options to set on `oracledb`
maxRows: 1000
}
}
}
The driver can also use an existing pool:
{
driver: 'oracle',
config: {
pool: pool // from oracledb.createPool(config, cb),
options: {
// options to set on `oracledb`
maxRows: 1000
}
}
}
sqlite
URL:
file:///absolute/path/to/database.db or
relative/path/to/database.db
See: https://github.com/mapbox/node-sqlite3/wiki/API#new-sqlite3databasefilename-mode-callback
{
driver: 'sqlite',
config: {
filename: 'filename or :memory:'
}
}
websql
URL:
websql:///db-name or
db-name
{
driver: 'websql',
config: {
name: 'db-name',
// the `openDatabase` function to connect to the DB, defaulting to `window.openDatabase`
openDatabase: window.openDatabase,
// dababase size, defaulting to 5M
size: 5 * 1024 * 1024
}
}
Close the connection after use:
db.close()
This module uses debug, so you can easily see what's happening under the hood by setting a
DEBUG environment variable.
DEBUG=sworm node myapp.js
There are various schemes you can use:
sworm all queries
sworm:results all results
sworm:mssql exact query passed to mssql
sworm:mysql exact query passed to mysql
sworm:pg exact query passed to postgres
sworm:oracle exact query passed to oracle
sworm:sqlite exact query passed to sqlite3
sworm:websql exact query passed to websql
var createEntity = db.model(options);
createEntity is a function that can be used to create entities from the model.
options can contain the following:
table (
undefined) the name of the table to save entities to
id (
'id') the name of the identity column. This can be an array of id columns for compound keys, or
false if there is no id column.
foreignKeyFor a function that returns a foreign key field name for a member (see Relationships), defaults to:
function foreignKeyFor(fieldName) {
return fieldName + '_id';
}
for oracle
idType (
oracledb.NUMBER) is the type of the identity column, for e.g.
oracledb.STRING.
for mssql
generatedId (
scope_identity) is the method to get the generated id for insert statements:
scope_identity uses
scope_identity() to get the generated id, this is the default.
output uses
output inserted.id to get the generated id. This will work for
uniqueidentifier column types but is not compatible with tables that have triggers.
Any other properties or functions on the
options object are accessible by entities.
var address = db.model({
table: 'addresses',
addPerson: function(person) {
this.people = this.people || [];
person.address = this;
this.people.push(person);
}
});
var fremantle = address({address: 'Fremantle'});
fremantle.addPerson(person({name: 'bob'}));
The entity constructor takes an object with fields to be saved to the database.
var person = db.model({...});
var bob = person({
name: 'bob'
}, [options]);
Where options can have:
saved: if
true will
update the entity (if modified) on the next
save(), if
false will
insert the entity on the next
save(). Default
false.
modified: if
true (and if
saved is true), will
update the entity on the next
save() regardless if it has been modified.
var promise = entity.save([options]);
Inserts or updates the entity into the table. If the entity already has a value for its identity column, then it is updated, if not, it is inserted.
Objects know when they've been modified since their last insert or update, so they won't update unless a field is modified. You can force an update by passing
{force: true}.
save() returns a promise.
entity.identity()
Returns the ID of the entity, based on the identity column specified in the model.
entity.changed()
Returns true if the object has been modified since the last
save().
Entities can contain fields that are other entities. This way you can build up graphs of entities and save them all in one go.
When entity A contains a field that is entity B, then B will be saved first and B's ID will be set and saved with A.
The foreign key of the member will be saved on the field name
member_id. So
address will have a foreign key of
address_id. See the
foreignKeyFor option in Models.
var person = db.model({table: 'people'});
var address = db.model({table: 'addresses'});
var bob = person({
name: 'bob',
address: address({
address: "15 Rue d'Essert"
})
});
bob.save().then(function () {
assert(bob.address_id == address.id);
});
Alternatively, you can specify the objects the other way around, the address on the outside (see one-to-many for how this works):
var essert = address({
address: "15 Rue d'Essert",
person: (address) => [
person({
name: 'bob',
address: address
})
]
})
essert.save()
In SQL:
-------- people ----------
| id | name | address_id |
--------------------------
| 11 | bob | 22 |
--------------------------
------- addresses ------
| id | address |
------------------------
| 22 | 15 Rue d'Essert |
------------------------
When entity A contains a field that is an array that contains entities B and C. Then entity A will be saved first, followed by all entities B and C.
This allows entities B and C to refer to entity A, as they would in their tables.
var person = db.model({ table: 'people' });
var address = db.model({ table: 'addresses' });
var bob = person({name: 'bob'});
var jane = person({name: 'jane'});
var essert = address({
address: "15 Rue d'Essert",
people: [bob, jane]
});
bob.address = essert;
jane.address = essert;
essert.save().then(function () {
// all objects saved.
});
Alternatively, we can return the people in the address using a function. When the address is saved, the
people function will be called with the owner address as the first argument, then we can set the foreign key for the people. Following the
save() the results of the function will be saved as an array on the object.
var person = db.model({ table: 'people' });
var address = db.model({ table: 'addresses' });
var essert = address({
address: "15 Rue d'Essert",
people: (addr) => [
person({ name: 'bob', address: addr }),
person({ name: 'jane', address: addr })
]
});
essert.save().then(function () {
// all objects saved.
// essert.people == [{name: 'bob', ...}, {name: 'jane', ...}]
});
Notice that whether we use an array or a function, the field itself is never saved to the database, only the entities inside the array.
In SQL:
-------- people ----------
| id | name | address_id |
--------------------------
| 11 | bob | 22 |
| 12 | jane | 22 |
--------------------------
------- addresses ------
| id | address |
------------------------
| 22 | 15 Rue d'Essert |
------------------------
Many-to-many is just a combination of one-to-many and many-to-one:
var db = sworm.db('test/test.db')
var person = db.model({ table: 'people' });
var personAddress = db.model({ table: 'people_addresses', id: ['address_id', 'person_id'] });
var address = db.model({ table: 'addresses' });
var bob = person({name: 'bob'});
var jane = person({name: 'jane'});
var fremantle = address({
address: 'Fremantle',
personAddresses: (address) => [
personAddress({ person: bob, address: address }),
personAddress({ person: jane, address: address })
]
});
var essert = address({
address: "15 Rue d'Essert",
personAddresses: (address) => [
personAddress({ person: jane, address: address })
]
});
Promise.all([essert.save(), fremantle.save()]);
In SQL:
-- people ---
| id | name |
-------------
| 11 | bob |
| 12 | jane |
-------------
------- addresses ------
| id | address |
------------------------
| 22 | 15 Rue d'Essert |
| 23 | Fremantle |
------------------------
---- people_addresses ----
| address_id | person_id |
--------------------------
| 22 | 12 |
| 23 | 12 |
| 23 | 11 |
--------------------------
In summary, a relationship can be a field containing one of the following:
a sworm entity
outer({
field: inner({ ... })
})
field_id field. (See
foreignKeyFor)
an array of sworm entities
outer({
field: [
inner({ ... }),
inner({ ... })
]
})
a function that returns an array of sworm entities
outer({
field: (outer) => [
inner({ outer: outer, ... }),
inner({ outer: outer, ... })
]
})
It's sometimes useful to pass in some real unescaped SQL, for this you can use
sworm.unescape() for model values or query parameters.
Usual qualifiers apply here: when using this feature, make sure to protect your application from SQL injection by properly escaping strings with
sworm.escape() or by being extra careful!
For example, you can pass in an array of values for an
in (...) statement:
db.query('select * from people where names in (@names)', {names: sworm.unescape("'bob', 'jane'")})
will become
select * from people where names in ('bob', 'jane')
These parameters are not passed to the database driver.
This is also useful for handling differences in database drivers, such as
sysdate or
now:
db.query(
'select * from people where subscription_date < @now',
{now: sworm.unescape(usingSqlite? "date('now')": "now()")},
)
Or, to refer to SQL features when inserting, such as sequences in oracle:
person({id: sworm.unescape('sequence.nextVal'), name: 'bob'}).save()
Use
sworm.escape(string) to escape strings.
db.query(sql, [parameters]).then(function (records) {
});
Where:
sql is the SQL query, can be a query (i.e. select), or a command (update, insert, stored proc)
parameters. If
sql contains parameters in the form of
@paramName the corresponding property on the
parameters object will be substituted into the SQL, doing any escaping necessary.
For select queries, returns an array of objects, containing the fields of each record.
db.query('select * from people where name = @name', {name: 'Bob'}).then(function (results) {
console.log(results);
/*
[
{id: 2, name: 'Bob'}
]
*/
});
db.query('myProcName @param1, @param2', {param1: 'a', param2: 'b'});
model.query(sql, [parameters]).then(function (entities) {
});
Same as
db.query() but records returned are turned into entities of the model that can subsequently be modified and saved.
person.query('select * from people where id = @id', {id: 1}, function (people) {
var bob = people[0];
bob.name = 'Jack';
return bob.save();
});
Statements are just like queries but they don't bother to parse or log the results.
db.statement(query, [params, [options]]);
You can explicitly
insert,
update or
upsert a record:
var bob = person({name: 'bob'})
bob.insert()
// insert into people (name) values ('bob')
var bob = person({name: 'bob', id: 4})
bob.update()
// update people set name = 'bob' where id = 4
Upsert works by detecting the presence of an id, if there is an id, it updates the record, if not it inserts it.
var bob = person({name: 'bob'})
bob.upsert()
// insert into people (name) values ('bob')
var bob = person({name: 'bob', id: 4})
bob.upsert()
// update people set name = 'bob' where id = 4
For updates, an error is thrown if there are no records found with that id, or indeed if no id is given.
You can insert update or query the database using transactions. Transactions can be used in two forms, explicitly running
db.begin(),
db.commit() and
db.rollback(), or by calling
db.transaction(fn) with a function that will commit automatically if it didn't fail.
The explicit form:
db.begin().then(() => {
var bob = person({name: 'bob'});
return bob.save();
}).then(() => {
db.rollback();
// or
db.commit();
});
The implicit form:
db.transaction(() => {
var bob = person({name: 'bob'});
return bob.save();
});
db.begin([options]);
Begin the transaction
options a string that is appended to the database's
begin command, for e.g.
db.begin('isolation level read committed') will result in the sql
begin isolation level read committed.
db.rollback();
Rollback the transaction
db.commit();
Commit the transaction
db.transaction(options? : String, fn : () => Promise)
options a string that is appended to the database's
begin command, for e.g.
db.begin('isolation level read committed') will result in the sql
begin isolation level read committed.
fn a function that is executed after the transaction has begun. The function is expected to return a promise, if resolved, the transaction will be committed, if rejected, the transaction will be rolled back.
db.transaction(() => {
// this transaction will be rolled back
return db.query('update people set name = @name', {name: 'jane'}).then(() => {
throw new Error('uh oh!');
});
});
db.transaction(() => {
// this transaction will be committed
return db.query('update people set name = @name', {name: 'jane'});
});
You can access the underlying driver's connection after the database has connected of course through
db.driver.connection.
You can pass options to the database driver when executing a query
db.query(sql, parameters, [options])
multiline or
exec runs the
exec() method on the connection which executes multiple lines, see exec. Note that this method ignores any query
parameters passed in.
formatRows if
false will not format rows as lower case and will return the raw
oracledb results. Formatting rows may be a performance issue for large result sets.
oracledb's
execute method.
The only thing slightly awkward about this project are the test environments for each database. I've tried to make this as easy as possible however:
docker-compose.yml file. Install docker, make it run somehow, then run
docker-compose up -d. This will download and start each of the databases necessary to run the tests. The tests look for the
$DOCKER_HOST environment variable to see where the docker host is, if it's in a VM or somewhere else, otherwise the databases are expected to be on localhost, running on their default ports.
windows (hack your
/etc/hosts file if necessary), with a fresh database called
sworm, with user
user and password
password.
Each database can be tested individually by running
mocha test/{mssql,mysql,postgres,oracle,sqlite}Spec.js. All of them with simply
npm test.
Nevertheless, this project is almost entirely covered with tests and I expect any pull request to have tests that demonstrate any new feature or bugfix.