7

GitHub Stars

368

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Plywood

Plywood is a JavaScript library that simplifies building interactive visualizations and applications for large data sets. Plywood acts as a middle-layer between data visualizations and data stores.

Plywood is architected around the principles of nested Split-Apply-Combine, a powerful divide-and-conquer algorithm that can be used to construct all types of data visualizations. Plywood comes with its own expression language where a single Plywood expression can translate to multiple database queries, and where results are returned in a nested data structure so they can be easily consumed by visualization libraries such as D3.js.

You can use Plywood in the browser and/or in node.js to easily create your own visualizations and applications.

Plywood also acts as a very advanced query planner for Druid, and Plywood will determine the most optimal way to execute Druid queries.

Installation

To use Plywood from npm simply run: npm install plywood.

Plywood can also be used by the browser.

Documentation

To learn more, see http://plywood.imply.io

Questions & Support

For updates about new and upcoming features follow @implydata on Twitter.

Please file bugs and feature requests by opening and issue on GitHub and direct all questions to our user groups.

