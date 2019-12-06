Easily switch between PHP versions on your Mac. Requires Homebrew and works with Laravel Valet.

Installing switch-php is as easy as running:

npm install -- global switch -php

If you use Yarn, you can do this:

yarn global add switch-php

Alternatively you can move the switch-php.sh file from this repo into your home directory and add this line in your .bashrc / .zshrc /etc.:

source ~/switch-php.sh

You must have PHP installed via Homebrew in order for switch-php to work. switch-php also works really well with Laravel Valet, but Valet is not a requirement in order to use switch-php .

Here's an example of how you would use switch-php :

$ switch -php 7.1 -v -m 512 M

switch-php -> The main command. (Required) 7.1 -> Specify the version of PHP you want to switch too, in this case php71 . (Required) -v -> Request verbose output (Optional) -m 512M -> Request a custom PHP memory setting. If you don't pass an additional arugment, the memory will be reset to the Valet default. (Optional)

Here's the full list of versions/options:

Usage: version [options] [arguments] Options: -h, -- help Display the help message -v, --verbose Display more info during the process -m, --memory Customize the PHP memory setting (Valet only) Available Versions: 5.6 Switch to php@5.6 7.0 Switch to php@7.0 7.1 Switch to php@7.1 7.2 Switch to php@7.2 7.3 Switch to php@7.3 7.4 Switch to php@7.4

🎛 Customizing the PHP Memory Settings:

If you don't pass an argument to -m or --memory , it will reset any previously set custom memory settings to the default Valet config.

Alternatively, you can pass an argument to -m or --memory if you want to override the default Valet memory settings. For example, you can do:

switch -php 7.1 -m 512 M switch -php 7.3 -m 2 G -v switch -php 5.6 --memory= 1 G