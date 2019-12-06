openbase logo
switch-php

by Jalen Davenport
1.1.3 (see all)

Easily switch between PHP versions on your Mac. Requires Homebrew and works with Laravel Valet. 🔀

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

105

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Readme

🔀 switch-php

Easily switch between PHP versions on your Mac. Requires Homebrew and works with Laravel Valet.

switch-php screencast

⬇️️️ Installation:

Installing switch-php is as easy as running:

npm install --global switch-php

If you use Yarn, you can do this:

yarn global add switch-php

Alternatively you can move the switch-php.sh file from this repo into your home directory and add this line in your .bashrc/.zshrc/etc.:

source ~/switch-php.sh

⚙ Usage:

You must have PHP installed via Homebrew in order for switch-php to work. switch-php also works really well with Laravel Valet, but Valet is not a requirement in order to use switch-php.

Here's an example of how you would use switch-php:

$ switch-php 7.1 -v -m 512M
  1. switch-php -> The main command. (Required)
  2. 7.1 -> Specify the version of PHP you want to switch too, in this case php71. (Required)
  3. -v -> Request verbose output (Optional)
  4. -m 512M -> Request a custom PHP memory setting. If you don't pass an additional arugment, the memory will be reset to the Valet default. (Optional)

Here's the full list of versions/options:

Usage:
  version [options] [arguments]

Options:
  -h, --help      Display the help message
  -v, --verbose   Display more info during the process
  -m, --memory    Customize the PHP memory setting (Valet only)

Available Versions:
  5.6              Switch to php@5.6
  7.0              Switch to php@7.0
  7.1              Switch to php@7.1
  7.2              Switch to php@7.2
  7.3              Switch to php@7.3
  7.4              Switch to php@7.4

🎛 Customizing the PHP Memory Settings:

  • If you don't pass an argument to -m or --memory, it will reset any previously set custom memory settings to the default Valet config.
  • Alternatively, you can pass an argument to -m or --memory if you want to override the default Valet memory settings. For example, you can do:
switch-php 7.1 -m 512M       # php@7.1 with 512MB of memory
switch-php 7.3 -m 2G -v      # php@7.3 with 2GB of memory; verbose output
switch-php 5.6 --memory=1G   # php@5.6 with 1GB of memory
  • Note: customizing PHP memory settings currently only works for Laravel Valet users. If you don't use Valet, we hope to get this working for you as well in an upcoming release.

