Easily switch between PHP versions on your Mac. Requires Homebrew and works with Laravel Valet.
Installing
switch-php is as easy as running:
npm install --global switch-php
If you use Yarn, you can do this:
yarn global add switch-php
Alternatively you can move the
switch-php.sh file from this repo into your home directory and add this line in your
.bashrc/
.zshrc/etc.:
source ~/switch-php.sh
You must have PHP installed via Homebrew in order for
switch-php to work.
switch-php also works really well with Laravel Valet, but Valet is not a requirement in order to use
switch-php.
Here's an example of how you would use
switch-php:
$ switch-php 7.1 -v -m 512M
switch-php -> The main command. (Required)
7.1 -> Specify the version of PHP you want to switch too, in this case
php71. (Required)
-v -> Request verbose output (Optional)
-m 512M -> Request a custom PHP memory setting. If you don't pass an additional arugment, the memory will be reset to the Valet default. (Optional)
Here's the full list of versions/options:
Usage:
version [options] [arguments]
Options:
-h, --help Display the help message
-v, --verbose Display more info during the process
-m, --memory Customize the PHP memory setting (Valet only)
Available Versions:
5.6 Switch to php@5.6
7.0 Switch to php@7.0
7.1 Switch to php@7.1
7.2 Switch to php@7.2
7.3 Switch to php@7.3
7.4 Switch to php@7.4
-m or
--memory, it will reset any previously set custom memory settings to the default Valet config.
-m or
--memory if you want to override the default Valet memory settings. For example, you can do:
switch-php 7.1 -m 512M # php@7.1 with 512MB of memory
switch-php 7.3 -m 2G -v # php@7.3 with 2GB of memory; verbose output
switch-php 5.6 --memory=1G # php@5.6 with 1GB of memory