Advanced switch case for URLs, a small tool for routing in JavaScript

npm install switch -path

Looking for maintainers

Usage

Basic usage:

const {path, value} = switchPath( '/home/foo' , { '/bar' : 123 , '/home/foo' : 456 , });

Supports trailing slashes

const {path, value} = switchPath( '/home/foo/' , { '/bar' : 123 , '/home/foo' : 456 , });

Supports nested route configuration:

const {path, value} = switchPath( '/home/foo' , { '/bar' : 123 , '/home' : { '/foo' : 456 , }, });

Supports base paths in nested route configurations

const {path, value} = switchPath( '/home' , { '/bar' : 123 , '/home' : { '/' : 456 , '/foo' : 789 } });

Incomplete patterns will be optimistically matched:

const {path, value} = switchPath( '/home/foo' , { '/bar' : 123 , '/home' : 456 , });

Optional not found pattern:

const {path, value} = switchPath( '/home/33' , { '/' : 123 , 'books' : { '/' : 456 , '/:id' : 789 }, '*' : 'Route not found' });

Match a route with :param parameters and get the parameter value in a function:

const {path, value} = switchPath( '/home/1736' , { '/bar' : 123 , '/home/:id' : id => `id is ${id} ` , });

Match a route with :param parameters also inside nested configurations:

const {path, value} = switchPath( '/home/1736' , { '/bar' : 123 , '/home' : { '/:id' : id => `id is ${id} ` , }, });

Match a route with :param parameters base inside nested configurations: