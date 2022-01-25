NOTE: Need help to mantain this project. Please write me.
Swiss Ephemeris binding for node.js.
See Swiss Ephemeris for more details.
Supported platforms: Mac OS X | Windows | Linux | FreeBSD
To install run:
$ npm install swisseph
From version 0.5.x only nodejs 0.12 or newer supported.
To use with older nodejs version use swisseph 0.4.x or older.
Also, project splited to swisseph and swisseph-api.
swisseph responsible only for nodejs binding, but swisseph-api to access over the web.
var swisseph = require ('swisseph');
var date = {year: 2015, month: 1, day: 1, hour: 0};
var julday = swisseph.swe_julday (date.year, date.month, date.day, date.hour, swisseph.SE_GREG_CAL);
Example:
var swisseph = require ('swisseph');
// Test date
var date = {year: 2012, month: 1, day: 1, hour: 0};
console.log ('Test date:', date);
var flag = swisseph.SEFLG_SPEED;
// path to ephemeris data
swisseph.swe_set_ephe_path (__dirname + '/../ephe');
// Julian day
swisseph.swe_julday (date.year, date.month, date.day, date.hour, swisseph.SE_GREG_CAL, function (julday_ut) {
assert.equal (julday_ut, 2455927.5);
console.log ('Julian UT day for date:', julday_ut);
// Sun position
swisseph.swe_calc_ut (julday_ut, swisseph.SE_SUN, flag, function (body) {
assert (!body.error, body.error);
console.log ('Sun position:', body);
});
// Moon position
swisseph.swe_calc_ut (julday_ut, swisseph.SE_MOON, flag, function (body) {
assert (!body.error, body.error);
console.log ('Moon position:', body);
});
});
For more examples see examples and test folders.
On computing planet, star, node or apside positions, and using SEFLG_EQUATORIAL or SEFLG_XYZ in flag bits, name of the resulting property will be different from the case with ecliptic coordinates. Run examples/issue-23.js in details, please.
There are 3 different types of ephemeris supported:
To use data files download them and put in folder then set path to the ephemeris folder by:
swisseph.swe_set_ephe_path ('/path/to/downloaded/ephemeris');
And select ephemeris by setting the flag:
// for Moshier
body = swisseph.swe_calc_ut (julday_ut, swisseph.SE_SUN, swisseph.SEFLG_SPEED | swisseph.SEFLG_MOSEPH)
// for Swiss Ephemeris
body = swisseph.swe_calc_ut (julday_ut, swisseph.SE_SUN, swisseph.SEFLG_SPEED | swisseph.SEFLG_SWIEPH)
// for JPL NASA ephemeris
body = swisseph.swe_calc_ut (julday_ut, swisseph.SE_SUN, swisseph.SEFLG_SPEED | swisseph.SEFLG_JPLEPH)
To execute tests run from the root folder:
npm test
See Programming interface to the Swiss Ephemeris for more details.
This javascript programming interface is little different from the original api, basically for return values. For more details see src/*.h.
Please feel free to fill issues for bugs, erros and features.
The license for this project is the same as original Swiss Ephemeris.