npm: npm i swiss

cdn: https://unpkg.com/swiss

Swiss provides a functional way of defining custom elements.

Extend the custom element with composition via mixins.

Easy configuration of props, syncing to attributes and vice versa.

Batched property sets to a single update callback.

Looking for v1?

Example - Counter

import { define } from 'swiss' ; import { html, render } from 'lit-html' ; const Counter = CE => el => ({ update : () => render( html` < a href = "#" @ click = " ${() => el.count++} "> Clicked ${el.count} times </ a > ` , el ) }); define( 's-counter' , { props : { count : 0 }, setup : Counter });

https://codesandbox.io/s/swiss-counter-cb45i

Syntax

import { define, mixins } from 'swiss' ; function setup ( CE, options ) { return ( el ) => { return { yell : () => console .log( 'Whahaaa' ), attributeChanged(name, oldValue, newValue) {}, connected() {}, disconnected() {} } }; } define( 's-counter' , { setup, props : { count : 0 , firstName : { get : ( el, val = 'Steve' ) => val, }, lastName : { get : ( el, val = 'King' ) => val, set : ( host, value ) => value, }, name : { get : ( { firstName, lastName } ) => ` ${firstName} ${lastName} ` , reflect : true , }, wheel : { get : ( host, val = { hub: 1 , spokes: [ 9 , 8 , 7 ] } ) => val, set : ( host, val ) => val, toAttribute : JSON .stringify, fromAttribute : JSON .parse, reflect : true , } } });