Swiper

Swiper - is the free and most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions and amazing native behavior. It is intended to be used in mobile websites, mobile web apps, and mobile native/hybrid apps.

Swiper is not compatible with all platforms, it is a modern touch slider which is focused only on modern apps/platforms to bring the best experience and simplicity.

Features

Tree-shakeable : Only modules you use will be imported into your app's bundle.

: Only modules you use will be imported into your app's bundle. Mobile-friendly : It is intended to be used in mobile websites, mobile web apps, and mobile native/hybrid apps.

: It is intended to be used in mobile websites, mobile web apps, and mobile native/hybrid apps. Library Agnostic : Swiper doesn't require any JavaScript libraries like jQuery, which makes Swiper much smaller and faster. It can be safely used with libraries such as jQuery, Zepto, jQuery Mobile, etc

: Swiper doesn't require any JavaScript libraries like jQuery, which makes Swiper much smaller and faster. It can be safely used with libraries such as jQuery, Zepto, jQuery Mobile, etc 1:1 Touch movement : By default, Swiper provides 1:1 touch movement interaction, but this ratio can be configured through Swiper settings

: By default, Swiper provides 1:1 touch movement interaction, but this ratio can be configured through Swiper settings Mutation Observer : Swiper has an option to enable Mutation Observer, with this feature Swiper will be automatically reinitialized and recalculate all required parameters if you make dynamic changes to the DOM, or in Swiper styles itself

: Swiper has an option to enable Mutation Observer, with this feature Swiper will be automatically reinitialized and recalculate all required parameters if you make dynamic changes to the DOM, or in Swiper styles itself Rich API : Swiper comes with a very rich API. It allows creating your own pagination, navigation buttons, parallax effects and many more

: Swiper comes with a very rich API. It allows creating your own pagination, navigation buttons, parallax effects and many more RTL : Swiper is the only slider that provides 100% RTL support with correct layout

: Swiper is the only slider that provides 100% RTL support with correct layout Multi Row Slides Layout : Swiper allows a multiple row slides layout, with a few slides per column

: Swiper allows a multiple row slides layout, with a few slides per column Transition Effects : Fade, Flip, 3D Cube, 3D Coverflow

: Fade, Flip, 3D Cube, 3D Coverflow Two-way Control : Swiper may be used as controller for any number of other Swipers, and even be controlled at the same time

: Swiper may be used as controller for any number of other Swipers, and even be controlled at the same time Full Navigation Control : Swiper comes with all required built-in navigation elements, such as Pagination, Navigation arrows and Scrollbar

: Swiper comes with all required built-in navigation elements, such as Pagination, Navigation arrows and Scrollbar Flexbox Layout : Swiper uses modern flexbox layout for slides layout, which solves a lot of problems and time with size caclulations. Such layout also allows configuring the Slides grid using pure CSS

: Swiper uses modern flexbox layout for slides layout, which solves a lot of problems and time with size caclulations. Such layout also allows configuring the Slides grid using pure CSS Most Flexible Slides Layout Grid : Swiper has a lot of parameters on initialization to make it as flexible as possible. You can control slides per view, per column, per group, space between slides, and many more

: Swiper has a lot of parameters on initialization to make it as flexible as possible. You can control slides per view, per column, per group, space between slides, and many more Images Lazy Loading : Swiper Lazy Loading delays loading of images in inactive/invisible slides until the user swipes to them. Such feature could make the page load faster and improve Swiper performance

: Swiper Lazy Loading delays loading of images in inactive/invisible slides until the user swipes to them. Such feature could make the page load faster and improve Swiper performance Virtual Slides : Swiper comes with Virtual Slides feature that is great when you have a lot of slides or content-heavy/image-heavy slides so it will keep just the required amount of slides in DOM

: Swiper comes with Virtual Slides feature that is great when you have a lot of slides or content-heavy/image-heavy slides so it will keep just the required amount of slides in DOM Loop mode

Autoplay

Keyboard control

Mousewheel control

Nested sliders

History navigation

Hash navigation

Breakpoints configuration

Accessibility (A11y)

And many more ...

Community

The Swiper community can be found on GitHub Discussions, where you can ask questions, voice ideas, and share your projects

Our Code of Conduct applies to all Swiper community channels.

Dist / Build

On production use files (JS and CSS) only from dist/ folder, there will be the most stable versions.

Development Build

Install all dependencies, in repo's root:

npm install

And build development version of Swiper:

npm run build

The result is available in dist/ folder.

Running demos:

All demos located in ./playground folder. There you will find Core (HTML, JS), React, Vue, Svelte and Angular versions. To open demo, run:

Core : npm run core

: React : npm run react

: Vue : npm run vue

: Svelte : npm run svelte

: Angular: first run npm run build:prod and then npm run angular

Production Build

npm run build:prod

Production version will available in dist/ folder.

Contributing

All changes should be committed to src/ files only. Before you open an issue please review the contributing guideline.

Major Roadmapped Features

Top Feature Requests (Add your own votes using the 👍 reaction)

Top Bugs 😱 (Add your own votes using the 👍 reaction)

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

postinstall message

Swiper is searching for backers, so the package shows a message about it after installation. If it causes problems for you, you can disable it:

ADBLOCK= true npm install DISABLE_OPENCOLLECTIVE= true npm install npm install --loglevel silent

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

Individuals