Swiper - is the free and most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions and amazing native behavior. It is intended to be used in mobile websites, mobile web apps, and mobile native/hybrid apps.
Swiper is not compatible with all platforms, it is a modern touch slider which is focused only on modern apps/platforms to bring the best experience and simplicity.
The Swiper community can be found on GitHub Discussions, where you can ask questions, voice ideas, and share your projects
Our Code of Conduct applies to all Swiper community channels.
On production use files (JS and CSS) only from
dist/ folder, there will be the most stable versions.
Install all dependencies, in repo's root:
$ npm install
And build development version of Swiper:
$ npm run build
The result is available in
dist/ folder.
All demos located in
./playground folder. There you will find Core (HTML, JS), React, Vue, Svelte and Angular versions.
To open demo, run:
npm run core
npm run react
npm run vue
npm run svelte
npm run build:prod and then
npm run angular
$ npm run build:prod
Production version will available in
dist/ folder.
All changes should be committed to
src/ files only. Before you open an issue please review the contributing guideline.
