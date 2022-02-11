openbase logo
Readme

Get Started | Documentation | Demos

Financial Contributors on Open Collective Build status jsDelivr Hits tree-shakeable types included

Swiper

Swiper

Swiper - is the free and most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions and amazing native behavior. It is intended to be used in mobile websites, mobile web apps, and mobile native/hybrid apps.

Swiper is not compatible with all platforms, it is a modern touch slider which is focused only on modern apps/platforms to bring the best experience and simplicity.

Features

  • Tree-shakeable: Only modules you use will be imported into your app's bundle.
  • Mobile-friendly: It is intended to be used in mobile websites, mobile web apps, and mobile native/hybrid apps.
  • Library Agnostic: Swiper doesn't require any JavaScript libraries like jQuery, which makes Swiper much smaller and faster. It can be safely used with libraries such as jQuery, Zepto, jQuery Mobile, etc
  • 1:1 Touch movement: By default, Swiper provides 1:1 touch movement interaction, but this ratio can be configured through Swiper settings
  • Mutation Observer: Swiper has an option to enable Mutation Observer, with this feature Swiper will be automatically reinitialized and recalculate all required parameters if you make dynamic changes to the DOM, or in Swiper styles itself
  • Rich API: Swiper comes with a very rich API. It allows creating your own pagination, navigation buttons, parallax effects and many more
  • RTL: Swiper is the only slider that provides 100% RTL support with correct layout
  • Multi Row Slides Layout: Swiper allows a multiple row slides layout, with a few slides per column
  • Transition Effects: Fade, Flip, 3D Cube, 3D Coverflow
  • Two-way Control: Swiper may be used as controller for any number of other Swipers, and even be controlled at the same time
  • Full Navigation Control: Swiper comes with all required built-in navigation elements, such as Pagination, Navigation arrows and Scrollbar
  • Flexbox Layout: Swiper uses modern flexbox layout for slides layout, which solves a lot of problems and time with size caclulations. Such layout also allows configuring the Slides grid using pure CSS
  • Most Flexible Slides Layout Grid: Swiper has a lot of parameters on initialization to make it as flexible as possible. You can control slides per view, per column, per group, space between slides, and many more
  • Images Lazy Loading: Swiper Lazy Loading delays loading of images in inactive/invisible slides until the user swipes to them. Such feature could make the page load faster and improve Swiper performance
  • Virtual Slides: Swiper comes with Virtual Slides feature that is great when you have a lot of slides or content-heavy/image-heavy slides so it will keep just the required amount of slides in DOM
  • Loop mode
  • Autoplay
  • Keyboard control
  • Mousewheel control
  • Nested sliders
  • History navigation
  • Hash navigation
  • Breakpoints configuration
  • Accessibility (A11y)
  • And many more ...

Community

The Swiper community can be found on GitHub Discussions, where you can ask questions, voice ideas, and share your projects

Our Code of Conduct applies to all Swiper community channels.

Dist / Build

On production use files (JS and CSS) only from dist/ folder, there will be the most stable versions.

Development Build

Install all dependencies, in repo's root:


$ npm install

And build development version of Swiper:


$ npm run build

The result is available in dist/ folder.

Running demos:

All demos located in ./playground folder. There you will find Core (HTML, JS), React, Vue, Svelte and Angular versions. To open demo, run:

  • Core: npm run core
  • React: npm run react
  • Vue: npm run vue
  • Svelte: npm run svelte
  • Angular: first run npm run build:prod and then npm run angular

Production Build


$ npm run build:prod

Production version will available in dist/ folder.

Contributing

All changes should be committed to src/ files only. Before you open an issue please review the contributing guideline.

Major Roadmapped Features

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

postinstall message

Swiper is searching for backers, so the package shows a message about it after installation. If it causes problems for you, you can disable it:

ADBLOCK=true npm install
// or
DISABLE_OPENCOLLECTIVE=true npm install
// or
npm install --loglevel silent

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

Individuals

100
MohammedajzalThalassery,India9 Ratings43 Reviews
14 days ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

SwiperJS is an awesome library in which we can implement cool sliders easily and it also has lots of functions which makes it very cool

1
vybhavmanoj
sahebrao7268 Ratings76 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Performant
Bleeding Edge

I've used this library on my web app. this library help me a lot for adding slider to my web app in just few minutes very powerful , optimized and best in performance library for web app. i saved my time using this library in meanwhile i created amazing sliders using this library. easy to use . best in performance and great documentation with best community support. also work perfect with Vue also fully responsive for Desktop, Tablet and for mobile too support touch interaction too best JavaScript.

0
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I've been using this library for the last 3 year for adding amazing Fully Responsive and best in performance sliders in my react app. very powerful and excellent library for adding sliders in by just writing a few lines of code. This library supports every device like Mobile Phone, Tables, Desktop . I also work with Vue and Angular. easy to use library with great documentation and best community. So supportive community members helped me a lot for adding sliders and for solving my problems.

0
SwordX-Khalid35 Ratings34 Reviews
3 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I'm used to having a bad time always while working with carousels, I've tried Owl Carousel, Slick Carousel, Embla Carousel, but Swiper beats them all! I've used it for 3 different projects so far and it's been a breeze to install into all projects so far. I'm really glad that I found this and I recommend you use it as well in case you need to add a carousel to your project's site!

0
Moe Salah113 Ratings86 Reviews
2 months ago
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Swiper is one of the nice carousels out there that have a lot of customization options and its lightweight (I would use Swiper as a second option to react-responsive-carousel) from my experience RRC is easier to add to your project but Swiper has the options so you decide which is best for your project! but I do recommend Swiper!

0

Tutorials

Swiper JS Tutorial | Carousel Slider with SwiperJS
www.youtube.com2 years agoSwiper JS Tutorial | Carousel Slider with SwiperJSSwiper JS Tutorial | Carousel Slider with SwiperJSSwiper js carousel is easy to make using the library. In this video, make a swiper js slider by installing ...
⚛️ React Swiper.js Slider
dev.to6 months ago⚛️ React Swiper.js SliderIntroduction In fact, today’s article is devoted not only to how to make a specific slider, which...
Swiperjs with React | Modern Touch Slider
www.youtube.com1 year agoSwiperjs with React | Modern Touch SliderCode Repo: https://github.com/Ankomahene/swiper-reactSwiper Site : https://swiperjs.com/react
WOW Create a 3D Cube Swipe Effect with Swiper.js!
www.youtube.com2 years agoWOW Create a 3D Cube Swipe Effect with Swiper.js!http://www.linode.com/designcourse - Use code ‘DESIGNC19’ to get $20 credit on your new Linode account!-- Bloopers @ 23:02 - Today, we’re going to create a ...
Getting Started With Swiper - Swiper Tutorial - TutorialDocs
www.tutorialdocs.comGetting Started With Swiper - Swiper Tutorial - TutorialDocsFirst of all we need to download required Swiper files: