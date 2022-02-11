Swipe

Swipe is the most accurate touch slider. It is extremely lightweight (only 6kb minified) and works across all browsers, including IE8+.

Support both React.js and Angular.js(v1)

Note

This repo is a continuation of the dead Swipe project. Our mission is to keep Swipe alive and moving forward, with maintenance fixes and new features. Pull Requests are welcome!

Usage

Preview

Installation

NPM

npm i swipejs

Yarn

yarn add swipejs

See the online example for a simple demo.

Import in your project

ES5

const Swipe = require ( 'swipejs' );

ES6 and newer

import Swipe from 'swipejs' ;

Markup

Swipe requires just a few lines of markup. Here is an example:

< div id = "slider" class = "swipe" > < div class = "swipe-wrap" > < div > </ div > < div > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

Above is the initial required structure– a series of elements wrapped in two containers. Place any content you want within the items. The containing div will need to be passed to the Swipe function like so:

Style

Swipe requires the following styles to be added to your stylesheet:

.swipe { overflow : hidden; visibility : hidden; position : relative; } .swipe-wrap { overflow : hidden; position : relative; } .swipe-wrap > div { float : left; width : 100% ; position : relative; overflow : hidden; }

Javascript

You may initialize a Swipe slider with only one line of javascript code:

window .mySwipe = new Swipe( document .getElementById( 'slider' ));

I always place this at the bottom of the page, externally, to verify the page is ready.

Options

Swipe can take an optional second parameter – an object of key/value settings:

Options Type Default Description startSlide Integer 0 index position at which Swipe should start. speed Integer 300 speed of prev and next transitions in milliseconds. auto Integer 0 when specified, start an auto-playing slideshow (time in milliseconds between slide change). continuous Boolean true create an infinite feel with no endpoints. autoRestart Boolean false auto restart slideshow after user's touch event or next/prev calls. disableScroll Boolean false prevent any touch events on this container from scrolling the page. stopPropagation Boolean false stop event propagation. draggable Boolean false listen to mouse events in addition to the touch events ignore String null ignore touch events on any element matching this selector callback Function null runs at slide change. Three parameters are passed to the function: index (the current slide index) elem (the current slide element) and dir (direction: 1 for left or backward -1 for right or forward). transitionEnd Function null runs at the end of a slide transition. Two parameters are passed to the function: index (the current slide index) and elem (the current slide element).

Example

window .mySwipe = new Swipe( document .getElementById( 'slider' ), { startSlide : 0 , speed : 400 , auto : 3000 , draggable : false , continuous : true , disableScroll : false , stopPropagation : false , ignore : ".scroller" , callback : function ( index, elem, dir ) {}, transitionEnd : function ( index, elem ) {} });

API

A Swipe instance exposes the following public methods:

Methods Description prev() slide to the previous slide. next() slide to the next slide. getPos() return the current slide index position. getNumSlides() return the number of slides. slide(index, duration) slide to the position matching the index (integer) ( duration : speed of transition in milliseconds). restart() restart the slideshow with autoplay. stop() stop the slideshow and disable autoplay. setup(options) reinitialize swipe with options. disable() disable slideshow. enable() enable slideshow. kill() completely remove the Swipe instance.

Supports

Browser Support

Swipe is now compatible with all browsers, including IE7+. Swipe works best on devices that support CSS transforms and touch events, but can be used without these as well. A few helper methods determine touch and CSS transition support and choose the proper animation methods accordingly.

React Support

Please go to react swipe plugin, or check the example

Angular(V1) Support

Please go to angular swipe plugin for source code and usage example.

Who's using Swipe

License

The MIT License (MIT).