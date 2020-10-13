Zero-dependency, minimal swipe-gesture listener for the web.
Swipe-listener is a very minimal library that allows listening for swipe gesture on literally any DOM element. Once invoked with a DOM element, simply listen for
swipe event and determine the direction with the
directions object.
var container = document.querySelector('#container');
var listener = SwipeListener(container);
container.addEventListener('swipe', function (e) {
var directions = e.detail.directions;
var x = e.detail.x;
var y = e.detail.y;
if (directions.left) {
console.log('Swiped left.');
}
if (directions.right) {
console.log('Swiped right.');
}
if (directions.top) {
console.log('Swiped top.');
}
if (directions.bottom) {
console.log('Swiped bottom.');
}
if (directions.top && directions.right) {
console.log('Swiped top-right.');
}
if (directions.top && directions.left) {
console.log('Swiped top-left.');
}
if (directions.bottom && directions.right) {
console.log('Swiped bottom-right.');
}
if (directions.bottom && directions.left) {
console.log('Swiped bottom-left.');
}
console.log('Started horizontally at', x[0], 'and ended at', x[1]);
console.log('Started vertically at', y[0], 'and ended at', y[1]);
});
<script src="path/to/swipe-listener.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script>
var container = document.querySelector('#container');
var listener = SwipeListener(container);
container.addEventListener('swipe', function (e) {
console.log(e.detail);
});
</script>
Swipe-listener is also available from unpkg:
https://unpkg.com/swipe-listener@1.2.0/dist/swipe-listener.min.js
Install from NPM using
npm i --save swipe-listener, then
import SwipeListener from 'swipe-listener';
OR
const SwipeListener = require('swipe-listener');
SwipeListener(element, options)
element DOM Element on which you want to enable swipe gesture tracking. This is the element on which you will be attacking the
swipe event listener.
options [Optional] Configuration options (see below)
Listen for
swipe event on the
element passed. Access details using
event.detail. For example,
directions can be accessed using
event.detail.directions. See events for more events.
Data passed to
event.detail:
directions (Object)
top (Boolean) Signifies a top-swipe.
right (Boolean) Signifies a right-swipe.
bottom (Boolean) Signifies a bottom-swipe.
left (Boolean) Signifies a left-swipe.
x (Array) Array containing two elements: starting and ending x-coords.
y (Array) Array containing two elements: starting and ending y-coords.
touch (Boolean) Whether or not
TouchEvent was used for this particular event.
Note that multiple directions can be
true at one. In case of a top-left swipe,
directions.top and
directions.left will both be
true.
|Key
|Description
|Default value
minHorizontal
|Minimum number of horizontal pixels travelled for the gesture to be considered as a left or right swipe.
10
minVertical
|Minimum number of vertical pixels travelled for the gesture to be considered as a top or bottom swipe.
10
deltaHorizontal
|Maximum difference between the rightmost pixel (right-swipe) or the leftmost pixel (left-swipe) travelled to and the pixel at which the gesture is released.
3
deltaVertical
|Maximum difference between the bottommost pixel (bottom-swipe) or the topmost pixel (top-swipe) travelled to and the pixel at which the gesture is released.
5
preventScroll
|Prevents page scrolling when swiping on the DOM element. Can also be specified as a function with the signature
(event) => boolean
false
lockAxis
|Enforces only one direction to be true instead of multiple. Selects the direction with the most travel. Is not enforced when the travel is equal. Example: for a top-left swipe, only one of
top and
left will be
true instead of both.
true
touch
|Whether to listen for swipes with touch events
true
mouse
|Whether to listen for swipes with mouse events
true
.off()
Turns off the swipe-listener on a given element.
Usage:
var listener = SwipeListener(myElem);
listener.off();
swipe - Emitted once a swipe is performed.
Emitted once a swipe is completed.
event.detail contains
|key
|type
|description
directions
|Object
|Object containing
top,
left,
bottom,
right keys. The directions in which the swipe is performed are set to
true.
x
|Array
|Array of two items: the starting x-coordinate and the ending x-coordinate.
y
|Array
|Array of two items: the starting y-coordinate and the ending y-coordinate.
touch
|Boolean
|Whether or not
TouchEvent was used for this particular event.
swiping - Emitted while a swipe is being performed.
Emitted multiple times during a single swipe.
event.detail contains
|key
|type
|description
x
|Array
|Array of two items: the starting x-coordinate and the ending x-coordinate.
y
|Array
|Array of two items: the starting y-coordinate and the ending y-coordinate.
touch
|Boolean
|Whether or not
TouchEvent was used for this particular event.
swiperelease - Emitted once the swipe is released/completed.
Emitted at the end of the swipe.
event.detail contains
|key
|type
|description
x
|Array
|Array of two items: the starting x-coordinate and the ending x-coordinate.
y
|Array
|Array of two items: the starting y-coordinate and the ending y-coordinate.
touch
|Boolean
|Whether or not
TouchEvent was used for this particular event.
swipecancel - Emitted if the swipe-distance did not meet minimum travel-distance.
Emitted at the end of the swipe.
event.detail contains
|key
|type
|description
x
|Array
|Array of two items: the starting x-coordinate and the ending x-coordinate.
y
|Array
|Array of two items: the starting y-coordinate and the ending y-coordinate.
touch
|Boolean
|Whether or not
TouchEvent was used for this particular event.
lockAxis is
false, swipes using the mouse might make multiple directions
true even when the travel in a certain direction may not be much. You can work around this by setting
lockAxis to
true when the page is not being accessed from a touch-enabled device. Or, you can use
event.detail.x and
event.detail.y to calculate which direction has more travel and consider only that direction. Or, you can increase the values of
minVertical and
minHorizontal.
TouchEvent is not supported in IE and Edge. Unless you have polyfilled it into the page and it's available as
TouchEvent, swipes made using touch will not be detected as touch swipes.