Universal (a.k.a isomorphic) Swipe.js

Fork of original Swipe in order to be published to NPM (has no deps) and being compatible with universal apps.

Install

npm install swipe-js-iso --save

✅ PRO HINT: Use ReactSwipe component

Usage

Swipe only needs to follow a simple layout pattern. Here is an example:

< div id = "slider" class = "swipe" > < div class = "swipe-wrap" > < div > </ div > < div > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

Above is the initial required structure – a series of elements wrapped in two containers. Place any content you want within the items. The containing div will need to be passed to the Swipe function like so:

const mySwipe = Swipe( document .getElementById( 'slider' ));

I always place this at the bottom of the page, externally, to verify the page is ready.

Also Swipe needs just a few styles added to your stylesheet:

.swipe { overflow : hidden; visibility : hidden; position : relative; } .swipe-wrap { overflow : hidden; position : relative; } .swipe-wrap > div { float : left; width : 100% ; position : relative; }

Config Options

Swipe can take an optional second parameter– an object of key/value settings:

startSlide Integer (default:0) - index position Swipe should start at

speed Integer (default:300) - speed of prev and next transitions in milliseconds.

widthOfSiblingSlidePreview Integer - Width of next and previous slide preview in pixels

auto Integer - begin with auto slideshow (time in milliseconds between slides)

continuous Boolean (default:true) - create an infinite feel with no endpoints

disableScroll Boolean (default:false) - stop any touches on this container from scrolling the page

stopPropagation Boolean (default:false) - stop event propagation

swiping Function - invoked while swiping with the percentage (0-1) of the full width that has been swiped.

callback Function - runs at slide change.

transitionEnd Function - runs at the end slide transition.

Example

const mySwipe = new Swipe( document .getElementById( 'slider' ), { startSlide : 2 , speed : 400 , widthOfSiblingSlidePreview : 10 , auto : 3000 , continuous : true , disableScroll : false , stopPropagation : false , callback : function ( index, elem ) {}, transitionEnd : function ( index, elem ) {} });

Swipe API

Swipe exposes a few functions that can be useful for script control of your slider.

prev() slide to prev

next() slide to next

getPos() returns current slide index position

getNumSlides() returns the total amount of slides

slide(index, duration) slide to set index position (duration: speed of transition in milliseconds)

disableScrolling(disableScroll) directly control scrolling (disableScroll: same as the config option )

Browser Support

Swipe is now compatible with all browsers, including IE7+. Swipe works best on devices that support CSS transforms and touch, but can be used without these as well. A few helper methods determine touch and CSS transition support and choose the proper animation methods accordingly.

MIT License