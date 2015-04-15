Swipe component with touch support, for image carousels or any other content. Try it out the demo in your browser or on your device.
$ component install component/swipe
showing (i, pane): when the transition to another pane begins
show (i, pane): when the transition to another pane finishes
Create a swipe object for
el. This should be a container element
that wraps a list of several items. View ./example.html for a
working example.
Set the swipe threshold to
n.
This is the factor required for swipe
to detect when a slide has passed the
given threshold, and may display the next
or previous slide. For example the default
of
.5 means that the user must swipe beyond
half of the side width.
Set the "fast" swipe threshold to
ms.
This is the amount of time in milliseconds
which determines if a swipe was "fast" or not. When
the swipe's duration is less than
ms only 1/10th of
the slide's width must be exceeded to display the previous
or next slide.
Set the transition duration, defaults to 300ms.
Set the cycle interval, defaults to 5000ms.
This method should be invoked when the swipe element has been resized, or an item has been added or removed.
Play through all items using the cycle interval.
Stop playing.
Is on the first visible item.
Is on the last visisble item.
Show the previous item if present, or do nothing.
Show the next item if present, or do nothing.
Show item with the given index
i with the given
transition in
ms defaulting to the
.duration() value.
You may pass
{ silent: true } as an option to silence show events.
MIT