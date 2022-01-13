An opinionated, drop-in component library for next.js apps.
NOTE: This project is in early alpha stages, and the readme is still not accurate. It is not recommended for use currently. If you really want to use it still, reach out to the author.
Install via npm with
npm i swingset, then add the plugin to your
next.config.js as such:
const withSwingset = require('swingset')
module.exports =
withSwingset(/* swingset options */)(/* normal nextjs config */)
You then need to create a page in your nextjs app where swingset will live. You can "inject" swingset on to any page of your choosing. Something like
/components might be a nice choice. When you have decided on a page, swingset can be injected as follows:
Note:
createStaticPropsaccepts
mdxOptions, which allow you to customize how your markup is rendered. For details, see
next-mdx-remote
import createPage from 'swingset/page'
import { createStaticProps, createStaticPaths } from 'swingset/server'
export default createPage()
export const getStaticPaths = createStaticPaths()
export const getStaticProps = createStaticProps({
/* mdxOptions = {} */
})
With this in place, if you go to the page you injected it on, it should work, although it will be empty. Next, let's talk about how to get some components loaded in there.
Swingset points to
components/* as its default location for components, in line with next.js convention. This is configurable if needed though, see the options section, below. It expects your components to live in folders, perhaps they contain an index where the components lives, and some other stuff like css. It doesn't matter what else is in the folder, as long as it has an index. To start writing docs for a specific component, add a
docs.mdx file to the component's folder, and make sure that this file has a front matter block containing a key/value pair for
componentName. Let's look at an example. Here's how your folder structure might look:
.
├── pages
│ ├── index.jsx
│ └── [[...swingset]].jsx <- here's where you injected swingset
└── components
└── button
├── index.jsx <- this is what's returned when you import `components/button`
├── style.module.css
└── docs.mdx <- here's the docs file you created for swingset
So, you have only now added two things to your app -- a file in
pages called
[[...swingset]].jsx where you injected the component library itself, and a
docs.mdx file in one of your components. And remember, the
docs.mdx file needs frontmatter, or you will get an error. Here's how a minimal
docs.mdx file might look:
---
componentName: 'Button'
peerComponents:
- 'ArrowIcon'
---
Hi there, welcome to the button docs!
Here's an example with an arrow:
<Button cta="Click the arrow!">
<ArrowIcon />
</Button>
With this in place, you should see your component's name render in the sidebar and show the contents of your markdown file. Not so bad! You are of course welcome to add docs files to multiple components, we're just starting with one.
Now let's actually make these docs useful. There are a few components that are made available within
docs.mdx files that will help you to showcase your components.
<Button /> right in that mdx file, and it will render an example however you please.
peerComponents frontmatter key.
<ArrowIcon /> is added to scope.
peerComponents must also be present in Swingset (i.e., they must have a
docs.mdx file). A warning will be emitted if any unknown components are passed here.
<LiveComponent> - a component that can be used to render a live code editor that will display and update your component
<KnobsComponent> - a component that can be used to render a set of UI controls that will live update a rendered version of your component
<PropsTable> - a component that will render a full or partial list of your component's props.
We'll dig into how each of these work in the following sections, and give plenty of examples.
<LiveComponent>
Let's look at an example of this component first:
<LiveComponent>{`<Button
url='http://example.com'
theme='primary'
/>`}</LiveComponent>
Assuming that you're in a
docs.mdx file with a
componentName of
Button, this example would render a live code editor containing the string specified, in addition to a preview pane which contains the rendered component. As the code editor is adjusted, the component would be re-rendered accordingly.
This is a very simple component - it just expects a single child, as a string, which it renders into the code editor.
If you have a need for components other than the component being documented in your example, these can be provided through a
components prop, as such:
<LiveComponent
components={{
SomeContent: () => <p>content yay</p>,
}}
>{`<Button url='http://example.com'><SomeContent /></Button>`}</LiveComponent>
This is best used when you want to represent another component in your example, but the actual implementation of that component would distract from the point trying to be made in the example.
There's one more useful prop to
LiveComponent --
collapsed. If this prop is set to
true, the code editor will be collapsed by default - when clicked it will expand. This is useful for examples that contain a lot of code - you can collapse the editor by default to make it easier for users to scroll through examples, then expand the code editor only when they want to see/edit the source code. It is
true by default.
TODO: screenshot here
<KnobsComponent>
As usual, a usage example upfront:
<KnobsComponent
knobs={{
text: {
control: {
type: 'text',
value: 'http://example.com',
},
required: true,
},
disabled: {
control: { type: 'checkbox' },
},
theme: {
control: { type: 'select' },
options: ['foo', 'bar'],
},
}}
/>
This would render your component, like
<LiveComponent>, but rather than a code editor, a set of UI controls. These UI controls follow the props spec, and using a props file with this component is strongly recommended.
TODO: screenshot here
Nested props are supported as well, to infinite depth. For example, a nested
theme prop might look like this:
<KnobsComponent
knobs={{
theme: {
color: {
control: { type: 'select' },
options: ['red', 'blue'],
},
style: {
control: { type: 'select' },
options: ['primary', 'secondary', 'tertiary'],
},
},
}}
/>
Control types currently available are:
text
select -- requires
options to be set
checkbox
json - freeform input for any js object, not recommended
TODO: screenshot here
<PropsTable>
Example as always:
<PropsTable
props={{
text: {
type: 'string',
description: 'text displayed in the button',
required: true,
},
theme: {
color: {
type: 'string',
description: "sets the button's color",
options: ['red', 'blue'],
},
},
}}
/>
This component is quite straightforward as well, given an object containing data about props, it displays a nicely formatted table that shows the component's props. This component pairs particularly well with the props file, which we will discuss below, as its objects can be piped in directly.
TODO: screenshot here
An additional, optional convention is to define your component's props in a separate file. You may ask yourself, "but why can't I use typescript, or jsdocs in my component, or PropTypes?!" The answer in this case is because swingset does not want to impose anything upon the way that you choose to build your components, so instead it offers an optional manner of detailing your props outside of your actual component.
If you include a
props.js file in the folder with your component, it will be picked up, parsed, and injected into your
docs.mdx file as
componentProps. You can then pass it into the
<PropsTable> and/or
<KnobsComponent> components, either fully, or splitting out individual props or sets of props, to save yourself lots of repetition and make your docs file much more terse.
The
props.js file does have an expected object structure, which is detailed below in psuedo-typescript style:
interface Properties = {
propName: {
type?: string, // write out the type you expect however you please
description?: string, // a short description of your prop
required?: boolean, // is it a required prop?
control?: {, // for knobs, see <KnobsComponent> docs above
type: string, // type of control
value?: any // starting value for the control
},
options?: []string, // if there are only a specific set of values allowed, detail them here
default?: string, // if there is a default value to this prop
testValue?: any, // value to be used as a test fixture, pairs with `fixtureFromProps`
properties: Properties | []Properties // if the prop is an array or object with nested items
}
}
As with other components, props can be nested here as well. There are a few specific caveats with the
control value in nested properties though:
Let's lock this all in with a real example of a simple
props.js file:
module.exports = {
headline: {
type: 'string',
description: 'The headline displayed above the content',
required: true,
testValue: 'Test Headline',
control: { type: 'text' },
},
data: {
type: 'object',
description: 'data that the component will render',
properties: {
theme: {
type: 'string',
description: 'color theme of the rendered data',
options: ['dark', 'light'],
control: { type: 'text' },
default: 'light',
},
logos: {
type: 'array',
description:
'company logos to be displayed and show how cool your product is',
control: { type: 'json' },
properties: [
{
type: 'string',
description:
'a string specifying a known company slug for which the logo will be displayed',
},
{
type: 'object',
description:
'if its not a known company, a custom object containing the necessary info to render',
properties: {
name: {
type: 'string',
description: 'the company name',
},
logo: {
type: 'string',
description: 'url of the company logo to be displayed',
},
},
},
],
},
},
},
}
When initializing swingset in
next.config.js, there are a few options you can pass it to customize its behavior. The example below shows how that might be done. None of the options are required, they all have defaults.
const withSwingset = require('swingset')
module.exports = withSwingset({
// Where your components live. "components/*" is the default.
componentsRoot: 'components/*',
// Where your generic docs pages live. No default
docsRoot: 'docs/*',
// Extra logging. Default is false
verbose: false,
})(/* normal nextjs config */)
There are some additional options that can be passed in to the page configuration for customization, example below:
import createPage from 'swingset/page'
import { createStaticProps, createStaticPaths } from 'swingset/server'
const swingsetOptions = {
// if you have custom components you'd like to have available for use across all docs pages,
// the can be added here. No default.
components: { Tester: () => <p>testing 123</p> },
// Any React element
logo: <MyLogo />,
// if a link is returned from this function, it will display a link to the source code
// under the header automatically
customMeta(componentData) {
return {
github: `https://github.com/your/repo/components/${componentData.slug}`,
npm: `https://npmjs.com/package/${componentData.slug}`,
}
},
}
export default createPage(swingsetOptions)
export const getStaticPaths = createStaticPaths(swingsetOptions)
export const getStaticProps = createStaticProps(swingsetOptions)
Swingset currently ships with a single test utility that can be used to extract deep-nested
testValue data from props for use as test fixtures. Lets go through an example, starting with a sample
props.js file:
module.exports = {
foo: {
type: 'string',
description: '...',
testValue: 'value',
},
bar: {
type: 'object',
description: '...',
properties: {
baz: {
type: 'string',
testValue: 'value',
},
},
testValue: {},
},
}
Now let's look at how this could be used in some tests:
const props = require('./props')
const { getTestValues } = require('swingset/testing')
getTestValues(props) // => { foo: 'value', bar: { baz: 'value' } }
This set of props can now be used as a fixture for component tests, perhaps like this with
jest:
const props = require('./props')
const Component = require('./')
const { render } = require('@testing-library/react')
const { getTestValues } = require('swingset/testing')
const defaultProps = getTestValues(props)
test('default props renders without error', () => {
const render(<Component {...defaultProps} />)
// ....
})
It's worth noting that for nested props, the root and children can both have
testValues, and they will be merged together. For example, the following
props.js file:
module.exports = {
foo: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
bar: {
type: 'string',
testValue: 'value',
},
baz: {
type: 'string',
},
},
testValue: { bar: 'root value', baz: 'root value' },
},
}
...would produce
{ foo: { bar: 'value', baz: 'root value' } }. If the root does not have a
testValue, however, none of its children will be reflected in the output at all. So the following
props.js file:
module.exports = {
foo: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
bar: {
type: 'string',
testValue: 'value',
},
},
},
}
Would produce
{} as its output, since
foo does not have a
testValue. There are two options if this is not your desired output. First, supply parent values with an empty object/array default, depending on the property type, as such:
module.exports = {
foo: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
bar: {
type: 'string',
testValue: 'value',
},
},
testValue: {},
},
}
Second, supply your entire fixture at the root level, rather than breaking it apart and distributing it to sub-properties, as such:
module.exports = {
foo: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
bar: {
type: 'string',
},
},
testValue: { bar: 'value' },
},
}
Choose whichever option feels more clear for your use!
Any global styles that you specify by importing to
_app.jsx will be reflected in your component library. Normally, this is a good thing, as your components will be showcased as they normally would within your app, but if any styles are not rendering as expected in the component library, it may be due to global overrides.
This is a complicated library to test due to the way it operates - it must be hosted inside a nextjs app, so the minimum viable integration test fixture is a full blown next app. There are also a variety of issues with the way that dependencies are installed and flattened that make it even more difficult to integrate locally.
As such, the easiest way to work on this library itself is using the wonderful tool
yalc, which is like
npm link, except it actually works the same as a normal
npm install instead of breaking in most situations. Here are the steps to getting set up with a local dev environment that will allow you to iterate quickly.
npm i yalc -g
yalc publish
cd examples/base, then run
yalc add swingset
npm start to run the app
yalc push from the project root whenever you have made changes to the core library and want to see them update in your app.
We'd love to get a watcher set up that will run
yalc push for you automatically on changes to source files, if anyone wants to contribute this it would be lovely 💖