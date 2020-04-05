Swing

A swipeable cards interface. The swipe-left/swipe-right for yes/no input. As seen in apps like Jelly and Tinder, and many others.

Give it a swing! and please tweet it if you like it. : )

Contents

Usage Examples

The code for all of the examples is in the ./examples/ folder.

Raise an issue if you are missing an example.

Use Case

A collection of observations about the extended use case of the swipeable cards interface, that I found useful when considering the implementation.

Single-Handed Navigation

Mobile devices are frequently used on-the-go, which drastically increases the probability that you'll attempt to navigate apps using just one hand, with the key digit being the mighty thumb. Instead of browsing endless lists for the hidden perfect piece of data — be it the right music for the moment, what to do tonight, or your next potential hookup — card-swiping turns decision making into a highly engaging Choose-Your-Own-Adventure game.

– https://medium.com/@janel_az/small-data-why-tinder-like-apps-are-the-way-of-the-future-1a4d5703b4b

Digestible Unit of Information

[..] the "card" on a mobile device becomes more and more important as a digestible unit of information on a small screen for users who are on the go and mostly glancing through their apps before settling into the ones that truly engage them.

– http://techcrunch.com/2013/09/22/mobile-apps-card-interfaces-and-our-opposable-thumbs/

Data

More than a scroll and perhaps even more than discrete taps themselves, cards create repetitive, deliberate, discrete decision moments over and over. And as the user swipes, you can learn. The time they swipe, the speed they swipe, what they swiped, the geolocation where they swiped, and even how similar the results of that swipe are vs. a swipe earlier that session are all possibilities that are yielding smarter apps for you and me every day.

– http://www.itsmakeable.com/unconventional-wisdom/good-user-experience-design-ux-can-do-what-now/

Quick Start

< ul > < li > </ li > < li > </ li > < li > </ li > </ ul >

const cards = [].slice.call( document .querySelectorAll( 'ul li' )); const stack = Swing.Stack(); cards.forEach( ( targetElement ) => { stack.createCard(targetElement); }); stack.on( 'throwout' , (event) => { console .log( 'Card has been thrown out of the stack.' ); console .log( 'Throw direction: ' + (event.throwDirection == Direction.LEFT ? 'left' : 'right' )); }); stack.on( 'throwin' , () => { console .log( 'Card has snapped back to the stack.' ); });

Configuration

const config = { throwOutConfidence : ( xOffset, yOffset, element ) => { const xConfidence = Math .min( Math .abs(xOffset) / element.offsetWidth, 1 ); const yConfidence = Math .min( Math .abs(yOffset) / element.offsetHeight, 1 ); return Math .max(xConfidence, yConfidence); } }; const stack = stack = Swing.Stack(config);

Name Description Default isThrowOut Invoked in the event of dragend . Determines if element is being thrown out of the stack. Element is considered to be thrown out when throwOutConfidence is equal to 1. allowedDirections Array of directions in which cards can be thrown out. [Direction.DOWN, Direction.LEFT, Direction.RIGHT, Direction.UP]. throwOutConfidence Invoked in the event of dragmove . Returns a value between 0 and 1 indicating the completeness of the throw out condition. Ration of the absolute distance from the original card position and element width. throwOutDistance Invoked when card is added to the stack. The card is thrown to this offset from the stack. The value is a random number between minThrowOutDistance and maxThrowOutDistance . minThrowOutDistance In effect when throwOutDistance is not overwritten. 450. maxThrowOutDistance In effect when throwOutDistance is not overwritten. 500. rotation Invoked in the event of dragmove . Determine the rotation of the element. Rotation is equal to the proportion of horizontal and vertical offset times the maximumRotation constant. maxRotation In effect when rotation is not overwritten. 20. transform Invoked in the event of dragmove and every time the physics solver is triggered. Uses CSS transform to translate element position and rotation. allowMovement Function that determines if movement is allowed when a movement event is fired. It has two arguments, the event object and a boolean set to true if on a touch device. A function that returns true for all movement events.

All of the configuration parameters are optional. Refer to the source code of the card module to learn the parameters associated with every callback.

Methods

const stack = Swing.Stack(); const card = stack.createCard(HTMLElement);

Name Description stack.createCard(element, prepend) Creates an instance of Card and associates it with the element. If prepend is true, the card is prepended to the stack, instead of appended [default: false]. stack.getCard(element) Returns card associated with an element. stack.on(event, listener) Attaches an event listener. card.on(event, listener) Attaches an event listener. card.throwIn(coordinateX, coordinateY) Throws a card into the stack from an arbitrary position. coordinateX, coordinateY is the position at the start of the throw. card.throwOut(coordinateX, coordinateY) Throws a card out of the stack in the direction away from the original offset. coordinateX, coordinateY is the position at the start of the throw. card.destroy() Unbinds all Hammer.Manager events. Removes the listeners from the physics simulation.

Throwing Card Out of the Stack

Use the card.throwOut(coordinateX, coordinateY) method to throw the card out of the stack. Offset the position to whatever direction you want to throw the card, e.g.

card.throwOut(Direction.LEFT, 0 ); card.throwOut(Direction.RIGHT, 0 );

To make the animation more diverse, use random value for the coordinateY parameter.

Events

Event listener can be attached to an instance of Swing.Stack or Swing.Card using the on method:

const stack = Swing.Stack(); const card = stack.createCard(HTMLElement); card.on( 'throwout' , () => {}); stack.on( 'throwout' , () => {});

Name Description throwout When card has been thrown out of the stack. throwoutend When card has been thrown out of the stack and the animation has ended. throwoutdown Shorthand for throwout event in the Direction.DOWN direction. throwoutleft Shorthand for throwout event in the Direction.LEFT direction. throwoutright Shorthand for throwout event in the Direction.RIGHT direction. throwoutup Shorthand for throwout event in the Direction.UP direction. throwin When card has been thrown into the stack. throwinend When card has been thrown into the stack and the animation has ended. dragstart Hammer panstart. dragmove Hammer panmove. dragend Hammer panend. destroyCard When card.destroy calls stack.destroyCard.

Event Object

Event listener is invoked with a single eventObject parameter:

const stack = Swing.Stack(); stack.on( 'throwout' , (eventObject) => {});