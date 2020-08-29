🏊‍ swimmer

An async task pooling and throttling utility for javascript.

Features

🚀 3kb and zero dependencies

🔥 ES6 and async/await ready

😌 Simple to use!

Installation

$ yarn add swimmer $ npm i swimmer --save

Inline Pooling

Inline Pooling is great for:

Throttling intensive tasks in a serial fashion

Usage with async/await and promises.

Ensuring that all tasks succeed.

import { poolAll } from 'swimmer' const urls = [...] const doIntenseTasks = async () => { try { const res = await poolAll( urls.map( task => () => fetch(url) ), 10 ) } catch (err, task) { console .log( `Encountered an error with task: ${task} ` ) throw err } console .log(res) }

Custom Pooling

Custom pools are great for:

Non serial

Reusable pools

Handling errors gracefully

Task management and retry

Variable throttle speed, pausing, resuming of tasks

import { createPool } from 'swimmer' const urls = [...] const otherUrls = [...] const pool = createPool({ concurrency : 5 , tasks : urls.map( url => () => fetch(url)) }) pool.onError( ( err, task ) => { console .warn(err) console .log( `Encountered an error with task ${task} . Resubmitting to pool!` ) pool.add(task) }) pool.onSuccess( ( res, task ) => { console .log( `Task Complete. Result: ${res} ` ) }) pool.onSettled( () => console .log( "Pool is empty. All tasks are finished!" )) const doIntenseTasks = async () => { tasks.forEach( url => pool.add( () => fetch(url) ) ) pool.throttle( 10 ) pool.stop() pool.start() try { const res = await pool.add( () => fetch( 'http://custom.com/asset.json' )) console .log( 'A custom asset!' , res) } catch (err) { console .log( 'Darn! An error...' ) throw err } pool.clear() }

API

Swimmer exports two functions:

poolAll - creates an inline async/await/promise compatible pool Arguments Array[Function => Promise] - An array of functions that return a promise. Int - The concurrency limit for this pool. Returns A Promise that resolves when all tasks are complete, or throws an error if one of them fails. Example:

- creates an inline async/await/promise compatible pool createPool - creates an custom pool Arguments Object{} - An optional configuration object for this pool concurrency: Int (default: 5) - The concurrency limit for this pool. started: Boolean (default: true) - Whether the pool should be started by default or not. tasks: Array[Function => Promise] - An array of functions that return a promise. These tasks will be preloaded into the pool. Returns Object{} add(() => Promise, config{}) - Adds a task to the pool. Optionally pass a config object config.priority - Set this option to true to queue this task in front of all other pending tasks. Returns a promise that resolves/rejects with the eventual response from this task start() - Starts the pool. stop() - Stops the pool. throttle(Int) - Sets a new concurrency rate for the pool. clear() - Clears all pending tasks from the pool. getActive() - Returns all active tasks. getPending() - Returns all pending tasks. getAll() - Returns all tasks. isRunning() - Returns true if the pool is running. isSettled() - Returns true if the pool is settled. onSuccess((result, task) => {}) - Registers an onSuccess callback. onError((error, task) => {}) - Registers an onError callback. onSettled(() => {}) - Registers an onSettled callback.

- creates an custom pool

Tip of the year

Make sure you are passing an array of thunks . A thunk is a function that returns your task, not your task itself. If you pass an array of tasks that have already been fired off then it's too late for Swimmer to manage them :(

Contributing

We are always looking for people to help us grow swimmer 's capabilities and examples. If you have an issue, feature request, or pull request, let us know!

License

Swimmer uses the MIT license. For more information on this license, click here.