JavaScript implementation of SWIM membership protocol

Motivation

Membership management is important to distributed systems and large clusters need a decentralized protocol such as SWIM, which handles failure detection and membership dissemination in a scalable and weakly-consistent way. It can be used to implement functionalities based on membership like distributed consensus, application layer sharding, log replication, etc.

Usage

Installation

npm install swim --save

var Swim = require ( 'swim' ); var opts = { local : { host : '10.31.1.191:11000' , meta : { 'application' : 'info' } }, codec : 'msgpack' , disseminationFactor : 15 , interval : 100 , joinTimeout : 200 , pingTimeout : 20 , pingReqTimeout : 60 , pingReqGroupSize : 3 , suspectTimeout : 60 , udp : { maxDgramSize : 512 }, preferCurrentMeta : true }; var swim = new Swim(opts); var hostsToJoin = [ '10.31.1.192:11000' , '10.31.1.193:11000' ]; swim.bootstrap(hostsToJoin, function onBootstrap ( err ) { if (err) { return ; } console .log(swim.whoami()); console .log(swim.members()); console .log(swim.checksum()); swim.on(Swim.EventType.Change, function onChange ( update ) {}); swim.on(Swim.EventType.Update, function onUpdate ( update ) {}); swim.leave(); }); swim.bootstrap(hostsToJoin); swim.on(Swim.EventType.Error, function onError ( err ) {}); swim.on(Swim.EventType.Ready, function onReady ( ) {});

Additional API Documentation

Benchmark

Benchmark convergence time under different configuration

node bench/script/convergence-time.js -h Usage: convergence-time [options] Options: -h, -- help output usage information --cycles [value] number of cycles --workers [value] number of workers --codec [value] msgpack or json --dissemination-factor [value] dissemination factor --interval [value] interval --join-timeout [value] join timeout --ping-timeout [value] ping timeout --ping-req-timeout [value] ping req timeout --ping-req-group-size [value] ping req group size --max-dgram-size [value] max dgram size

node bench/script/convergence-time.js configuration: - cycles 10 - workers 10 - codec msgpack - dissemination factor 15 - interval 20 ms - join timeout 100 ms - ping timeout 4 ms - ping req timeout 12 ms - ping req group size 3 - max dgram size 512 bytes convergence time under single node failure histogram data: - count 10 - min 76 - max 123 - mean 100 - median 101 - variance 308.44444444444446 - std dev 17.56258649642599 - p75 116.25 - p95 123 - p99 123

License

MIT