openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

swig-templates

by node-swig
2.0.3 (see all)

Take a swig of the best template engine for JavaScript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.8K

GitHub Stars

206

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

66

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express HTML Templating Engine

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

swig

semantic-release Build Status NPM version NPM Downloads JavaScript Style Guide

Swig is an awesome, Django/Jinja-like template engine for node.js.

seeking maintainers

Paul Armstrong has stepped down as the primary swig maintainer. Swig is a phenominal project and a template engine that quitely, but strongly, stands tall against the others in a domain full of template engines. If you are interested in being a collaborator, check out the issues page, and let's discuss how to proceed. Don't forget to thank Paul and previous swig collabs for their hard and excellent work!

Features

  • Available for node.js and major web browsers!
  • Express compatible.
  • Object-Oriented template inheritance.
  • Apply filters and transformations to output in your templates.
  • Automatically escapes all output for safe HTML rendering.
  • Lots of iteration and conditionals supported.
  • Robust without the bloat.
  • Extendable and customizable. See Swig-Extras for some examples.
  • Great code coverage.

Need Help? Have Questions? Comments?

Installation

npm install swig-templates

Documentation

All documentation can be viewed online on the Swig Website.

Basic Example

Template code

<h1>{{ pagename|title }}</h1>
<ul>
{% for author in authors %}
    <li{% if loop.first %} class="first"{% endif %}>{{ author }}</li>
{% endfor %}
</ul>

node.js code

var swig  = require('swig-templates');
var template = swig.compileFile('/absolute/path/to/template.html');
var output = template({
    pagename: 'awesome people',
    authors: ['Paul', 'Jim', 'Jane']
});

Output

<h1>Awesome People</h1>
<ul>
    <li class="first">Paul</li>
    <li>Jim</li>
    <li>Jane</li>
</ul>

For working example see examples/basic

How it works

Swig reads template files and translates them into cached javascript functions. When we later render a template we call the evaluated function, passing a context object as an argument.

License

Copyright (c) 2010-2013 Paul Armstrong

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

liq
liquidjsA simple, expressive, safe and Shopify compatible template engine in pure JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
858
Weekly Downloads
238K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
me
mustache-expressUse mustache, including partials, in Express 3
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
28K
@beforesemicolon/html-plusHTML Template System and Site Builder
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
sce
scetchAnother templating engine, but with a twist!
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
41
tj
template-jsxTemplate rendering engine for JSX
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
12
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial