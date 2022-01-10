A pure-JavaScript CSS selector engine designed to be easily dropped in to a host library.
In the spirit of open source software development, jQuery always encourages community code contribution. To help you get started and before you jump into writing code, be sure to read these important contribution guidelines thoroughly:
In order to build Sizzle, you should have Node.js/npm latest and git 1.7 or later (earlier versions might work OK, but are not tested).
For Windows you have to download and install git and Node.js.
Mac OS users should install Homebrew. Once Homebrew is installed, run
brew install git to install git,
and
brew install node to install Node.js.
Linux/BSD users should use their appropriate package managers to install git and Node.js, or build from source if you swing that way. Easy-peasy.
Clone a copy of the main Sizzle git repo by running:
git clone git://github.com/jquery/sizzle.git
In the
sizzle/dist folder you will find build version of sizzle along with the minified copy and associated map file.
npm install, it's also preferable (but not necessarily) to globally install
grunt-cli package –
npm install -g grunt-cli
test/index.html in the browser. Or run
npm test/
grunt test on the command line, if environment variables
BROWSER_STACK_USERNAME and
BROWSER_STACK_ACCESS_KEY are set up, it will attempt to use Browserstack service (you will need to install java on your machine so browserstack could connect to your local server), otherwise PhantomJS will be used.
test/unit directory.
npm run build or
grunt will lint, build, test, and compare the sizes of the built files.
npm start or
grunt start can be run to re-lint, re-build, and re-test files as you change them.
grunt -help will show other available commands.