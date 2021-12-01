Swell.js - Headless ecommerce storefront SDK

Universal JavaScript client for Swell's Frontend API, providing client-safe access to store and customer data. You can use it in JAMstack or SSR apps to:

Fetch products, categories, store settings, nav menus, and custom content

Create, recover, and update shopping carts

Build custom checkout and subscription flows

Authenticate customers and allow them to edit account details, orders, and subscriptions

Resolve linked content to dynamically generate page URLs

Format prices in the store's currency

This SDK implements a subset of operations available in Swell's Backend API and is authorized with a public key + session token, making it safe to use in any context. You should only use the Backend API server-side, and keep your secret keys stored as environment variables.

About Swell

Swell is a customizable, API-first platform for powering modern B2C/B2B shopping experiences and marketplaces. Build and connect anything using your favorite technologies, and provide admins with an easy to use dashboard.

Documentation

📖 View Swell.js Documentation