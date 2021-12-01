Universal JavaScript client for Swell's Frontend API, providing client-safe access to store and customer data. You can use it in JAMstack or SSR apps to:
This SDK implements a subset of operations available in Swell's Backend API and is authorized with a public key + session token, making it safe to use in any context. You should only use the Backend API server-side, and keep your secret keys stored as environment variables.
About Swell
Swell is a customizable, API-first platform for powering modern B2C/B2B shopping experiences and marketplaces. Build and connect anything using your favorite technologies, and provide admins with an easy to use dashboard.