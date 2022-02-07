Official SweetAlert2 enhancer adding support for React elements as content.

The following options can be React elements:

title

html

confirmButtonText

denyButtonText

cancelButtonText

footer

closeButtonHtml

iconHtml

loaderHtml

Installation

npm install --save sweetalert2 sweetalert2-react-content

Usage Example

import Swal from 'sweetalert2' import withReactContent from 'sweetalert2-react-content' const MySwal = withReactContent(Swal) MySwal.fire({ title : < p > Hello World </ p > , footer : 'Copyright 2018' , didOpen : () => { MySwal.clickConfirm() } }).then( () => { return MySwal.fire( < p > Shorthand works too </ p > ) })