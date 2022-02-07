openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sweetalert2-react-content

by sweetalert2
4.2.0 (see all)

Official SweetAlert2 enhancer adding support for React elements as content

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.6K

GitHub Stars

428

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Popup

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sweetalert2-react-content

Official SweetAlert2 enhancer adding support for React elements as content.

Build Status Coverage Status npm version

semantic-release badge typescript .d.ts included License: MIT

The following options can be React elements:

  • title
  • html
  • confirmButtonText
  • denyButtonText
  • cancelButtonText
  • footer
  • closeButtonHtml
  • iconHtml
  • loaderHtml

Installation

npm install --save sweetalert2 sweetalert2-react-content

Usage Example

import Swal from 'sweetalert2'
import withReactContent from 'sweetalert2-react-content'

const MySwal = withReactContent(Swal)

MySwal.fire({
  title: <p>Hello World</p>,
  footer: 'Copyright 2018',
  didOpen: () => {
    // `MySwal` is a subclass of `Swal`
    //   with all the same instance & static methods
    MySwal.clickConfirm()
  }
}).then(() => {
  return MySwal.fire(<p>Shorthand works too</p>)
})

The dist/sweetalert2-react-content.umd.js file defines window.sweetalert2ReactContent in non-CJS/AMD environments.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rrm
react-responsive-modalSimple responsive react modal
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnw
react-new-window🔲 Pop new windows in React, using `window.open`.
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@reach/popoverThe Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
182K
@clayui/modalA web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
938
@clayui/alertA web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
590
See 48 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial