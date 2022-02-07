Official SweetAlert2 enhancer adding support for React elements as content.
npm install --save sweetalert2 sweetalert2-react-content
import Swal from 'sweetalert2'
import withReactContent from 'sweetalert2-react-content'
const MySwal = withReactContent(Swal)
MySwal.fire({
title: <p>Hello World</p>,
footer: 'Copyright 2018',
didOpen: () => {
// `MySwal` is a subclass of `Swal`
// with all the same instance & static methods
MySwal.clickConfirm()
}
}).then(() => {
return MySwal.fire(<p>Shorthand works too</p>)
})
The
dist/sweetalert2-react-content.umd.js file defines
window.sweetalert2ReactContent in non-CJS/AMD environments.