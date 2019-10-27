Declarative SweetAlert in React

Introduction

This is a React SweetAlert wrapper for https://github.com/limonte/sweetalert2

Install

npm install sweetalert2-react

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import SweetAlert from 'sweetalert2-react' ; render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = {() => this.setState({ show: true })}>Alert </ button > < SweetAlert show = {this.state.show} title = "Demo" text = "SweetAlert in React" onConfirm = {() => this.setState({ show: false })} /> </ div > ); }

Since 0.6, you can wrap your own sweetalert2 (swal) instance:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { withSwalInstance } from 'sweetalert2-react' ; import swal from 'sweetalert2' ; const SweetAlert = withSwalInstance(swal); render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = {() => this.setState({ show: true })}>Alert </ button > < SweetAlert show = {this.state.show} title = "Demo" text = "SweetAlert in React" onConfirm = {() => this.setState({ show: false })} /> </ div > ); }

Tests

Tests were not updated to support sweetalert2. PRs are welcome.

License

MIT © C.T. Lin