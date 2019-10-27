Declarative SweetAlert in React
This is a React SweetAlert wrapper for https://github.com/limonte/sweetalert2
$ npm install sweetalert2-react
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import SweetAlert from 'sweetalert2-react';
// ...
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => this.setState({ show: true })}>Alert</button>
<SweetAlert
show={this.state.show}
title="Demo"
text="SweetAlert in React"
onConfirm={() => this.setState({ show: false })}
/>
</div>
);
}
Since 0.6, you can wrap your own sweetalert2 (swal) instance:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { withSwalInstance } from 'sweetalert2-react';
import swal from 'sweetalert2';
const SweetAlert = withSwalInstance(swal);
// ...
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => this.setState({ show: true })}>Alert</button>
<SweetAlert
show={this.state.show}
title="Demo"
text="SweetAlert in React"
onConfirm={() => this.setState({ show: false })}
/>
</div>
);
}
Tests were not updated to support sweetalert2. PRs are welcome.
MIT © C.T. Lin