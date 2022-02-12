openbase logo
A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

378K

GitHub Stars

14.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

119

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Notification, Vanilla JavaScript Toast, Vanilla JavaScript Popup

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/539
Read All Reviews
ricardov03
Moe-Salah
Emad-salah
ezawadski

Top Feedback

9Great Documentation
7Highly Customizable
6Easy to Use
5Performant
2Bleeding Edge
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme

SweetAlert2

A beautiful, responsive, customizable, accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement
for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.

Installation | Usage | Examples | Recipe gallery | Themes | React | Angular | ❤️ Donate

Ricardo A. Vargas R.Dominican Republic63 Ratings52 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

This is the best alert and modal library to replace the default Javascript alert solutions. Sweetalert is beautiful, simple, and fully loaded with features. One of the amazing things about this library is doesn't have dependencies. This is good for project maintenance. Highly recommended.

Moe Salah113 Ratings86 Reviews
2 months ago
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

Pretty straightforward plugin! I've used it in several projects of mine and it was extremely easy to stylize it to fit with the rest of the site's design and the fact that it also contains some nice animated icons that play once the prompt opens up makes it a no-brainer choice

Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago

An extremely simple to setup and integrate popup plugin, I've been using this on most of my projects and it's really nice to just have most of the popup's functionality ready in place without having to rewrite a new one for every project you start working on!

Eric Zawadski12 Ratings7 Reviews
I'm a Mechanical Engineer that has recently decided on a change in career path.
January 20, 2021
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use

Awesome package. Very straight forward to use, and also very customizable. I have used this package in a large amount of projects now.

Tim NjagiNairobi, Kenya176 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
