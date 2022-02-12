A beautiful, responsive, customizable, accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement
for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.
💰 Get $100 in free credits with DigitalOcean!
For all questions related to sponsorship please contact me via email limon.monte@protonmail.com
|Become a sponsor
|FlowCrypt
|Metal Raised Garden Bed
|Pure Essential Oil
|Phone Tracking Apps
|My Bitcoin slots
|TorcStark
|Code Rubik
|Halvin Laina
|Tiago de Oliveira Stutz
|SebaEBC
|Become a NSFW sponsor
|Sex Vibrators
|Viva Awa
|Sensual Dolls
|BestRealDoll
|SexDollTech
|Rose Wives
|SexDollsOff
|RealSexDoll
|Your Doll
|Annie's Dollhouse
|Sex Doll Center
|VSDoll
|SexAngelbaby
|The Adult Toy Finder
|Fresh Materials
|Joy Love Dolls
|My Sex Toy Guide
|Best Blowjob Machines
|STC
|DoctorClimax
Has SweetAlert2 helped you create an amazing application? You can show your support via GitHub Sponsors
Alternative ways for donations (PayPal, cryptocurrencies, etc.) are listed here: https://sweetalert2.github.io/#donations
This is the best alert and modal library to replace the default Javascript alert solutions. Sweetalert is beautiful, simple, and fully loaded with features. One of the amazing things about this library is doesn't have dependencies. This is good for project maintenance. Highly recommended.
Pretty straightforward plugin! I've used it in several projects of mine and it was extremely easy to stylize it to fit with the rest of the site's design and the fact that it also contains some nice animated icons that play once the prompt opens up makes it a no-brainer choice
An extremely simple to setup and integrate popup plugin, I've been using this on most of my projects and it's really nice to just have most of the popup's functionality ready in place without having to rewrite a new one for every project you start working on!
Awesome package. Very straight forward to use, and also very customizable. I have used this package in a large amount of projects now.