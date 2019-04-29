A beautiful replacement for JavaScript's "alert"
$ npm install --save sweetalert
import swal from 'sweetalert';
swal("Hello world!");
Many improvements and breaking changes have been introduced in the 2.0 release. Make sure you read the upgrade guide to avoid nasty suprises!
swal("Oops!", "Something went wrong!", "error");
Using promises:
swal({
title: "Are you sure?",
text: "Are you sure that you want to leave this page?",
icon: "warning",
dangerMode: true,
})
.then(willDelete => {
if (willDelete) {
swal("Deleted!", "Your imaginary file has been deleted!", "success");
}
});
Using async/await:
const willDelete = await swal({
title: "Are you sure?",
text: "Are you sure that you want to delete this file?",
icon: "warning",
dangerMode: true,
});
if (willDelete) {
swal("Deleted!", "Your imaginary file has been deleted!", "success");
}
Using promises:
swal("Type something:", {
content: "input",
})
.then((value) => {
swal(`You typed: ${value}`);
});
Using async/await:
const value = await swal("Type something:", {
content: "input",
});
swal(`You typed: ${value}`);
Using promises:
swal({
text: "Wanna log some information about Bulbasaur?",
button: {
text: "Search!",
closeModal: false,
},
})
.then(willSearch => {
if (willSearch) {
return fetch("http://pokeapi.co/api/v2/pokemon/1");
}
})
.then(result => result.json())
.then(json => console.log(json))
.catch(err => {
swal("Oops!", "Seems like we couldn't fetch the info", "error");
});
Using async/await:
const willSearch = await swal({
text: "Wanna log some information about Bulbasaur?",
button: {
text: "Search!",
closeModal: false,
},
});
if (willSearch) {
try {
const result = await fetch("http://pokeapi.co/api/v2/pokemon/1");
const json = await result.json();
console.log(json);
} catch (err) {
swal("Oops!", "Seems like we couldn't fetch the info", "error");
}
}
SweetAlert has tools for integrating with your favourite rendering library..
If you're using React, you can install SweetAlert with React in addition to the main library, and easily add React components to your alerts like this:
import React from 'react'
import swal from '@sweetalert/with-react'
swal(
<div>
<h1>Hello world!</h1>
<p>
This is now rendered with JSX!
</p>
</div>
)
Read more about integrating with React
src folder.
npm run docs
docs-src folder.
npm run docs
npm run builddocs to compile the changes to the
docs folder
If you’re looking for an amazing ready-made popup alert, then the sweetalert2 is the solution for you. I mainly used the sweetalert2 CDN just map the js and CSS CDN and you are good to go with it. It’s simple and lightweight and well documented. the good part of sweetalert2 is the variety of theme selections available by default, so it will match your existing project theme and can be customized very easily. I have been using sweetalerts2 for more of my recent projects its better than alerts of bootstrap as its neat and clean interface will add up value to the UX.
It is a great alternative to Java script native alerts. It gives a feeling that application is having some life. I've used this Sweet alert with the angular applications and it seems pretty much easy to adopt this package even in the latest versions of the angular. Package size is also very minimal thereby it contributes to the performance of the application. It offers a wide range of customization based on the context.
I have been using SweetAlert since the vanilla JS days. very simple and straight to the point. This is my go to when I need a simple modal with a message on any of my applications.