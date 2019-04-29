openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
swe

sweetalert

by Tristan Edwards
2.1.2 (see all)

A beautiful replacement for JavaScript's "alert"

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

102K

GitHub Stars

21.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

70

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/557
Read All Reviews
sajinimarychandy
shrpande
chunterb

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

SweetAlert

A beautiful replacement for JavaScript's "alert"

npm version Build status

A success modal

Installation

$ npm install --save sweetalert

Usage

import swal from 'sweetalert';

swal("Hello world!");

Upgrading from 1.X

Many improvements and breaking changes have been introduced in the 2.0 release. Make sure you read the upgrade guide to avoid nasty suprises!

Guides

Documentation

Examples

An error message:

swal("Oops!", "Something went wrong!", "error");

A warning message, with a function attached to the confirm message:

  • Using promises:

    swal({
  title: "Are you sure?",
  text: "Are you sure that you want to leave this page?",
  icon: "warning",
  dangerMode: true,
})
.then(willDelete => {
  if (willDelete) {
    swal("Deleted!", "Your imaginary file has been deleted!", "success");
  }
});

  • Using async/await:

    const willDelete = await swal({
  title: "Are you sure?",
  text: "Are you sure that you want to delete this file?",
  icon: "warning",
  dangerMode: true,
});

if (willDelete) {
  swal("Deleted!", "Your imaginary file has been deleted!", "success");
}

A prompt modal, where the user's input is logged:

  • Using promises:

    swal("Type something:", {
  content: "input",
})
.then((value) => {
  swal(`You typed: ${value}`);
});

  • Using async/await:

    const value = await swal("Type something:", {
  content: "input",
});

swal(`You typed: ${value}`);

In combination with Fetch:

  • Using promises:

    swal({
  text: "Wanna log some information about Bulbasaur?",
  button: {
    text: "Search!",
    closeModal: false,
  },
})
.then(willSearch => {
  if (willSearch) {
    return fetch("http://pokeapi.co/api/v2/pokemon/1");
  }
})
.then(result => result.json())
.then(json => console.log(json))
.catch(err => {
  swal("Oops!", "Seems like we couldn't fetch the info", "error");
});

  • Using async/await:

    const willSearch = await swal({
  text: "Wanna log some information about Bulbasaur?",
  button: {
    text: "Search!",
    closeModal: false,
  },
});

if (willSearch) {
  try {
    const result = await fetch("http://pokeapi.co/api/v2/pokemon/1");
    const json = await result.json();
    console.log(json);
  } catch (err) {
    swal("Oops!", "Seems like we couldn't fetch the info", "error");
  }
}

Using with React

SweetAlert has tools for integrating with your favourite rendering library..

If you're using React, you can install SweetAlert with React in addition to the main library, and easily add React components to your alerts like this:

import React from 'react'
import swal from '@sweetalert/with-react'

swal(
  <div>
    <h1>Hello world!</h1>
    <p>
      This is now rendered with JSX!
    </p>
  </div>
)

Read more about integrating with React

Contributing

If you're changing the core library:

  1. Make changes in the src folder.
  2. Preview changes by running npm run docs
  3. Submit pull request

If you're changing the documentation:

  1. Make changes in the docs-src folder.
  2. Preview changes by running npm run docs
  3. Run npm run builddocs to compile the changes to the docs folder
  4. Submit pull request

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use3
Performant1
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sajini Mary ChandyPune40 Ratings30 Reviews
1 month ago
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

If you’re looking for an amazing ready-made popup alert, then the sweetalert2 is the solution for you. I mainly used the sweetalert2 CDN just map the js and CSS CDN and you are good to go with it. It’s simple and lightweight and well documented. the good part of sweetalert2 is the variety of theme selections available by default, so it will match your existing project theme and can be customized very easily. I have been using sweetalerts2 for more of my recent projects its better than alerts of bootstrap as its neat and clean interface will add up value to the UX.

1
riginoommen
shrpande45 Ratings39 Reviews
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

It is a great alternative to Java script native alerts. It gives a feeling that application is having some life. I've used this Sweet alert with the angular applications and it seems pretty much easy to adopt this package even in the latest versions of the angular. Package size is also very minimal thereby it contributes to the performance of the application. It offers a wide range of customization based on the context.

0
Hunter BlackwellBaton Rouge, LA32 Ratings37 Reviews
7 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I have been using SweetAlert since the vanilla JS days. very simple and straight to the point. This is my go to when I need a simple modal with a message on any of my applications.

0
Ivan TomCameroun, Yaoundé38 Ratings0 Reviews
Python Programmer | UI Designer
6 days ago
Tim NjagiNairobi, Kenya176 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
10 days ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial