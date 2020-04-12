ECMAScript2015+ & TypeScript Friendly, dependency-free smooth scroll library.

Features

Dependecy-free!!

ECMAScript2015+ & TypeScript friendly

Use requestAnimationFrame API

API Supports vertical and horizontal scroll

Supports dynamic trigger (event delegation)

Supports container for the scroll

Supports many easing types

Supports server-side rendering (Can load without putting out errors.)

Migration Guide

Table of Contents

Usage

1. Install

via NPM

$ npm install sweet-scroll

use

import SweetScroll from 'sweet-scroll' ;

via MANUAL

Download the sweet-scroll.min.js Load it in the script tag.

< script src = "sweet-scroll.min.js" > </ script >

via CDN (UNPKG)

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/sweet-scroll/sweet-scroll.min.js" > </ script >

2. Setup of HTML

< a href = "#intro" data-scroll > Go to Introduction </ a > ... < div id = "intro" > Introduction </ div >

3. Initialize SweetScroll

You need to initialize an instance after DOMContentLoaded .

document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , () => { const scroller = new SweetScroll({ }); }, false , );

Options

The following options are applied by default. It can be customized as needed.

{ trigger: '[data-scroll]' , header: '[data-scroll-header]' , duration: 1000 , easing: 'easeOutQuint' , offset: 0 , vertical: true , horizontal: false , cancellable: true , updateURL: false , preventDefault: true , stopPropagation: true , before: null , after: null , cancel: null , complete: null , step: null , }

Easings

Supports the following easing.

Normal linear

Quad easeInQuad easeOutQuad easeInOutQuad

Cubic easeInCubic easeOutCubic easeInOutCubic

Quart easeInQuart easeOutQuart easeInOutQuart

Quint easeInQuint easeOutQuint (default) easeInOutQuint

Sine easeInSine easeOutSine easeInOutSine

Expo easeInExpo easeOutExpo easeInOutExpo

Circ easeInCirc easeOutCirc easeInOutCirc



Advanced (9)

Easing functions that are not built in can pass functions directly.

const scroller = new SweetScroll({ easing: advancedEasingFunction, });

Elastic

easeInElastic const easeInElastic = ( _, t, b, c, d ) => { let s = 1.70158 ; let p = 0 ; let a = c; if (t === 0 ) return b; if ((t /= d) === 1 ) return b + c; if (!p) p = d * 0.3 ; if (a < Math .abs(c)) { a = c; s = p / 4 ; } else { s = (p / ( 2 * Math .PI)) * asin(c / a); } return -(a * Math .pow( 2 , 10 * (t -= 1 )) * Math .sin(((t * d - s) * ( 2 * Math .PI)) / p)) + b; };

easeOutElastic const easeOutElastic = ( _, t, b, c, d ) => { let s = 1.70158 ; let p = 0 ; let a = c; if (t === 0 ) return b; if ((t /= d) === 1 ) return b + c; if (!p) p = d * 0.3 ; if (a < Math .abs(c)) { a = c; s = p / 4 ; } else { s = (p / ( 2 * Math .PI)) * asin(c / a); } return a * Math .pow( 2 , -10 * t) * Math .sin(((t * d - s) * ( 2 * Math .PI)) / p) + c + b; };

easeInOutElastic const easeInOutElastic = ( _, t, b, c, d ) => { let s = 1.70158 ; let p = 0 ; let a = c; if (t === 0 ) return b; if ((t /= d / 2 ) === 2 ) return b + c; if (!p) p = d * ( 0.3 * 1.5 ); if (a < Math .abs(c)) { a = c; s = p / 4 ; } else { s = (p / ( 2 * Math .PI)) * Math .asin(c / a); } if (t < 1 ) { return ( -0.5 * (a * Math .pow( 2 , 10 * (t -= 1 )) * Math .sin(((t * d - s) * ( 2 * Math .PI)) / p)) + b ); } return ( a * Math .pow( 2 , -10 * (t -= 1 )) * Math .sin(((t * d - s) * ( 2 * Math .PI)) / p) * 0.5 + c + b ); };

Back

easeInBack const easeInBack = ( _, t, b, c, d, s = 1.70158 ) => c * (t /= d) * t * ((s + 1 ) * t - s) + b;

easeOutBack const easeOutBack = ( _, t, b, c, d, s = 1.70158 ) => c * ((t = t / d - 1 ) * t * ((s + 1 ) * t + s) + 1 ) + b;

easeInOutBack const easeInOutBack = ( _, t, b, c, d, s = 1.70158 ) => (t /= d / 2 ) < 1 ? (c / 2 ) * (t * t * (((s *= 1.525 ) + 1 ) * t - s)) + b : (c / 2 ) * ((t -= 2 ) * t * (((s *= 1.525 ) + 1 ) * t + s) + 2 ) + b;

Bounce

easeOutBounce const easeOutBounce = ( _, t, b, c, d ) => { if ((t /= d) < 1 / 2.75 ) { return c * ( 7.5625 * t * t) + b; } else if (t < 2 / 2.75 ) { return c * ( 7.5625 * (t -= 1.5 / 2.75 ) * t + 0.75 ) + b; } else if (t < 2.5 / 2.75 ) { return c * ( 7.5625 * (t -= 2.25 / 2.75 ) * t + 0.9375 ) + b; } return c * ( 7.5625 * (t -= 2.625 / 2.75 ) * t + 0.984375 ) + b; };

easeInBounce const easeOutBounce = ( _, t, b, c, d ) => { if ((t /= d) < 1 / 2.75 ) { return c * ( 7.5625 * t * t) + b; } else if (t < 2 / 2.75 ) { return c * ( 7.5625 * (t -= 1.5 / 2.75 ) * t + 0.75 ) + b; } else if (t < 2.5 / 2.75 ) { return c * ( 7.5625 * (t -= 2.25 / 2.75 ) * t + 0.9375 ) + b; } return c * ( 7.5625 * (t -= 2.625 / 2.75 ) * t + 0.984375 ) + b; }; const easeInBounce = ( x, t, b, c, d ) => c - easeOutBounce(x, d - t, 0 , c, d) + b;

easeInOutBounce const easeOutBounce = ( _, t, b, c, d ) => { if ((t /= d) < 1 / 2.75 ) { return c * ( 7.5625 * t * t) + b; } else if (t < 2 / 2.75 ) { return c * ( 7.5625 * (t -= 1.5 / 2.75 ) * t + 0.75 ) + b; } else if (t < 2.5 / 2.75 ) { return c * ( 7.5625 * (t -= 2.25 / 2.75 ) * t + 0.9375 ) + b; } return c * ( 7.5625 * (t -= 2.625 / 2.75 ) * t + 0.984375 ) + b; }; const easeInBounce = ( x, t, b, c, d ) => c - easeOutBounce(x, d - t, 0 , c, d) + b; const easeInOutBounce = ( x, t, b, c, d ) => t < d / 2 ? easeInBounce(x, t * 2 , 0 , c, d) * 0.5 + b : easeOutBounce(x, t * 2 - d, 0 , c, d) * 0.5 + c * 0.5 + b;

Customizing Tips

Specifying container elements

In the following example we have specified in the container for scrolling the #container .

< div id = "container" > < a href = "#heading2" data-scroll > Go to Heading2 </ a > ... < h2 id = "heading2" > Heading2 </ h2 > </ div >

const scroller = new SweetScroll( { }, '#container' , ); const scroller = new SweetScroll( { }, document .getElementById( 'container' ), );

Specify fixed header

Add the data-scroll-header attribute in order to offset the height of the fixed header.

< header data-scroll-header > </ header >

Specify the CSS Selector in header option instead of the data-scroll-header attribute.

const scroller = new SweetScroll({ header: '#header' , });

Override of options for each element

You can override the default options by passing the option in JSON format to the data-scroll-options .

< a href = "#target" data-scroll data-scroll-options = '{"easing": "easeOutExpo"}' > Go to Target </ a >

If you want to use in non anchor element

Will use the data-scroll attribute instead of href.

< button type = "button" data-scroll = "+=500" > Scroll under 500px </ button >

Scrolling animation in another page

The following, Introduce one of the mounting method.

document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , () => { const scroller = new SweetScroll(); const hash = window .location.hash; const needsInitialScroll = document .getElementById(hash.substr( 1 )) != null ; if (needsInitialScroll) { window .location.hash = '' ; } window .addEventListener( 'load' , () => { if (needsInitialScroll) { scroller.to(hash, { updateURL: 'replace' }); } }, false , ); }, false , );

You can also achieve the same thing in other ways by using the provided API.

API

new SweetScroll(options?: PartialOptions, container?: string | Element | Window)

Will generate a SweetScroll instance.

Example:

const scroller = new SweetScroll( { duration: 1200 , easing: 'easeOutExpo' , }, '#container' , );

SweetScroll.create(options?: PartialOptions, container?: string | Element | Window)

Will generate a SweetScroll instance. (factory method)

Example:

const scroller = SweetScroll.create( { duration: 1200 , easing: 'easeOutExpo' , }, '#container' , );

Scroll animation to the specified distance . distance to can specify the CSS Selector or scroll position.

Example:

const scroller = new SweetScroll(); scroller.to( '#footer' ); scroller.to({ top: 1000 , left: 20 }); scroller.to([ 0 , 1000 ]); scroller.to( 500 ); scroller.to( '+=500' ); scroller.to( '-=200' );

Vertical scroll animation to the specified distance .

Example:

scroller.toTop( 0 );

Horizontal scroll animation to the specified distance .

Example:

scroller.toLeft( 1500 );

Scroll animation to the specified Element .

Example:

scroller.toElement( document .getElementById( 'content' ));

Will update the SweetScroll instance. Primarily used in the case of option update.

Example:

scroller.update({ trigger: 'a[href^="#"]' , duration: 3000 , });

stop(gotoEnd: boolean = true)

gotoEnd: {Boolean}

Will stop the current scroll animation.

Example:

scroller.stop( true );

Will destroy the SweetScroll instance. Disable of the method and event handler.

Example:

scroller.destroy();

Callbacks

In before and after , you will pass the coordinates and the triggering element in the argument. In addition, you can stop the scrolling by return a before in false .

Example:

const scroller = new SweetScroll({ before: (offset: Offset, $trigger: Element | null , scroller: SweetScroll): boolean | void => { console .log( 'Before!!' , offset, scroller); if ($trigger && $trigger.classList.contains( 'is-disabled' )) { return false ; } }, cancel: (scroller: SweetScroll): void => { console .log( 'Cancel!!' , scroller); }, after: (offset: Offset, $trigger: Element | null , scroller: SweetScroll): void => { console .log( 'After!!' , offset, $trigger, scroller); }, complete: (isCancel: boolean , scroller: SweetScroll): void => { console .log( 'Complete!!' , isCancel, scroller); }, step: (time: number , scroller: SweetScroll): void => { console .log( 'step' , time, scroller); }, });

Extends Class:

The following is a pattern to override a method in the inheritance destination class.

import SweetScroll, { Offset } from 'sweet-scroll' ; class MyScroll extends SweetScroll { protected onBefore(offset: Offset, $trigger: Element | null ): boolean | void { console .log( 'Before!!' , offset); if ($trigger && $trigger.classList.contains( 'is-disabled' )) { return false ; } } protected onCancel(): void { console .log( 'Canell!!' ); } protected onAfter(offset: Offset, $trigger: Element | null ): void { console .log( 'After!!' , offset, $trigger); } protected onComplete(isCancel: boolean ): void { console .log( 'Complete!!' , isCancel); } protected onStep(time: number ): void { console .log( 'step' , time); } }

Browser Support

Works in IE10+ , and all modern browsers.

Scrolling with IE9

It is necessary to use polyfill or ponyfill of requestAnimationFrame .

Example ponyfill Using raf module. import raf from 'raf' ; import SweetScroll from 'sweet-scroll' ; SweetScroll.raf = raf; SweetScroll.caf = raf.cancel;

CHANGELOG

See the CHANGELOG.md

Contibute

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request 💪

Bugs, feature requests and comments are more than welcome in the issues.

Development

We will develop using the following npm scripts.

yarn start

Launch the local server and let the demo run. Opening http://localhost:3000 in your browser.

yarn build

Compile TypeScript and create type definitions.

yarn test

Run unit testing with Jest.

License

MIT © tsuyoshiwada