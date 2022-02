SweetModal

The sweetest library to happen to modals. Now available for Vue.js.

Usage

Install SweetModal for Vue.js through npm:

npm install sweet-modal-vue

Examples

For examples, refer to the demo page.

Browser Compatibility

SweetModal should work in most major browsers:

Safari 9+

Firefox 20+

Chrome 20+

Opera 15+

Microsoft Edge

Contribution

Fork the repository Run npm install Run npm run dev and start hacking. You can reach the example site at http://localhost:8081 . When you're done, run one final npm run build command and commit your work for a pull request.

Guidelines