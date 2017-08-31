openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sweet-core

by sweet-js
3.0.4 (see all)

Sweeten your JavaScript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

4.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

16

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/mozilla/sweet.js

Hygienic Macros for JavaScript!

Macros allow you to build the language of your dreams. Sweeten JavaScript by defining new syntax for your code.

Currently, Sweet should be considered experimental and under heavy development (re-development more like). As such, the API will be undergoing a bit of churn until probably the end of the year. So, probably best not to try Sweet in production systems just yet. If you're interested in helping out though we'd love to have you!

Getting started

Install the command line app with npm:

$ npm install -g @sweet-js/cli

Write your sweet code:

syntax hi = function (ctx) {
  return #`console.log('hello, world!')`;
}
hi

And compile:

$ sjs my_sweet_code.js
console.log('hello, world!')

Learning More

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial