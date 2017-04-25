openbase logo
swearjar

by Ramon Torres
0.2.0

Profanity detection and filtering library.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

swearjar-node

Profanity detection and filtering library.

Installation

npm install --save swearjar

Usage

swearjar.profane(text)

Returns true if the given string contains profanity.

var swearjar = require('swearjar');
swearjar.profane("hello there"); // false
swearjar.profane("hello mother f-bomb"); // true

swearjar.censor(text)

Replaces profanity with asterisks.

var clean = swearjar.censor("f-bomb you"); // **** you

swearjar.scorecard(text)

Generates a report from the given text.

swearjar.scorecard("f-bomb you"); // {sexual: 1, inappropriate: 1}

swearjar.loadBadWords(path)

Loads a dictionary of words to be used as filter.

NOTE: A US English default list located in the config directory is included and loaded by default.

swearjar.loadBadWords('./config/profanity.json');

A dictionary is just a plain JSON file containing an object where its keys are the words to check for and the values are arrays of categories where the words fall in.

{
    "word1": ["category1", "category2"],
    "word2": ["category1"],
    "word3": ["category2"]
}

Acknowledgements

swearjar-node is based on Swearjar (Ruby) and Swearjar PHP.

