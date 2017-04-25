Profanity detection and filtering library.

Installation

npm install --save swearjar

Usage

Returns true if the given string contains profanity.

var swearjar = require ( 'swearjar' ); swearjar.profane( "hello there" ); swearjar.profane( "hello mother f-bomb" );

Replaces profanity with asterisks.

var clean = swearjar.censor( "f-bomb you" );

Generates a report from the given text.

swearjar .scorecard ( "f-bomb you" );

Loads a dictionary of words to be used as filter.

NOTE: A US English default list located in the config directory is included and loaded by default.

swearjar .loadBadWords ( './config/profanity.json' );

A dictionary is just a plain JSON file containing an object where its keys are the words to check for and the values are arrays of categories where the words fall in.

{ "word1" : [ "category1" , "category2" ], "word2" : [ "category1" ], "word3" : [ "category2" ] }

Acknowledgements