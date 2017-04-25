Profanity detection and filtering library.
npm install --save swearjar
Returns true if the given string contains profanity.
var swearjar = require('swearjar');
swearjar.profane("hello there"); // false
swearjar.profane("hello mother f-bomb"); // true
Replaces profanity with asterisks.
var clean = swearjar.censor("f-bomb you"); // **** you
Generates a report from the given text.
swearjar.scorecard("f-bomb you"); // {sexual: 1, inappropriate: 1}
Loads a dictionary of words to be used as filter.
NOTE: A US English default list located in the config directory is included and loaded by default.
swearjar.loadBadWords('./config/profanity.json');
A dictionary is just a plain JSON file containing an object where its keys are the words to check for and the values are arrays of categories where the words fall in.
{
"word1": ["category1", "category2"],
"word2": ["category1"],
"word3": ["category2"]
}
swearjar-node is based on Swearjar (Ruby) and Swearjar PHP.