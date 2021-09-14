This package allows transpiling JavaScript files using swc and webpack.
npm i --save-dev @swc/core swc-loader webpack
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.m?js$/,
exclude: /(node_modules|bower_components)/,
use: {
// Use `.swcrc` to configure swc
loader: "swc-loader"
}
}
];
}
You can pass options to the loader by using the option property.
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.ts$/,
exclude: /(node_modules|bower_components)/,
use: {
loader: "swc-loader",
options: {
jsc: {
parser: {
syntax: "typescript"
}
}
}
}
}
];
}
If you get an error while using
swc-loader, you can pass
sync: true to get correct error message.
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.ts$/,
exclude: /(node_modules|bower_components)/,
use: {
loader: "swc-loader",
options: {
// This makes swc-loader invoke swc synchronously.
sync: true,
jsc: {
parser: {
syntax: "typescript"
}
}
}
}
}
];
}