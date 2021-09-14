openbase logo
swc-loader

by swc-project
0.1.15 (see all)

Webpack plugin for swc

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

58.3K

GitHub Stars

240

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

swc-loader

This package allows transpiling JavaScript files using swc and webpack.

Installation

npm i --save-dev @swc/core swc-loader webpack

Usage

module: {
    rules: [
        {
            test: /\.m?js$/,
            exclude: /(node_modules|bower_components)/,
            use: {
                // Use `.swcrc` to configure swc
                loader: "swc-loader"
            }
        }
    ];
}

You can pass options to the loader by using the option property.

module: {
    rules: [
        {
            test: /\.ts$/,
            exclude: /(node_modules|bower_components)/,
            use: {
                loader: "swc-loader",
                options: {
                    jsc: {
                        parser: {
                            syntax: "typescript"
                        }
                    }
                }
            }
        }
    ];
}

If you get an error while using swc-loader, you can pass sync: true to get correct error message.

module: {
    rules: [
        {
            test: /\.ts$/,
            exclude: /(node_modules|bower_components)/,
            use: {
                loader: "swc-loader",
                options: {
                    // This makes swc-loader invoke swc synchronously.
                    sync: true,
                    jsc: {
                        parser: {
                            syntax: "typescript"
                        }
                    }
                }
            }
        }
    ];
}

Configuration Reference

Refer https://swc.rs/docs/configuring-swc

