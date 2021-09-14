This package allows transpiling JavaScript files using swc and webpack.

Installation

npm i --save-dev @swc/core swc-loader webpack

Usage

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.m?js$/ , exclude : /(node_modules|bower_components)/ , use : { loader : "swc-loader" } } ]; }

You can pass options to the loader by using the option property.

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.ts$/ , exclude : /(node_modules|bower_components)/ , use : { loader : "swc-loader" , options : { jsc : { parser : { syntax : "typescript" } } } } } ]; }

If you get an error while using swc-loader , you can pass sync: true to get correct error message.

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.ts$/ , exclude : /(node_modules|bower_components)/ , use : { loader : "swc-loader" , options : { sync : true , jsc : { parser : { syntax : "typescript" } } } } } ]; }

Configuration Reference

Refer https://swc.rs/docs/configuring-swc