A library that simplifies OpenAPI integrations. This library handles the minutiae of loading OpenAPI documents (local and remote), resolving references (local, remote), building an object model and providing you with a rich set of APIs for things like OpenAPI document validation, request/response validation, etc. For more details on the available APIs, please view the API Documentation.

master will always be built to support the latest release of OpenAPI, which right now is 3.x . Previous versions are in their own respective v{N}.x branch:

3.x Support (WIP): master

2.x Support: v2.x

Installation

sway is available for both Node.js and the browser. Installation instructions for each environment are below.

Browser

sway binaries for the browser are available in the dist/ directory:

sway-standalone.js: 9,160kb, full source and source maps

sway-standalone-min.js: 864kb, minified, compressed and no source map

Note: I realize these binaries are big and I'm working on making them smaller. Unfortunately, some of this is out of my control without rewriting some of the core features provided by third-party libraries currently contributing to the size issue.

Of course, these links are for the master builds so feel free to download from the release of your choice. Once you've gotten them downloaded, to use the standalone binaries, your HTML include might look like this:

< script src = "sway.js" > </ script >

Installation for Node.js applications can be done via NPM.

npm install sway --save

Documentation

The documentation for this project can be found here: /docs/README

Of course, if you just want a quick link to the API documentation, that would be here:/docs/API.md

Contributing