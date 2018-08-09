swarmgw

This library can be used to upload/download files to Swarm via https://swarm-gateways.net/ (or an optionally provided gateway).

Note that while this is a convenient feature as of today, it may not be present indefinitely.

Library usage

const swarmgw = require ( 'swarmgw' )( ) swarmgw.put( 'Hello from swarmgw!' , function ( err, ret ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Failed to upload: ' + err) } else { console .log( 'Swarm hash: ' + ret) } }) swarmgw.get( 'bzz-raw://931cc5a6bd57724ffd1adefc0ea6b4f0235497fca9e4f9ae4029476bcb51a8c6' , function ( err, ret ) { if (err) { abort( 'Failed to download: ' + err) } else { console .log(ret) } })

The opts above is a map of options:

gateway : supply your own gateway URL, if not provided, it will use "swarm-gateways.net"

: supply your own gateway URL, if not provided, it will use "swarm-gateways.net" mode : can be http or https (default is https ), ignore if gateway is provided

CLI usage

It can also be used via the command line if installed globally ( npm install -g swarmgw ). To see the help: swarmgw --help .

License

MIT License

Copyright (C) 2016 Alex Beregszaszi