This library can be used to upload/download files to Swarm via https://swarm-gateways.net/ (or an optionally provided gateway).
Note that while this is a convenient feature as of today, it may not be present indefinitely.
const swarmgw = require('swarmgw')(/* opts */)
// This should output the hash: 931cc5a6bd57724ffd1adefc0ea6b4f0235497fca9e4f9ae4029476bcb51a8c6
swarmgw.put('Hello from swarmgw!', function (err, ret) {
if (err) {
console.log('Failed to upload: ' + err)
} else {
console.log('Swarm hash: ' + ret)
}
})
// This should output the content: Hello from swarmgw!
swarmgw.get('bzz-raw://931cc5a6bd57724ffd1adefc0ea6b4f0235497fca9e4f9ae4029476bcb51a8c6', function (err, ret) {
if (err) {
abort('Failed to download: ' + err)
} else {
console.log(ret)
}
})
The
opts above is a map of options:
gateway: supply your own gateway URL, if not provided, it will use "swarm-gateways.net"
mode: can be
http or
https (default is
https), ignore if
gateway is provided
It can also be used via the command line if installed globally (
npm install -g swarmgw). To see the help:
swarmgw --help.
MIT License
Copyright (C) 2016 Alex Beregszaszi