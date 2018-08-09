openbase logo
swa

swarmgw

by Alex Beregszaszi
0.3.1

Simple Swarm interface to swarm-gateways.net (or other gateways)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

348

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

swarmgw

This library can be used to upload/download files to Swarm via https://swarm-gateways.net/ (or an optionally provided gateway).

Note that while this is a convenient feature as of today, it may not be present indefinitely.

Library usage

const swarmgw = require('swarmgw')(/* opts */)

// This should output the hash: 931cc5a6bd57724ffd1adefc0ea6b4f0235497fca9e4f9ae4029476bcb51a8c6
swarmgw.put('Hello from swarmgw!', function (err, ret) {
  if (err) {
    console.log('Failed to upload: ' + err)
  } else {
    console.log('Swarm hash: ' + ret)
  }
})

// This should output the content: Hello from swarmgw!
swarmgw.get('bzz-raw://931cc5a6bd57724ffd1adefc0ea6b4f0235497fca9e4f9ae4029476bcb51a8c6', function (err, ret) {
  if (err) {
    abort('Failed to download: ' + err)
  } else {
    console.log(ret)
  }
})

The opts above is a map of options:

  • gateway: supply your own gateway URL, if not provided, it will use "swarm-gateways.net"
  • mode: can be http or https (default is https), ignore if gateway is provided

CLI usage

It can also be used via the command line if installed globally (npm install -g swarmgw). To see the help: swarmgw --help.

License

MIT License

Copyright (C) 2016 Alex Beregszaszi

