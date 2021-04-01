This library isn't activelly maintained as I moved on to other things. If you'd like to maintain it, please let me know. For now, I think I can point to Erebos: https://erebos.js.org/
This library allows you to interact with the Swarm network from JavaScript.
Install
npm install swarm-js
Import
// Loads the Swarm API pointing to the official gateway
const swarm = require("swarm-js").at("http://swarm-gateways.net");
With JSON:
Raw data:
const file = "test file"; // could also be an Uint8Array of binary data
swarm.upload(file).then(hash => {
console.log("Uploaded file. Address:", hash);
})
Directory:
To upload a directory, just call
swarm.upload(directory), where directory is an object mapping paths to entries, those containing a mime-type and the data (Uint8Array or UTF-8 String).
const dir = {
"/foo.txt": {type: "text/plain", data: "file 0"},
"/bar.txt": {type: "text/plain", data: "file 1"}
};
swarm.upload(dir).then(hash => {
console.log("Uploaded directory. Address:", hash);
});
From disk:
On Node.js:
swarm.upload({
path: "/path/to/thing", // path to data / file / directory
kind: "directory", // could also be "file" or "data"
defaultFile: "/index.html"}) // optional, and only for kind === "directory"
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.log);
On browsers:
// only works inside an event
document.onClick = function() {
swarm.upload({pick: "file"}) // could also be "directory" or "data"
.then(alert);
};
With JSON:
Raw data:
const fileHash = "a5c10851ef054c268a2438f10a21f6efe3dc3dcdcc2ea0e6a1a7a38bf8c91e23";
swarm.download(fileHash).then(array => {
console.log("Downloaded file:", swarm.toString(array));
});
Directory:
const dirHash = "7e980476df218c05ecfcb0a2ca73597193a34c5a9d6da84d54e295ecd8e0c641";
swarm.download(dirHash).then(dir => {
console.log("Downloaded directory:");
for (let path in dir) {
console.log("-", path, ":", dir[path].data.toString());
}
});
To disk:
On Node.js:
swarm.download("DAPP_HASH", "/target/dir")
.then(path => console.log(`Downloaded DApp to ${path}.`))
.catch(console.log);
On browser:
(Just link the Swarm URL.)
console.log(swarm.hash("unicode string áéíóú λ"));
console.log(swarm.hash("0x41414141"));
console.log(swarm.hash([65, 65, 65, 65]));
console.log(swarm.hash(new Uint8Array([65, 65, 65, 65])));
For more examples, check out examples.