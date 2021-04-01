Disclaimer

This library isn't activelly maintained as I moved on to other things. If you'd like to maintain it, please let me know. For now, I think I can point to Erebos: https://erebos.js.org/

This library allows you to interact with the Swarm network from JavaScript.

Getting started

Install npm install swarm-js Import const swarm = require ( "swarm-js" ).at( "http://swarm-gateways.net" );

Examples

Uploads

With JSON: Raw data: const file = "test file" ; swarm.upload(file).then( hash => { console .log( "Uploaded file. Address:" , hash); }) Directory: To upload a directory, just call swarm.upload(directory) , where directory is an object mapping paths to entries, those containing a mime-type and the data (Uint8Array or UTF-8 String). const dir = { "/foo.txt" : { type : "text/plain" , data : "file 0" }, "/bar.txt" : { type : "text/plain" , data : "file 1" } }; swarm.upload(dir).then( hash => { console .log( "Uploaded directory. Address:" , hash); });

From disk: On Node.js: swarm.upload({ path : "/path/to/thing" , kind : "directory" , defaultFile : "/index.html" }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .log); On browsers: document .onClick = function ( ) { swarm.upload({ pick : "file" }) .then(alert); };



Downloads

With JSON: Raw data: const fileHash = "a5c10851ef054c268a2438f10a21f6efe3dc3dcdcc2ea0e6a1a7a38bf8c91e23" ; swarm.download(fileHash).then( array => { console .log( "Downloaded file:" , swarm.toString(array)); }); Directory: const dirHash = "7e980476df218c05ecfcb0a2ca73597193a34c5a9d6da84d54e295ecd8e0c641" ; swarm.download(dirHash).then( dir => { console .log( "Downloaded directory:" ); for ( let path in dir) { console .log( "-" , path, ":" , dir[path].data.toString()); } });

To disk: On Node.js: swarm.download( "DAPP_HASH" , "/target/dir" ) .then( path => console .log( `Downloaded DApp to ${path} .` )) .catch( console .log); On browser: (Just link the Swarm URL.)



SwarmHash

console .log(swarm.hash( "unicode string áéíóú λ" )); console .log(swarm.hash( "0x41414141" )); console .log(swarm.hash([ 65 , 65 , 65 , 65 ])); console .log(swarm.hash( new Uint8Array ([ 65 , 65 , 65 , 65 ])));

More

For more examples, check out examples.