A simple and fast library to create MS Office Excel(>2007) xlsx files(Compatible with the OpenOffice document format).

Features:

Support workbook and multi-worksheets.

Custom column width and row height, cell range merge.

Custom cell fill styles(such as background color).

Custom cell border styles(such as thin,medium).

Custom cell font styles(such as font-family,bold).

Custom cell border styles and merge cells.

Text rotation in cells.

Getting Started

Install it in node.js:

npm install msexcel-builder

var excelbuilder = require ( 'msexcel-builder' );

Then create a sample workbook with one sheet and some data.

var workbook = excelbuilder.createWorkbook( './' , 'sample.xlsx' ) var sheet1 = workbook.createSheet( 'sheet1' , 10 , 12 ); sheet1.set( 1 , 1 , 'I am title' ); for ( var i = 2 ; i < 5 ; i++) sheet1.set(i, 1 , 'test' +i); workbook.save( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; else console .log( 'congratulations, your workbook created' ); });

or return a JSZip object that can be used to stream the contents (and even save it to disk):

workbook.generate( function ( err, jszip ) { if (err) throw err; else { var buffer = jszip.generate({ type : "nodebuffer" }); require ( 'fs' ).writeFile(workbook.fpath + '/' + workbook.fname, buffer, function ( err ) { } });

API

Create a new workbook file.

save_path - (String) The path to save workbook.

- (String) The path to save workbook. file_name - (String) The file name of workbook.

Returns a Workbook Object.

Example: create a xlsx file saved to C:\test.xlsx

var workbook = excelbuilder.createWorkbook( 'C:\',' test.xlsx ');

Create a new worksheet with specified columns and rows

sheet_name - (String) worksheet name.

- (String) worksheet name. column_count - (Number) sheet column count.

- (Number) sheet column count. row_count - (Number) sheet row count.

Returns a Sheet object

Notes: The sheet name must be unique within a same workbook.

Example: Create a new sheet named 'sheet1' with 5 columns and 8 rows

var sheet1 = workbook.createSheet( 'sheet1' , 5 , 8 );

Save current workbook.

callback - (Function) Callback function to handle save result.

Example:

workbook.save( function ( err ) { console .log( 'workbook saved ' + (err? 'failed' : 'ok' )); });

Cancel to make current workbook,drop all data.

Set the cell data.

col - (Number) Cell column index(start with 1).

- (Number) Cell column index(start with 1). row - (Number) Cell row index(start with 1).

- (Number) Cell row index(start with 1). str - (String) Cell data.

No returns.

Example:

sheet1.set( 1 , 1 , 'Hello ' ); sheet1.set( 2 , 1 , 'world!' );

Set the column width or row height

Example:

sheet1.width( 1 , 30 ); sheet1.height( 1 , 20 );

Set cell text align style and wrap style

align - (String) align style: 'center'/'left'/'right'

- (String) align style: 'center'/'left'/'right' valign - (String) vertical align style: 'center'/'top'/'bottom'

- (String) vertical align style: 'center'/'top'/'bottom' wrap - (String) text wrap style:'true' / 'false'

- (String) text wrap style:'true' / 'false' rotate - (String) Numeric angle for text rotation: '90'/'-90'

Example:

sheet1.align( 2 , 1 , 'center' ); sheet1.valign( 3 , 3 , 'top' ); sheet1.wrap( 1 , 1 , 'true' ); sheet1.rotate( 1 , 1 , 90 );

Set cell font style, fill style or border style

font_style - (Object) font style options The options may contain: name - (String) font name sz - (String) font size family - (String) font family scheme - (String) font scheme bold - (String) if bold: 'true'/'false' iter - (String) if italic: 'true'/'false'

fill_style - (Object) fill style options The options may contain: type - (String) fill type: such as 'solid' fgColor - (String) front color bgColor - (String) background color

border_style - (Object) border style options The options may contain: left - (String) style: 'thin'/'medium'/'thick'/'double' top - (String) style: 'thin'/'medium'/'thick'/'double' right - (String) style: 'thin'/'medium'/'thick'/'double' bottom - (String) style: 'thin'/'medium'/'thick'/'double'



Example:

sheet1.font( 2 , 1 , { name : '黑体' , sz : '24' , family : '3' , scheme : '-' , bold : 'true' , iter : 'true' }); sheet1.fill( 3 , 3 , { type : 'solid' , fgColor : '8' , bgColor : '64' }); sheet1.border( 1 , 1 , { left : 'medium' , top : 'medium' , right : 'thin' , bottom : 'medium' });

Merge some cell ranges

from_cell / to_cell - (Object) cell position The cell object contains: col - (Number) cell column index(start with 1) row - (Number) cell row index(start with 1)



Example: Merge the first row as title from (1,1) to (5,1)

sheet1.merge({ col : 1 , row : 1 },{ col : 5 , row : 1 });

Testing

In node.js

cd test node test.js

Release notes

v0.1.0

Generate JSZip object, dropping need to generate temporary files on disk.

Removed dependency on fs-extra and exec and easy-zip .

and and . Added dependency on js-zip .

. Removed method save and replaced it with generate(callback) that returns a JSZip object.

and replaced it with that returns a JSZip object. This now theoretically should be able to run in the browser, though that is not tested.

Also refactored base Excel files so they are read from code rather than from disk.

v0.0.2:

Switch compress work to easy-zip to support Heroku deployment.

v0.0.1: Includes