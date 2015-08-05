A simple and fast library to create MS Office Excel(>2007) xlsx files(Compatible with the OpenOffice document format).
Features:
Install it in node.js:
npm install msexcel-builder
var excelbuilder = require('msexcel-builder');
Then create a sample workbook with one sheet and some data.
// Create a new workbook file in current working-path
var workbook = excelbuilder.createWorkbook('./', 'sample.xlsx')
// Create a new worksheet with 10 columns and 12 rows
var sheet1 = workbook.createSheet('sheet1', 10, 12);
// Fill some data
sheet1.set(1, 1, 'I am title');
for (var i = 2; i < 5; i++)
sheet1.set(i, 1, 'test'+i);
// Save it
workbook.save(function(err){
if (err)
throw err;
else
console.log('congratulations, your workbook created');
});
or return a JSZip object that can be used to stream the contents (and even save it to disk):
workbook.generate(function(err, jszip) {
if (err)
throw err;
else {
var buffer = jszip.generate({type: "nodebuffer"});
require('fs').writeFile(workbook.fpath + '/' + workbook.fname, buffer, function (err) {
}
});
Create a new workbook file.
save_path - (String) The path to save workbook.
file_name - (String) The file name of workbook.
Returns a
Workbook Object.
Example: create a xlsx file saved to
C:\test.xlsx
var workbook = excelbuilder.createWorkbook('C:\','test.xlsx');
Create a new worksheet with specified columns and rows
sheet_name - (String) worksheet name.
column_count - (Number) sheet column count.
row_count - (Number) sheet row count.
Returns a
Sheet object
Notes: The sheet name must be unique within a same workbook.
Example: Create a new sheet named 'sheet1' with 5 columns and 8 rows
var sheet1 = workbook.createSheet('sheet1', 5, 8);
Save current workbook.
callback - (Function) Callback function to handle save result.
Example:
workbook.save(function(err){
console.log('workbook saved ' + (err?'failed':'ok'));
});
Cancel to make current workbook,drop all data.
Set the cell data.
col - (Number) Cell column index(start with 1).
row - (Number) Cell row index(start with 1).
str - (String) Cell data.
No returns.
Example:
sheet1.set(1,1,'Hello ');
sheet1.set(2,1,'world!');
Set the column width or row height
Example:
sheet1.width(1, 30);
sheet1.height(1, 20);
Set cell text align style and wrap style
align - (String) align style: 'center'/'left'/'right'
valign - (String) vertical align style: 'center'/'top'/'bottom'
wrap - (String) text wrap style:'true' / 'false'
rotate - (String) Numeric angle for text rotation: '90'/'-90'
Example:
sheet1.align(2, 1, 'center');
sheet1.valign(3, 3, 'top');
sheet1.wrap(1, 1, 'true');
sheet1.rotate(1, 1, 90);
Set cell font style, fill style or border style
font_style - (Object) font style options
The options may contain:
name - (String) font name
sz - (String) font size
family - (String) font family
scheme - (String) font scheme
bold - (String) if bold: 'true'/'false'
iter - (String) if italic: 'true'/'false'
fill_style - (Object) fill style options
The options may contain:
type - (String) fill type: such as 'solid'
fgColor - (String) front color
bgColor - (String) background color
border_style - (Object) border style options
The options may contain:
left - (String) style: 'thin'/'medium'/'thick'/'double'
top - (String) style: 'thin'/'medium'/'thick'/'double'
right - (String) style: 'thin'/'medium'/'thick'/'double'
bottom - (String) style: 'thin'/'medium'/'thick'/'double'
Example:
sheet1.font(2, 1, {name:'黑体',sz:'24',family:'3',scheme:'-',bold:'true',iter:'true'});
sheet1.fill(3, 3, {type:'solid',fgColor:'8',bgColor:'64'});
sheet1.border(1, 1, {left:'medium',top:'medium',right:'thin',bottom:'medium'});
Merge some cell ranges
from_cell /
to_cell - (Object) cell position
The cell object contains:
col - (Number) cell column index(start with 1)
row - (Number) cell row index(start with 1)
Example: Merge the first row as title from (1,1) to (5,1)
sheet1.merge({col:1,row:1},{col:5,row:1});
In node.js
> cd test
> node test.js
v0.1.0
fs-extra and
exec and
easy-zip.
js-zip.
save and replaced it with
generate(callback) that returns a JSZip object.
v0.0.2:
v0.0.1: Includes