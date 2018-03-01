Plugin for the Sweet Alert lib, which adds an extra method to have forms inside the modals.
https://cdn.rawgit.com/taromero/swal-forms/master/live-demo/live-demo.html
Check
live-demo/live-demo.js to see example's code.
Being unobtrusive with regular calls to
swal, it adds a new method
swal.withForm that wraps
swal and lets you send an extra parameter
formFields where you send the field data that will be used for generating the form.
(
id ||
name) value will be used as the key for the object that will hold the element value.
It sends the form attributes as an object to the callback function.
swal.withForm({
title: 'Cool Swal-Forms example',
text: 'Any text that you consider useful for the form',
showCancelButton: true,
confirmButtonColor: '#DD6B55',
confirmButtonText: 'Get form data!',
closeOnConfirm: true,
formFields: [
{ id: 'name', placeholder:'Name Field', required: true },
{ id: 'nickname', placeholder:'Add a cool nickname' }
]
}, function(isConfirm) {
// do whatever you want with the form data
console.log(this.swalForm) // { name: 'user name', nickname: 'what the user sends' }
})
If no placeholder is supplied, it will be inferred from the id field. Example:
swal.withForm({
title: 'Cool Swal-Forms example with no explicit placeholder',
formFields: [
{ id: 'sampleIdField'}
]
}, function(isConfirm) {
// do whatever you want with the form data
console.log(this.swalForm) // { name: 'user name', nickname: 'what the user sends' }
})
This will show the input with "Sample Id Field" as the placeholder. If no placeholder is wanted, you have to explicitly set it to ' ' (or any empty string).
In order for this to work, you need to either add a promises library, or run this on an environment which supports promises.
The
withFromAsync wrapper is available to use, which lets you use promises to avoid nested callbacks in some cases. Example:
swal.withFormAsync({
// same options
}).then(function (context) {
console.log(context._isConfirm) // isConfirm comes in this attribute
console.log(context.swalForm) // getting context from the parameter rather than `this`, as it is difficult to bind on promises
})
Just add the css and js files after sweet alert ones.