Plugin for the Sweet Alert lib, which adds an extra method to have forms inside the modals.

Live Demo

https://cdn.rawgit.com/taromero/swal-forms/master/live-demo/live-demo.html

Check live-demo/live-demo.js to see example's code.

Screenshot

Description

Being unobtrusive with regular calls to swal , it adds a new method swal.withForm that wraps swal and lets you send an extra parameter formFields where you send the field data that will be used for generating the form.

( id || name ) value will be used as the key for the object that will hold the element value.

It sends the form attributes as an object to the callback function.

swal.withForm({ title : 'Cool Swal-Forms example' , text : 'Any text that you consider useful for the form' , showCancelButton : true , confirmButtonColor : '#DD6B55' , confirmButtonText : 'Get form data!' , closeOnConfirm : true , formFields : [ { id : 'name' , placeholder : 'Name Field' , required : true }, { id : 'nickname' , placeholder : 'Add a cool nickname' } ] }, function ( isConfirm ) { console .log( this .swalForm) })

If no placeholder is supplied, it will be inferred from the id field. Example:

swal.withForm({ title : 'Cool Swal-Forms example with no explicit placeholder' , formFields : [ { id : 'sampleIdField' } ] }, function ( isConfirm ) { console .log( this .swalForm) })

This will show the input with "Sample Id Field" as the placeholder. If no placeholder is wanted, you have to explicitly set it to ' ' (or any empty string).

Promises

In order for this to work, you need to either add a promises library, or run this on an environment which supports promises.

The withFromAsync wrapper is available to use, which lets you use promises to avoid nested callbacks in some cases. Example:

swal.withFormAsync({ }).then( function ( context ) { console .log(context._isConfirm) console .log(context.swalForm) })

Usage

Just add the css and js files after sweet alert ones.